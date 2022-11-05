ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meigs County, OH

lootpress.com

Amendments Down in Early Voting in Historically Conservative Putnam County

FOR – 2,441 (47.1%) AGAINST – 2,742 (52.9%) Amendment 3 (Incorporation of Churches and Religious Denominations):. Amendment 4 (Legislative Review of Education Rules):. Negative results in Putnam County are indicative of negative prospects for the amendments throughout the state according to political pundits. Lootpress will continue to follow the election results throughout the evening.
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV
WTAP

Unofficial midterm election results are in - Candidates react

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The unofficial results for midterm races and issues are in. WTAP talked to candidates and officials soon after results came in. Tuesday was a big day for local libraries. The Wood County library levy passed. Director Brian Raitz said he’s relieved. Plus some of that funding will get Williamstown a new building for its library, which officials have said is much needed.
WOOD COUNTY, WV
meigsindypress.com

Everything on the Ballot in Meigs County on Nov. 8, 2022

POMEROY, Ohio – Meigs County residents will be choosing seats for state and county government, state constitutional amendments and local levy renewals and replacements. Syracuse village residents will also be choosing to allow liquor sales at a business. Polls are open on November 8, 2022 from 6:30 a.m. to...
MEIGS COUNTY, OH
WTAP

W.Va. voters reject GOP proposals on school, tax control

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - Voters in West Virginia rejected four proposed amendments to the state constitution on election day. That includes two proposals that would have given the Republican-dominated legislature more power to regulate public education policy and certain taxes. Other amendments would have prohibited the state Supreme Court intervention...
CHARLESTON, WV
Ironton Tribune

Ironton councilman accused of theft

An Ironton City Councilman has been accused of theft. According to a complaint filed in Ironton Municipal court, Christopher Perry is accused of using the credit card of a woman to spend $400 without permission on or about July 29. He has been charged with first-degree misdemeanor theft and plead...
IRONTON, OH
wchsnetwork.com

Charleston mayoral race heats up ahead of Tuesday’s election

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin says she’s been able to accomplish a lot as the first female mayor of Charleston, but that there’s still more work to do. “We have outstanding momentum right now,” Goodwin told 580-WCHS. “What I’ve done to prepare for Election Day is the same thing that we’ve done for the past four years.”
CHARLESTON, WV
Lootpress

Wood County man sentenced for violation against a minor

CLARKSBURG, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Steven Lockhart, of Davisville, West Virginia, was sentenced today to 120 months of incarceration for trying to meet a minor for sex, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced. Lockhart, 58, pleaded guilty in July 2021 to one count of “Attempted Coercion and Enticement of a...
DAVISVILLE, WV
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia man arrested for soliciting a minor

PARKERSBURG, WV (WOWK)—A man was arrested in Parkersburg for soliciting a minor on Monday. Parkersburg Police say that 29-year-old Ryan Sullivan was arrested for soliciting a minor via a computer and use or presentation of a firearm during the commission of a felony.\ Parkersburg PD says Sullivan used an electronic device to speak with a […]
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Parkersburg man arrested for soliciting a minor

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A Parkersburg man was arrested Monday, November 7, for Soliciting a Minor Via a Computer and Use or Presentation of a Firearm during the Commission of a Felony. According to a post on the Parkersburg Police Department’s Facebook page, Ryan Thomas Sullivan, 29, of Parkersburg, allegedly...
PARKERSBURG, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Wood County Grand Jury issues indictments

PARKERSBURG — The Wood County Grand Jury released a variety of indictments Monday following a special session. * Jerome Lee Blackwell, 43, North Central Regional Jail, was indicted on four counts wanton endangerment involving a firearm, person prohibited from possessing a firearm and two counts of second-offense possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver from January and February.
WOOD COUNTY, WV
meigsindypress.com

Velma Adrian Rue

Velma Adrian Rue, 100, of Middleport, Ohio passed away on Saturday, November 5, 2022 at Overbrook Rehabilitation Center. Born on June 10, 1922 in Crown City, Ohio was the daughter of the late Hobart and Ferne Dillon. Velma went to Gallia Academy High School and was a cheerleader. She was a bookkeeper for their business, Tom Rue Motors. Velma was a member of the Middleport Presbyterian Church, and was their bookkeeper for 30 years. She was a member of Beta Sigma Phi and a volunteer at Holzer Hospital for 26 years. Velma enjoyed dancing, traveling, golfing and spending time with her family and friends.
MIDDLEPORT, OH
WSAZ

Third man pleads guilty in connection with deadly shooting

MEIGS COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - A third man charged in connection with the shooting death of a man on Easter Sunday 2001 has admitted guilt in the incident, according to information from Common Pleas Court in Meigs County. Richard Walker Jr., 21, of South Charleston, West Virginia, pleaded guilty to...
MEIGS COUNTY, OH

