Here’s a statistical look, by the numbers, at the Aggies’ 41-24 loss to Florida Saturday at Kyle Field... -157 - The differential in rushing yards for Texas A&M vs. Florida. The Gators rushed 50 times for 291 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 5.8 yards per rush. The Aggies also averaged over five yards per carry (5.4) but managed just 25 runs in the game, and star running back Devon Achane ran it just three times in the game-changing third quarter. All told, the Aggies ran for 134 yards (122 from Achane) and two touchdowns.

COLLEGE STATION, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO