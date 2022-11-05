ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

UCF's Offense on Fire vs Memphis

By Brian Smith
Inside The Knights
Inside The Knights
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xKIjn_0j0BqRUd00

UCF’s offense shows explosiveness during the first half against Memphis.

There were questions about whether John Rhys Plumlee would play against Memphis, and the UCF signal caller gave way to Mikey Keene for the start behind center. He is making his first start for the Knights since the Gasparilla Bowl 29-17 win over Florida last season.

UCF had a really nice mix of run and pass during the first half. The Knights absolutely kept the Tigers off balance. Here’s a look at the statistics for UCF’s offensive skill players, as the Knights lead 21-14 at the break.

Mikey Keene - QB

14 of 16, 122 yards, one touchdowns and one interception.

Even with the lone interception, Keene was accurate in the first half. He threw on time and did a nice job of providing a chance for yards after the catch.

Ryan O’Keefe - WR

The veteran tested the edges of the Memphis defense, catching eight passes during the first two quarters of the contest. He has 76 yards in total, including a 21-yard reception.

Kobe Hudson - WR

Although only two receptions, one of them is a 24-yard touchdown grab after a double move caught the Memphis cornerback off guard. Hudson has 32 yards through the air so far.

Isaiah Bowser - RB

Six carries for 22 yards on the ground. More importantly, one passing touchdown to tight end Stephen Martin , from four yards.

RJ Harvey - RB

10 carries for 122 yards and a touchdown. His 61-yard run is the game’s biggest play. Harvey looks really confident now, hitting the hole with authority.

2022 UCF Football Roster

2022 UCF Football Schedule

2023 UCF Commitment List

Keep up with UCF News! Check out, like, and subscribe to Inside The Knights on Facebook , Twitter , and Instagram

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

UCF tops Winthrop by 40 in Messer’s debut

ORLANDO, Fla. -- UCF walloped Winthrop 72-32 in the head coaching debut for new women’s basketball head coach Sytia Messer. The Knights (1-0) were led by Bryana Hardy with 14 points. The freshman added seven rebounds as well. Destiny Thomas finished with a double double, recording 12 points and 11 rebounds.
ORLANDO, FL
eastcoasttraveller.com

The Best BBQ Joints in Memphis, Tennessee

HOG WILD East, BBQ & Market is a new concept in Memphis. It offers made-to-order barbeque and ice cream. The menu features a variety of locally smoked meats and pork. It also provides a variety of sides, such as fried plantains and potato salad. The menu includes pulled pork, smoked...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Memphis man charged with killing father

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead after being shot by his son in Frayser. According to people who live on Woodfield Park Drive in North East Memphis, they were surprised to see heavy police activity on their street Saturday night. “This is a quiet neighborhood, we have never had any issues since I have […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

‘Use your head’: Did Whitehaven HS speaker go too far?

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A speech that was given at Whitehaven High School on Monday appeared to be about making sure students stay on the right path, but at least one parent we talked to said it left them feeling uncomfortable. One mother’s concerns come after a school presentation where she says Jerald Trotter, who is well […]
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Vacant drive-in theater in Westwood up for a refresh

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A once popular drive-in theater is now considered an eyesore. Residents in the Westwood community are now working to revamp the abandoned Southwest Twin Drive-in on South 3rd Street. “Everything we can get to improve our neighborhood, that’s what we want,” said Reverend Melvin Watkins, Senior...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Warehouse shooting in Southwest Memphis leaves one injured

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was shot overnight outside a FedEx distribution center in Southeast Memphis. The shooting happened just before 11 p.m. Wednesday at the facility at 3955 Holmes Road near Getwell. The 24-year-old male victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Reports say the victim was shot in the stomach. Employees […]
MEMPHIS, TN
Inside The Knights

Inside The Knights

Orlando, FL
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
152K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on UCF athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/ucf

Comments / 0

Community Policy