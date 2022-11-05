Astros replace Yuli Gurriel with Korey Lee on World Series roster

(SportsRadio 610) - The Astros are going to try to win the World Series on Saturday night without their first baseman Yuli Gurriel.

Major League Baseball announced it has approved a World Series roster substitution for the Astros because of Gurriel's injury sustained in game five in Philadelphia on Thursday. Gurriel, who injured his knee and was hit in the head during a rundown from third base to home plate.

Gurriel will be replaced by rookie catcher Korey Lee on the Astros’ World Series roster against the Philadelphia Phillies. The Astros are trying to close out the Phillies in game six, leading the World Series 3-2.

While the rookie Korey Lee has never played in the postseason, Gurriel is one of the Astros' all-time best postseason performers and had been playing well leading up to his injury.

In 12 games this postseason, Gurriel slashing .347/.360/.490 with two home runs and four RBI.

Lee played in 12 big league games for the Astros this season. He slashed .160/.192/.240 with four RBI in 25 at-bats. He struck out nine times and walked just once.

MLB Postseason rules provide that a Club may request permission from the Commissioner’s Office to replace a player who is unable to play because of an injury. The Commissioner’s Office may approve or disapprove the request based on the specific facts and circumstances.