WOUB
Here are the unofficial 2022 general election results for Meigs County
MEIGS COUNTY, Ohio (WOUB) – Here are the unofficial results for contested races and local issues in Meigs County. Republican Zachary B. Manuel earned a position as County Commissioner, with 70.12% of the vote. Runner-up James E. Keesee earned 29.88% of the vote. Voters in Meigs County approved a...
lootpress.com
Amendments Down in Early Voting in Historically Conservative Putnam County
FOR – 2,441 (47.1%) AGAINST – 2,742 (52.9%) Amendment 3 (Incorporation of Churches and Religious Denominations):. Amendment 4 (Legislative Review of Education Rules):. Negative results in Putnam County are indicative of negative prospects for the amendments throughout the state according to political pundits. Lootpress will continue to follow the election results throughout the evening.
Less than 250 votes separate Cabell County, West Virginia, Commission candidates
CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – With all 68 Cabell County precincts reporting, just 240 votes separate former House of Delegates member John Mandt, Jr. and Bob Bailey, the man who once held the Cabell County Commission seat they are both vying for. Bailey was not the incumbent, but had served in the role before. He […]
WTAP
Unofficial midterm election results are in - Candidates react
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The unofficial results for midterm races and issues are in. WTAP talked to candidates and officials soon after results came in. Tuesday was a big day for local libraries. The Wood County library levy passed. Director Brian Raitz said he’s relieved. Plus some of that funding will get Williamstown a new building for its library, which officials have said is much needed.
meigsindypress.com
Everything on the Ballot in Meigs County on Nov. 8, 2022
POMEROY, Ohio – Meigs County residents will be choosing seats for state and county government, state constitutional amendments and local levy renewals and replacements. Syracuse village residents will also be choosing to allow liquor sales at a business. Polls are open on November 8, 2022 from 6:30 a.m. to...
WTAP
W.Va. voters reject GOP proposals on school, tax control
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - Voters in West Virginia rejected four proposed amendments to the state constitution on election day. That includes two proposals that would have given the Republican-dominated legislature more power to regulate public education policy and certain taxes. Other amendments would have prohibited the state Supreme Court intervention...
WTAP
Gov. Jim Justice continues opposition to Amendment Two, responds to Biden’s comments
WOOD COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - Governor Jim Justice returned to the Wood County area to continue his opposition to Amendment Two. Amendment Two — or the property tax modernization amendment — would give the West Virginia legislature authority to reduce or eliminate six categories of tangible personal property taxes.
Ironton Tribune
Ironton councilman accused of theft
An Ironton City Councilman has been accused of theft. According to a complaint filed in Ironton Municipal court, Christopher Perry is accused of using the credit card of a woman to spend $400 without permission on or about July 29. He has been charged with first-degree misdemeanor theft and plead...
wchsnetwork.com
Charleston mayoral race heats up ahead of Tuesday’s election
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin says she’s been able to accomplish a lot as the first female mayor of Charleston, but that there’s still more work to do. “We have outstanding momentum right now,” Goodwin told 580-WCHS. “What I’ve done to prepare for Election Day is the same thing that we’ve done for the past four years.”
Wood County man sentenced for violation against a minor
CLARKSBURG, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Steven Lockhart, of Davisville, West Virginia, was sentenced today to 120 months of incarceration for trying to meet a minor for sex, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced. Lockhart, 58, pleaded guilty in July 2021 to one count of “Attempted Coercion and Enticement of a...
Deputies search for person of interest in West Virginia destruction of property
MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Authorities in Mason County are looking for an individual in connection to a report of destruction of property. According to the Mason County Sheriff’s Office, deputies are trying to identify a person seen on a surveillance camera in the area of Greer Road in Mason County. They say they are […]
West Virginia man arrested for soliciting a minor
PARKERSBURG, WV (WOWK)—A man was arrested in Parkersburg for soliciting a minor on Monday. Parkersburg Police say that 29-year-old Ryan Sullivan was arrested for soliciting a minor via a computer and use or presentation of a firearm during the commission of a felony.\ Parkersburg PD says Sullivan used an electronic device to speak with a […]
WTAP
Parkersburg man arrested for soliciting a minor
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A Parkersburg man was arrested Monday, November 7, for Soliciting a Minor Via a Computer and Use or Presentation of a Firearm during the Commission of a Felony. According to a post on the Parkersburg Police Department’s Facebook page, Ryan Thomas Sullivan, 29, of Parkersburg, allegedly...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Wood County Grand Jury issues indictments
PARKERSBURG — The Wood County Grand Jury released a variety of indictments Monday following a special session. * Jerome Lee Blackwell, 43, North Central Regional Jail, was indicted on four counts wanton endangerment involving a firearm, person prohibited from possessing a firearm and two counts of second-offense possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver from January and February.
meigsindypress.com
Velma Adrian Rue
Velma Adrian Rue, 100, of Middleport, Ohio passed away on Saturday, November 5, 2022 at Overbrook Rehabilitation Center. Born on June 10, 1922 in Crown City, Ohio was the daughter of the late Hobart and Ferne Dillon. Velma went to Gallia Academy High School and was a cheerleader. She was a bookkeeper for their business, Tom Rue Motors. Velma was a member of the Middleport Presbyterian Church, and was their bookkeeper for 30 years. She was a member of Beta Sigma Phi and a volunteer at Holzer Hospital for 26 years. Velma enjoyed dancing, traveling, golfing and spending time with her family and friends.
WTAP
A block party was held on Lynn Street to bring the community together
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The party was a way for neighbors to have fun with one another. It also allowed residents to talk with city council members and different organizations about problems in their community. District 4 Councilor, Wendy Tuck talked about how this is helping the community work together.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Sunset Cemetery to be only West Virginia graveyard with Purple Heart designation
PARKERSBURG — Sunset Memorial Funeral Home announced Monday, that the Sunset Memory Gardens Cemetery would be dedicated as the only Purple Heart cemetery in the state of West Virginia and the Mid-Ohio Valley on Friday. Dwight Ullman, general manager, said the state will recognize the cemetery with a proclamation...
WSAZ
Third man pleads guilty in connection with deadly shooting
MEIGS COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - A third man charged in connection with the shooting death of a man on Easter Sunday 2001 has admitted guilt in the incident, according to information from Common Pleas Court in Meigs County. Richard Walker Jr., 21, of South Charleston, West Virginia, pleaded guilty to...
Small fire at Logan’s Roadhouse in Barboursville, West Virginia
CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Cabell County 911 says emergency crews are on the scene of a fire at Logan’s Roadhouse in Barboursville. The call came into dispatch at 1:23 p.m. Dispatchers say the fire was small, and they believe crews are close to finishing up at the scene. Responders include Barboursville Volunteer Fire Department […]
Crews on scene for five hours battling brush fire in Lawrence County, Ohio
LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH (WOWK) — Lawrence County 911 says there is a brush fire on County Road 73 in Ohio. Dispatchers tell 13 News that fire departments have been on the scene for five hours on Monday. Rome Volunteer Fire Department is leading the effort to put out the blaze, but dispatchers say there are […]
