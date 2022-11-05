ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Falcons leading rusher Patterson to play against Chargers

San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28A5bl_0j0BsGxS00

The Atlanta Falcons bolstered their backfield for Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers by activating running back Cordarrelle Patterson from injured reserve.

Saturday's move restores Patterson to the active roster. Patterson missed four games following knee surgery and still ranks as the leading rusher in Atlanta's balanced attack with 340 yards in four games.

The Falcons on Saturday also signed defensive lineman Jalen Dalton from the practice squad. Safety Jovante Moffatt and offensive lineman Ryan Neuzil were elevated from the practice squad.

Offensive guard Elijah Wilkinson (knee) was placed on injured reserve. The team released outside linebacker Quinton Bell.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Saints Cut Veteran Quarterback After Monday Night Loss

Following this Monday's loss to the Baltimore Ravens, the New Orleans Saints waived quarterback Brett Hundley from the practice squad. Hundley joined the Saints last week to help them prepare for Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. Clearly, that plan didn't work. Jackson had 133 passing yards, 82 rushing yards and one...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
69K+
Followers
106K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy