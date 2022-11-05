Read full article on original website
Battalion Texas AM
3 takeaways from Monday’s press conference
With another loss in the books, Texas A&M football finds itself at the bottom of the SEC West rankings and just one more loss away from being banished from bowl contention. There is just one thing that should be on the program’s mind: the future. Potential 12th Man. The...
texags.com
By the Numbers: Florida 41, Texas A&M 24
Here’s a statistical look, by the numbers, at the Aggies’ 41-24 loss to Florida Saturday at Kyle Field... -157 - The differential in rushing yards for Texas A&M vs. Florida. The Gators rushed 50 times for 291 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 5.8 yards per rush. The Aggies also averaged over five yards per carry (5.4) but managed just 25 runs in the game, and star running back Devon Achane ran it just three times in the game-changing third quarter. All told, the Aggies ran for 134 yards (122 from Achane) and two touchdowns.
Battalion Texas AM
Aggies open basketball season with blowout win
The crowd at Reed Arena chanted to “saw Varsity’s horns off,” but Texas was nowhere to be seen. Rather, the Texas A&M Aggies were taking on their neighbors to the east, welcoming Louisiana-Monroe for a season-opening bout as the maroon and white hosted the maroon and yellow.
Yardbarker
The 20 greatest players in Florida football history
Dale Van Sickel, End (1927-29) Van Sickel has the distinction of being the first Gator football player to be named a first-team All-American (1929). A two-way standout at Florida, the Gators posted a 23-6 record during his three seasons for his hometown school. Despite dealing with injuries in his final season, Van Sickel is also one of nine Florida players inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame.
Aggies Land Commitment From In-State OL Ashton Funk
The Texas A&M Aggies 2024 recruiting class got another commitment on Sunday afternoon
Battalion Texas AM
A&M volleyball returns from Auburn after a 3-1 loss
Texas A&M volleyball faced a 3-1 loss in its final match against Auburn, despite its strong defensive battles and persistent offensive strategies on Sunday, Nov. 6. Following tough losses against Alabama earlier this week and Auburn the day before, the Aggies hoped to return home from Auburn, Ala., with a win under their belt. However, facing off against the 20-5 Tigers — who have only faced one loss at home — they fell short of achieving their goal.
Billy Napier: Gators Have 'Bigger Aspirations' Than Bowl Eligibility
The Gators are just one win away from bowl eligibility in 2022, but Billy Napier has bigger aspirations for the Florida program.
Battalion Texas AM
Mary Stoiana falls in the quarterfinals at the ITA National Fall Championships
Sophomore Mary Stoiana’s championship run at the ITA National Fall Championships fell short Friday, Nov. 4, in the quarterfinals. Stoiana, No. 58 in the preseason singles ITA rankings, was selected to compete in the tournament after a successful fall season. The tournament took place at the Barnes Tennis Center in San Diego. She was given a 5-8 seed in the tournament and showed why she deserved to be there.
KBTX.com
Five Brazos Valley teams ranked in final DCTF rankings
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Dave Campbell’s Texas Football released their rankings after the final week of the high school regular season and five teams from the Brazos Valley made it. In Class 5A Division I, College Station stays at No. 10 following a 42-14 win over Pflugerville Hendrickson. The Cougars...
therecordlive.com
Mustang play Bellville again in the playoffs
A resounding win in the district finale has West Orange-Stark thinking positive with the playoffs starting this week. The Mustangs have a familiar opponent in the first round of the post season. West Orange-Stark rolled 53-7 over the Hardin-Jefferson Hawks last week at Dan R. Hooks Stadium. The Mustangs evened...
KBTX.com
Monday Night Weather Update 11/7
KBTX News 3 at Six Weekday EXTENDED(Recurring) KBTX News 3 at Six Weekday EXTENDED(Recurring) Fisher: Aggies’ season has been “disappointing”. KBTX Live at Five EXTENDED(Recurring)
Battalion Texas AM
Beto O’Rourke visits A&M before Election Day
The day before Election Day, Democratic gubernatorial nominee for Texas Beto O’Rourke came to Texas A&M one last time to rally support for his campaign. Students filled the ballroom in the Memorial Student Center, or MSC, on Monday, Nov. 7, to listen to O’Rourke’s second speech of the semester on A&M’s campus — the first one taking place on Wednesday, Sept. 8, in Rudder. During the event hosted by Texas Aggies Democrats, O’Rourke criticized current policies and condemned current Gov. Greg Abbott’s decisions regarding gun control, abortion, the LGBTQ+ community, education and more.
wtaw.com
Fishing Tournament Using College Station Hotel As Its Home Base
Thanks to the WTAW listener texting us photos of boats parked outside the College Station Hilton on Monday. City officials tell us that 27 anglers are here as their home base of a fishing tournament called the “Major League Fishing Fall Cup”. The six day competition is taking...
KBTX.com
Gospel Fest is less than a week away
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Mark your calendars, Gospel Fest is less than a week away. Texas A&M’s Voices of Praise will host the 38th annual Gospel Fest, an evening filled with praise and worship. Throughout the day there will be church services, Christian education classes, and lunch. The evening...
WCJB
RIP TV20's Steve Ingram
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Some sad news for the TV20 family to share with you... Our longtime chief engineer, Steve Ingram, has died. Steve had been with TV20 for more than 35 years and is remembered as an incredible engineer and a gentle family man. He had battled ALS, Lou...
KBTX.com
It may be November, but two tropical systems are about to form in the Atlantic
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The clock is ticking down with just 24 days left in the 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season. The calendar may be dwindling but the tropical waters are still plenty warm to develop tropical systems. As of Sunday afternoon, the National Hurricane Center was monitoring two areas of interest with a high chance of strengthening into a tropical or sub-tropical system before mid-week. Here is the latest from the agency:
Battalion Texas AM
Brazos County midterm results announced
Unofficial Brazos County election results were released late Tuesday night following the conclusion of the 2022 midterm election. Local election results will determine how the city of College Station and Bryan proceed regarding transportation, the Northgate district and infrastructure. Below are the unofficial results for Brazos County’s 2022 midterm local...
KBTX.com
18-wheeler crashes into ditch on Highway 21
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - An 18-wheeler drove into a ditch off Highway 21 Monday morning, according to the Bryan Police Department. The 18-wheeler reportedly crashed through the barrier railing and into a ditch. It happened on Highway 21 eastbound just past the RELLIS campus coming into Bryan. Bryan police say...
enchantingtexas.com
Santa’s Wonderland, College Station – Ultimate Guide 2022
‘Tis the season for all things merry and bright, and there’s no better place to get into the holiday spirit than Santa’s Wonderland in College Station, Texas. Santa’s Wonderland in Texas is one of the South’s most immersive holiday experience. It features reindeer, ice skating, a...
