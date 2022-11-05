Read full article on original website
25newsnow.com
Peoria Crime Victims to host Healing Vigil and March amid Election Day
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Members of the community will gather to share experience of how violence is effecting those in the area locally leading up to the National #HealTheVote Days of Action. Starting Saturday, local crime survivors, families of crime victims, and leaders will start a march around the...
25newsnow.com
Family of Samuel Vincent Richmond demands “accountability” and “transparency” during investigation
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The family of Samuel Vincent Richmond is calling for transparency and accountability as the investigation into his death continues. His family spoke Tuesday evening during a rally for Richmond, nicknamed “Meatman,” held at City Hall in downtown Peoria. The 59-year-old was shot and...
wcbu.org
WCBU spoke to voters at the Peoria Neighborhood House. Here is what they had to say
Peoria residents hit the polls today and many plan to vote their minds in this midterm election. While some felt strongly about partisanship, others were more concerned with community issues. Resident Brittany Watson said she looked forward to casting her ballot to keep the elected Peoria County Auditor's Office. She...
wcbu.org
Q&A: Mayor Ali discusses cannabis regulation, mental health hospitals, passenger rail bid
Peoria city leaders continue to grapple with how to regulate adult-use recreational cannabis businesses. After recent heated discussions during city council sessions, the city held two public meetings and launched an online survey last week to get community input. A discussion on the feedback from those public meetings is on...
wcbu.org
Mailed 'newspapers' raise questions of media literacy and political awareness
Copies of the Peoria Standard recently arrived in mailboxes in and around the city, prompting questions about media literacy and political education. The mailer is printed in a standard newspaper format and includes a front page story with several column features of the “stories” inside. But those stories are presented from a clear right-wing perspective, with no formal disclosure of their partisan lean.
1470 WMBD
Voters choose to eliminate Peoria County Auditor position, even as state law dictates otherwise
PEORIA, Ill. – The Peoria County internal Autitor position may not last much longer after all. Four years after a measure to eliminate the office was narrowly defeated, this time, the outcome was much more certain. Voters by a more than three to one margin voted “yes” on the question to eliminate the position, opting instead to keep the external auditor.
IL House 91st District: Chung wins in tight race
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — McLean County Board member Sharon Chung was elected over Normal Town Council member Scott Preston on Tuesday to represent the newly-drawn 91st district in the Illinois House of Representatives. According to Preston’s campaign Facebook page, he called Chung Tuesday night to concede. The new 91st district includes parts of central Bloomington […]
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria Itoo Society highlights Lebanese culture in 95th annual supper
PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — The Itoo Society in Peoria held its 9th annual supper Saturday and Sunday. The group held a carryout dinner Sunday highlighting the Lebanese culture. Thousands came out and dined at the Itoo Hall on Farmington Road. The traditional Lebanese menu featured cabbage rolls, baked kibbeh, chicken and rice, and baklava.
25newsnow.com
Peoria Salvation Army Kicks Off Campaign for the Holiday Season
PEORIA (25 News Now) - This morning the tree was lit up in Santas Village store at The Shoppes at Grand Prairie this morning. The Annual Tree of Lights is back and with more goals in mind to serve their local communities. Organizations were awarded with special checks for their efforts and contribution to the salvation army. These included: Womens Auxiliary, Echelon of Peoria, and Birdies for Good event committee.
videtteonline.com
ISU students call Martin an 'inspiration' following homophobic attacks, call for larger response
On Oct.15, a queer, gender nonconforming student at Illinois State University was physically and verbally assaulted. Junior sociology major Jakai Martin was that student, was called homophobic slurs and hit by a former member of the ISU community. The incident raised an uproar on campus as just weeks prior another...
wjbc.com
Bloomington dog shelter awarded $5,000 in Freshpet program
BLOOMINGTON – The dog food company Freshpet set out nationally to find 16 no-kill shelters that worked hard to save and protect pets. It’s called the Freshpet Fresh Start program. Of the thousands of entries, one Bloomington shelter was among them and won $5,000 as a runner-up. Wishbone...
25newsnow.com
Peoria County Auditor’s Office may be no more
PEORIA COUNTY (25 News Now) - With 90 percent of Peoria County precincts reporting, the Peoria County Auditor’s office appears to be no more, as voters chose Tuesday to eliminate the position. The Auditor’s Office makes sure the budget is spent as specified, but it does not decide how...
Central Illinois Proud
2 juveniles shot on Hanssler Place in Peoria, 1 critical
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Police Chief Eric Echevarria confirmed that two male juveniles have been shot Monday afternoon on W. Hanssler Place in Peoria. According to Echevarria, multiple shots were fired. Peoria Police received three ShotSpotter alerts around 3:30 p.m.–the first reporting 9 shots, the next reporting 3 shots, and the third reporting 9 shots fired–at the 500 block of Gift Avenue.
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria P.D. working to locate two missing people
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Police Department is reaching out to the community, to help locate two residents who have vanished. 48-year-old Michele A. Rasmussen was last seen on Sunday, Nov. 6th just before 3:00 p.m. on W. Candletree in Peoria. She is around 5″8′, about 155 pounds,...
25newsnow.com
26 votes separates yes, no on Germantown Hills 69 $7M bond question
GERMANTOWN HILLS (25 News Now) - With 100 percent of Woodford County precincts reporting, 26 votes separates the yes and no votes on the Germantown Hills SD 69 question to issue $7 million in bonds to develop a community athletic complex. The plan to develop the complex has been in...
Central Illinois Proud
Missing Peoria woman located safely
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Just one day after asking the public’s help in finding 48-year-old Michele Rasmussen, Peoria Police have announced that she has been found safe and is doing well. 18-year-old Deven H. Lane is still missing.
25newsnow.com
New World War ll Memorial placed in Bloomington
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A new bronze memorial plate is now on display at the McLean County Museum of History to mark the 25th anniversary of the original memorial for the veterans of World War II. More than $80,000 was gifted to the museum to create the new bronze...
25newsnow.com
Millions spent locally in record year for TV political ads
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Political advertisements have been all over television for months now as election day arrives. It was a record year during this election cycle in money spent on ads seen at WEEK. Between newscasts and daily programming, two-thirds of ads on television have been political. “This...
25newsnow.com
Peoria training program helps previously incarcerated people get jobs
PEORIA (25 News Now) - 28 people celebrated graduation and a second chance this week at the Minority Business Development Center. Over the last two weeks, the development center hosted training for community members to help them find new jobs. The course, sponsored by Ameren Illinois, was a seasonal employment pilot. The pilot offered training in trades like HVAC, plumbing and electrical work. After the students graduated from the program, many were placed with jobs in those fields. Many of those who participated in this program were previously incarcerated. Students like Eric Williams said this program made him hopeful for his future and his ability to provide for himself.
25newsnow.com
Man arrested for business burglary in West Peoria
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The Peoria County Sheriff’s Office says a Peoria man has been arrested for a business burglary that happened in September at Shelton’s Bar in West Peoria. In a post on Facebook Wednesday, Peoria County Sheriff Chris Watkins announced the arrest of 32-year-old Gregory...
