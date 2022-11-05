Read full article on original website
Winter Storm Warning issued for Cascades in Lane County by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-06 20:04:00 PST Expires: 2022-11-07 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map Target Area: Cascades in Lane County WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST MONDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches tonight, bringing storm totals to 8 to 13 inches. Additional snow accumulations expected on Monday, as snow showers continue. * WHERE...Cascades in Lane County. * WHEN...Until 4 AM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow level 1500 to 2000 feet.
Hurricane Warning issued for Inland Indian River by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-09 04:30:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-09 12:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Inland Indian River HURRICANE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT * WIND - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Equivalent Strong Tropical Storm force wind - Peak Wind Forecast: 50-65 mph with gusts to 80 mph - Window for Tropical Storm force winds: until Thursday afternoon - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for wind 58 to 73 mph - The wind threat has decreased from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Plan for dangerous wind of equivalent strong tropical storm force. - PREPARE: Last minute efforts to protect life and property should now be complete. The area remains subject to significant wind damage. - ACT: Now is the time to shelter from dangerous wind. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Unfolding - Potential impacts from the main wind event are unfolding. * FLOODING RAIN - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Flood Watch is in effect - Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 3-6 inches, with locally higher amounts - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for moderate flooding rain - The flooding rain threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for moderate flooding from heavy rain. Evacuations and rescues are possible. - PREPARE: Consider protective actions if you are in an area vulnerable to flooding. - ACT: Heed any flood watches and warnings. Failure to take action may result in serious injury or loss of life. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Significant - Moderate rainfall flooding may prompt several evacuations and rescues. - Rivers and tributaries may quickly become swollen with swifter currents and overspill their banks in a few places, especially in usually vulnerable spots. Small streams, creeks, canals, and ditches overflow. - Flood waters can enter some structures or weaken foundations. Several places may experience expanded areas of rapid inundation at underpasses, low-lying spots, and poor drainage areas. Some streets and parking lots take on moving water as storm drains and retention ponds overflow. Driving conditions become hazardous. Some road and bridge closures. * TORNADO - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: - Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for a few tornadoes - The tornado threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should continue to include possible tornadoes. - PREPARE: Stay within your shelter keeping informed of the latest tornado situation. - ACT: Move quickly to the safest place within your shelter if a tornado warning is issued. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited - The occurrence of isolated tornadoes can hinder the execution of emergency plans during tropical events. - A few places may experience tornado damage, along with power and communications disruptions. - Locations could realize roofs peeled off buildings, chimneys toppled, mobile homes pushed off foundations or overturned, large tree tops and branches snapped off, shallow-rooted trees knocked over, moving vehicles blown off roads, and small boats pulled from moorings.
Storm Surge Watch issued for Trout River by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-07 16:06:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-08 00:15:00 EST Target Area: Trout River STORM SURGE WATCH IN EFFECT A Storm Surge Watch means life-threatening inundation, from rising water moving inland from the coastline, is possible somewhere within this area within the next 48 hours * LOCATIONS AFFECTED - Trout River * WIND - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Equivalent Tropical Storm force wind - Peak Wind Forecast: 30-40 mph with gusts to 50 mph - Window for Tropical Storm force winds: early Thursday morning until Friday afternoon - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for wind 39 to 57 mph - The wind threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Plan for hazardous wind of equivalent tropical storm force. - PREPARE: Efforts to protect property should now be underway. Prepare for limited wind damage. - ACT: Act now to complete preparations before the wind becomes hazardous. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited - Damage to porches, awnings, carports, sheds, and unanchored mobile homes. Unsecured lightweight objects blown about. - Many large tree limbs broken off. A few trees snapped or uprooted, but with greater numbers in places where trees are shallow rooted. Some fences and roadway signs blown over. - A few roads impassable from debris, particularly within urban or heavily wooded places. Hazardous driving conditions on bridges and other elevated roadways. - Scattered power and communications outages. * STORM SURGE - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Life-threatening storm surge possible - Peak Storm Surge Inundation: The potential for 2-4 feet above ground somewhere within surge prone areas - Window of concern: Begins Tuesday morning - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for storm surge flooding greater than 3 feet above ground - The storm surge threat has increased from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Plan for life-threatening storm surge flooding of greater than 3 feet above ground. - PREPARE: Evacuation efforts and flood preparations should soon be brought to completion before conditions become unsafe. - ACT: Leave immediately if evacuation orders are given for your area to avoid being cut off from emergency services or needlessly risk lives. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Significant - Areas of inundation with storm surge flooding accentuated by waves. Damage to several buildings, mainly near the coast. - Sections of near-shore escape routes and secondary roads become weakened or washed out, especially in usually vulnerable low spots. - Major beach erosion with heavy surf breaching dunes. Strong and numerous rip currents. - Moderate damage to marinas, docks, boardwalks, and piers. Several small craft broken away from moorings, especially in unprotected anchorages. * FLOODING RAIN - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: - Peak Rainfall Amounts: 3-6 inches, with locally higher amounts - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Little or no potential for flooding rain - The flooding rain threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: There is little or no potential for flooding rain. - PREPARE: Little to no preparations are needed to protect against flooding rain at this time. - ACT: Monitor for changes to the forecast. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Little to None - Little to no potential impacts from flooding rain. * TORNADO - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: - Situation is unfavorable for tornadoes - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Tornadoes not expected - The tornado threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Tornadoes are not expected. Showers and thunderstorms with gusty winds may still occur. - PREPARE: Little to no preparations needed to protect against tornadoes at this time. Keep informed of the latest tornado situation. - ACT: Listen for changes in the forecast. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Little to None - Little to no potential impacts from tornadoes. * FOR MORE INFORMATION: - Family Emergency Plans (FEMA): http://ready.gov/hurricanes - Local weather conditions and forecasts: http://www.weather.gov/jax/
Winter Storm Warning issued for Greater Lake Tahoe Area by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-06 19:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-11-09 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Avoid travel if possible, you could be stuck in your vehicle for many hours. If you must travel, prepare for long delays and carry an emergency kit with extra food, water and clothing. If you stay home, have a backup plan in case of power outages. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Greater Lake Tahoe Area WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 AM PST WEDNESDAY * CHANGES...Delayed the start time of the Winter Storm Warning to 7 PM due to slower storm motion. * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 2 feet, except 2 to 4 feet above 7000 feet. Winds gusting in the lower elevations as high as 55 mph and gusts above 100 mph along Sierra ridge lines Sunday evening into early Monday morning. * WHERE...Greater Lake Tahoe Area. * WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 4 AM PST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions will impact commute times over mountain passes. Strong winds may damage trees and power lines. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Be prepared for whiteout conditions and subzero wind chills along the foothills and ridgelines of the Sierra.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northwestern Nye County by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-08 02:17:00 PST Expires: 2022-11-08 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Northwestern Nye County WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches in areas above 6500 feet, with up to 10 inches in the highest mountains. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Northwestern Nye County. * WHEN...From 4 PM this afternoon to 10 AM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Strong winds could cause tree damage.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central Panhandle Mountains, Coeur d'Alene Area by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-07 03:36:00 MST Expires: 2022-11-07 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Central Panhandle Mountains; Coeur d'Alene Area WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Snow expected. Snow accumulations for the valleys between 2 and 5 inches. Winds gusting to 35 mph. * WHERE...Spokane Valley, Grand Coulee, Downtown Spokane, Worley, Dobson Pass, Fernwood, Mullan, Wilbur, Cheney, Fairfield, Lookout Pass, Fourth Of July Pass, Creston, Kellogg, Wallace, Post Falls, St. Maries, Pinehurst, Rockford, Hayden, Osburn, Davenport, Coeur d`Alene, and Airway Heights. * WHEN...Until 4 PM PST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Timing of snow along with the arrival of much colder temperatures will result in a slick Monday morning and evening commute.
Winter Storm Warning issued for North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-07 13:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-11-08 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: * Travel is strongly discouraged because of dangerous conditions. * If you must travel, keep tire chains, a flashlight, blankets, food, water, medications, and a fully charged phone with you. * The safest place during a winter storm is indoors. * A Winter Storm Warning means that severe winter weather is likely and poses a threat to life and property. Take protective action now. Target Area: North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST MONDAY WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM MONDAY TO 10 PM PST TUESDAY * WHAT...For the first Winter Storm Warning, heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 10 inches. Southwest winds gusting as high as 45 mph. For the second Winter Storm Warning, heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 14 inches. * WHERE...North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County. This includes Highway 97, and the cities of Bray and Tennant. * WHEN...For the first Winter Storm Warning, from 1 PM this afternoon to 4 AM PST Monday. For the second Winter Storm Warning, from 1 PM Monday to 10 PM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall rates will be highest this evening, and Monday evening through Tuesday afternoon. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
Flood Advisory issued for San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-08 12:40:00 PST Expires: 2022-11-08 15:45:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: San Luis Obispo; Santa Barbara FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 145 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of southwest California, including the following counties, San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara. * WHEN...Until 145 PM PST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas and in roadways. Rises in small streams and normally dry arroyos. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1125 AM PST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated moderate to locally heavy rain continuing to fall. Rainfall rates of a quarter to half inch per hour have been observed with local rates up to one inch per hour. CHP reports indicate there has been roadway flooding on Highway 1 in Orcutt and on Highway 101 in Los Alamos. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Santa Maria, Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo, Lompoc, Paso Robles, Morro Bay, Pismo Beach, Santa Ynez, Montecito, Carpinteria, Cambria, and Vandenberg Space Force Base. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flash Flood Watch issued for Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-08 15:14:00 PST Expires: 2022-11-09 00:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest FLASH FLOOD WATCH FOR THE DOLAN BURN AREA NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT PST TONIGHT * WHAT...Flash flooding and debris flows caused by excessive rainfall continue to be possible over the Dolan burn area. * WHERE...A portion of central California, including the following area, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest. * WHEN...Until Midnight PST tonight. * IMPACTS...Heavy rainfall over the Dolan burn area is expected up to and during the period of the watch. Residents near the Dolan burn area should prepare for potential flooding impacts. Be sure to stay up to date with information from local authorities. Heavy rainfall could trigger flash flooding of low-lying areas, urbanized street flooding, and debris flows in and near recent wildfire burn scars. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - National Weather Service Meteorologists are forecasting heavy rainfall over the Dolan burn area, which may lead to flash flooding and debris flows. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Blizzard Warning issued for Eddy by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-10 00:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-11-11 10:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle. The latest road conditions for North Dakota can be found at dot.nd.gov/travel and for Minnesota at 511mn.org, or by calling 5 1 1 in either state. Target Area: Eddy BLIZZARD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 10 AM CST FRIDAY * WHAT...Blizzard conditions expected. Total snow accumulations of 12 to 16 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Eddy County. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 10 AM CST Friday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.
Tropical Storm Warning issued for Hendry by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-09 12:53:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-09 21:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Hendry TROPICAL STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT * LOCATIONS AFFECTED - La Belle - Devils Garden - Big Cypress Seminole Reservation * WIND - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Below tropical storm force wind - Peak Wind Forecast: 15-25 mph with gusts to 40 mph - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for wind 58 to 73 mph - The wind threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Plan for dangerous wind of equivalent strong tropical storm force. - PREPARE: Remaining efforts to protect life and property should be completed as soon as possible. Prepare for significant wind damage. - ACT: Move to safe shelter before the wind becomes hazardous. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Significant - Some damage to roofing and siding materials, along with damage to porches, awnings, carports, and sheds. A few buildings experiencing window, door, and garage door failures. Mobile homes damaged, especially if unanchored. Unsecured lightweight objects become dangerous projectiles. - Several large trees snapped or uprooted, but with greater numbers in places where trees are shallow rooted. Several fences and roadway signs blown over. - Some roads impassable from large debris, and more within urban or heavily wooded places. A few bridges, causeways, and access routes impassable. - Scattered power and communications outages, but more prevalent in areas with above ground lines. * FLOODING RAIN - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Flood Watch is in effect - Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 1-3 inches, with locally higher amounts - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for moderate flooding rain - The flooding rain threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for moderate flooding from heavy rain. Evacuations and rescues are possible. - PREPARE: Consider protective actions if you are in an area vulnerable to flooding. - ACT: Heed any flood watches and warnings. Failure to take action may result in serious injury or loss of life. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Significant - Moderate rainfall flooding may prompt several evacuations and rescues. - Ditches and canals may quickly become swollen with swift currents and overspill their banks in a few places, especially in usually vulnerable spots. - Flood waters can enter some structures or weaken foundations. Several places may experience expanded areas of rapid inundation at underpasses, low-lying spots, and poor drainage areas. Some streets and parking lots take on moving water as storm drains and retention ponds overflow. Driving conditions become hazardous. Some road and bridge closures. * TORNADO - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: - Situation is unfavorable for tornadoes - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Tornadoes not expected - The tornado threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Tornadoes are not expected. Showers and thunderstorms with gusty winds may still occur. - PREPARE: Little to no preparations needed to protect against tornadoes at this time. Keep informed of the latest tornado situation. - ACT: Listen for changes in the forecast. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Little to None - Little to no potential impacts from tornadoes. * FOR MORE INFORMATION: - https://www.weather.gov/mfl - www.hendryfla.net
Winter Storm Warning issued for McHenry, McLean, Mercer, Pierce by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-10 03:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-11-11 00:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: McHenry; McLean; Mercer; Pierce WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM CST /2 AM MST/ THURSDAY TO MIDNIGHT CST /11 PM MST/ THURSDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow and blowing snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 6 and 12 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...McHenry, Pierce, McLean, and Mercer Counties. * WHEN...From 3 AM CST /2 AM MST/ Thursday to Midnight CST /11 PM MST/ Thursday Night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
Tropical Storm Warning issued for Coastal Broward County by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-09 12:53:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-09 21:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Coastal Broward County TROPICAL STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT HURRICANE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT STORM SURGE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT * LOCATIONS AFFECTED - Fort Lauderdale - Hallandale Beach - Pompano Beach - Deerfield Beach * WIND - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Below tropical storm force wind - Peak Wind Forecast: 20-30 mph with gusts to 45 mph - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for wind 58 to 73 mph - The wind threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Plan for dangerous wind of equivalent strong tropical storm force. - PREPARE: Remaining efforts to protect life and property should be completed as soon as possible. Prepare for significant wind damage. - ACT: Move to safe shelter before the wind becomes hazardous. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Significant - Some damage to roofing and siding materials, along with damage to porches, awnings, carports, and sheds. A few buildings experiencing window, door, and garage door failures. Mobile homes damaged, especially if unanchored. Unsecured lightweight objects become dangerous projectiles. - Several large trees snapped or uprooted, but with greater numbers in places where trees are shallow rooted. Several fences and roadway signs blown over. - Some roads impassable from large debris, and more within urban or heavily wooded places. A few bridges, causeways, and access routes impassable. - Scattered power and communications outages, but more prevalent in areas with above ground lines. * STORM SURGE - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Life-threatening storm surge possible - Peak Storm Surge Inundation: The potential for 2-4 feet above ground somewhere within surge prone areas - Window of concern: Begins this afternoon - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for storm surge flooding greater than 3 feet above ground - The storm surge threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Plan for life-threatening storm surge flooding of greater than 3 feet above ground. - PREPARE: Evacuation efforts and flood preparations should soon be brought to completion before conditions become unsafe. - ACT: Leave immediately if evacuation orders are given for your area to avoid being cut off from emergency services or needlessly risk lives. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Significant - Areas of inundation with storm surge flooding accentuated by waves. Damage to several buildings, mainly near the coast. - Sections of near-shore escape routes and secondary roads become weakened or washed out, especially in usually vulnerable low spots. - Major beach erosion with heavy surf breaching dunes. Strong and numerous rip currents. - Moderate damage to marinas, docks, boardwalks, and piers. Several small craft broken away from moorings, especially in unprotected anchorages. * FLOODING RAIN - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Flood Watch is in effect - Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 1-3 inches, with locally higher amounts - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for moderate flooding rain - The flooding rain threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for moderate flooding from heavy rain. Evacuations and rescues are possible. - PREPARE: Consider protective actions if you are in an area vulnerable to flooding. - ACT: Heed any flood watches and warnings. Failure to take action may result in serious injury or loss of life. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Significant - Moderate rainfall flooding may prompt several evacuations and rescues. - Ditches and canals may quickly become swollen with swift currents and overspill their banks in a few places, especially in usually vulnerable spots. - Flood waters can enter some structures or weaken foundations. Several places may experience expanded areas of rapid inundation at underpasses, low-lying spots, and poor drainage areas. Some streets and parking lots take on moving water as storm drains and retention ponds overflow. Driving conditions become hazardous. Some road and bridge closures. * TORNADO - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: - Situation is unfavorable for tornadoes - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Tornadoes not expected - The tornado threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Tornadoes are not expected. Showers and thunderstorms with gusty winds may still occur. - PREPARE: Little to no preparations needed to protect against tornadoes at this time. Keep informed of the latest tornado situation. - ACT: Listen for changes in the forecast. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Little to None - Little to no potential impacts from tornadoes. * FOR MORE INFORMATION: - https://www.weather.gov/mfl - www.broward.org/hurricane - For storm information call 3-1-1
Freeze Warning issued for Mendocino Coast, Southwestern Humboldt by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-10 01:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-11-10 09:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Provide adequate shelter for outdoor pets or consider bringing them indoors. Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings are issued during the local growing season as defined by climatology and local agriculture experts. Once the growing season has ended these statements will no longer be issued until the spring. Target Area: Mendocino Coast; Southwestern Humboldt FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM PST THURSDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 expected. * WHERE...Southwestern Humboldt and Mendocino Coast Counties. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 9 AM PST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops and other sensitive vegetation.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Adams, Bowman, Hettinger, Slope, Stark by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-09 21:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-11-11 00:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Adams; Bowman; Hettinger; Slope; Stark WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 PM MST THURSDAY * WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, freezing rain. Additional ice accumulations around a light glaze. For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy snow and blowing snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 5 and 10 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Adams, Bowman, Hettinger, Slope, and Stark Counties. * WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 5 PM MST this afternoon. For the Winter Storm Warning, from 8 PM this evening to 11 PM MST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Walking surfaces could become very slippery.
Wind Advisory issued for Black Mesa Area by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-09 11:15:00 MST Expires: 2022-11-09 18:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Black Mesa Area; Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph, with gusts from 45 to 50 mph. Localized gusts in excess of 55 mph possible over, or just northeast, of higher terrain features. * WHERE...Black Mesa area and northward. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MST this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
Hurricane Watch issued for Metro Broward County by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-09 12:53:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-09 21:00:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Target Area: Metro Broward County TROPICAL STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT HURRICANE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT * LOCATIONS AFFECTED - Miramar - Pembroke Pines - Plantation - Lauderdale Lakes - Sunrise - Tamarac - Coral Springs - Coconut Creek * WIND - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Below tropical storm force wind - Peak Wind Forecast: 15-25 mph with gusts to 35 mph - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for wind 58 to 73 mph - The wind threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Plan for dangerous wind of equivalent strong tropical storm force. - PREPARE: Remaining efforts to protect life and property should be completed as soon as possible. Prepare for significant wind damage. - ACT: Move to safe shelter before the wind becomes hazardous. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Significant - Some damage to roofing and siding materials, along with damage to porches, awnings, carports, and sheds. A few buildings experiencing window, door, and garage door failures. Mobile homes damaged, especially if unanchored. Unsecured lightweight objects become dangerous projectiles. - Several large trees snapped or uprooted, but with greater numbers in places where trees are shallow rooted. Several fences and roadway signs blown over. - Some roads impassable from large debris, and more within urban or heavily wooded places. A few bridges, causeways, and access routes impassable. - Scattered power and communications outages, but more prevalent in areas with above ground lines. * STORM SURGE - No storm surge inundation forecast - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Little to no storm surge flooding - The storm surge threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: There is little to no threat of storm surge flooding. Rough surf, coastal erosion, and life-threatening rip currents are possible. - PREPARE: Little to no preparations for storm surge flooding are needed. - ACT: Follow the instructions of local officials. Monitor forecasts. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Little to None - Little to no potential impacts from storm surge flooding. * FLOODING RAIN - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Flood Watch is in effect - Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 1-3 inches, with locally higher amounts - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for moderate flooding rain - The flooding rain threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for moderate flooding from heavy rain. Evacuations and rescues are possible. - PREPARE: Consider protective actions if you are in an area vulnerable to flooding. - ACT: Heed any flood watches and warnings. Failure to take action may result in serious injury or loss of life. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Significant - Moderate rainfall flooding may prompt several evacuations and rescues. - Ditches and canals may quickly become swollen with swift currents and overspill their banks in a few places, especially in usually vulnerable spots. - Flood waters can enter some structures or weaken foundations. Several places may experience expanded areas of rapid inundation at underpasses, low-lying spots, and poor drainage areas. Some streets and parking lots take on moving water as storm drains and retention ponds overflow. Driving conditions become hazardous. Some road and bridge closures. * TORNADO - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: - Situation is unfavorable for tornadoes - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Tornadoes not expected - The tornado threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Tornadoes are not expected. Showers and thunderstorms with gusty winds may still occur. - PREPARE: Little to no preparations needed to protect against tornadoes at this time. Keep informed of the latest tornado situation. - ACT: Listen for changes in the forecast. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Little to None - Little to no potential impacts from tornadoes. * FOR MORE INFORMATION: - https://www.weather.gov/mfl - www.broward.org/hurricane - For storm information call 3-1-1
Winter Storm Warning issued for Northeastern Crook by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-09 18:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-11-10 23:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Storm Warning means significant amounts of snow, sleet and ice will make travel very hazardous or impossible. Slow down and use caution while traveling. Road conditions are available on your smartphone from the 5 1 1 app for your state. Target Area: Northeastern Crook Winter Storm On Tap .Areas of freezing drizzle continue today to the east of the Black Hills. A winter storm will then move from the Rockies into the northern Plains tonight through Thursday. It will spread a swath of precipitation into northeastern Wyoming and western South Dakota. Mostly snow is expected over northeastern Wyoming, the Black Hills and northwestern South Dakota. Freezing rain will occur east of the Black Hills tonight, but will eventually change to snow overnight. Gusty northerly winds will develop late tonight into Thursday which will create areas of blowing snow and greatly reduced visibilities where accumulating snow falls. Monitor NOAA Weather Radio for the latest information, forecasts, and warnings. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MST TODAY WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 PM MST THURSDAY * WHAT...For the winter weather advisory, patchy light freezing drizzle will continue through midday. For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. Local amounts up to 12 inches may occur north of Faith and Buffalo, especially as you get closer to Lemmon. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...In South Dakota, Harding County, Perkins County, Butte County and the Northern Meade County Plains. In Wyoming, Northeastern Crook County. * WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, from 6 PM this evening to 11 PM MST Thursday. For the Winter Weather Advisory, until noon MST today. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
High Wind Warning issued for Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-09 11:15:00 MST Expires: 2022-11-09 18:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People are urged to secure loose objects that could be blown around or damaged by the wind. Target Area: Eastern Mogollon Rim; White Mountains HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph, with gusts from 55 to 65 mph. * WHERE...The Eastern Mogollon Rim and the White Mountains. The strongest gusts will take place from Clay Springs to McNary. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MST this evening. * IMPACTS...High winds may move loose debris, damage property and cause power outages. Downed trees are also likely. Travel will be difficult especially for high profile vehicles.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Billings, Dunn, Golden Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-09 21:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-11-11 00:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Billings; Dunn; Golden Valley WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM CST /8 PM MST/ THIS EVENING TO MIDNIGHT CST /11 PM MST/ THURSDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow and blowing snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 5 and 10 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Billings, Dunn, and Golden Valley Counties. * WHEN...From 9 PM CST /8 PM MST/ this evening to Midnight CST /11 PM MST/ Thursday Night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
