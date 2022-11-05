UCF's Offense on Fire vs Memphis

UCF’s offense shows explosiveness during the first half against Memphis.

There were questions about whether John Rhys Plumlee would play against Memphis, and the UCF signal caller gave way to Mikey Keene for the start behind center. He is making his first start for the Knights since the Gasparilla Bowl 29-17 win over Florida last season.

UCF had a really nice mix of run and pass during the first half. The Knights absolutely kept the Tigers off balance. Here’s a look at the statistics for UCF’s offensive skill players, as the Knights lead 21-14 at the break.

Mikey Keene - QB

14 of 16, 122 yards, one touchdowns and one interception.

Even with the lone interception, Keene was accurate in the first half. He threw on time and did a nice job of providing a chance for yards after the catch.

Ryan O’Keefe - WR

The veteran tested the edges of the Memphis defense, catching eight passes during the first two quarters of the contest. He has 76 yards in total, including a 21-yard reception.

Kobe Hudson - WR

Although only two receptions, one of them is a 24-yard touchdown grab after a double move caught the Memphis cornerback off guard. Hudson has 32 yards through the air so far.

Isaiah Bowser - RB

Six carries for 22 yards on the ground. More importantly, one passing touchdown to tight end Stephen Martin , from four yards.

RJ Harvey - RB

10 carries for 122 yards and a touchdown. His 61-yard run is the game’s biggest play. Harvey looks really confident now, hitting the hole with authority.

2022 UCF Football Roster

2022 UCF Football Schedule

2023 UCF Commitment List

Keep up with UCF News! Check out, like, and subscribe to Inside The Knights on Facebook , Twitter , and Instagram