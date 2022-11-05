Read full article on original website
2 teenagers shot, injured in DC
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Two teenagers were shot and injured in Northwest D.C. on Saturday evening. Police responded to the 400 block of O Street Northwest around 5:20 p.m. They found the two teenage boys, and they were taken to the hospital. Police did not say any further details. This is a developing story […]
DC police investigate homicide after shooting incident reported from Kennedy Center parking lot
A man has died from various injuries after a Kennedy Center employee called police to report a shooting Friday morning from the center's parking garage.
Baltimore dad pleads with soft-on-crime prosecutors to keep his teenage son in jail: 'Begging for help'
A Baltimore father could face neglect charges for not picking up his son from jail, but he called out the criminal justice system for failing to imprison his son, an accused carjacker.
A Young Man Is Shot Months After His Sister Disappears
The Jacobs Family(Mark Robinson/The Roanoke Times) Deavon Jacobs was born on July 29, 1991, and Keeshae Jacobs was born on August 6, 1995. Their mother, Toni Jacobs, worked a variety of customer service jobs to help support her family and she made enough to keep their living situation stable and ideal. There was room for leisure too, as Toni regularly took Deavon and Keeshae to their favorite amusement park–King’s Dominion in Doswell, Virginia. Toni wanted her extended family to have a presence in the lives of her children as well. Because of this, the three would regularly visit their relatives on the coast.
Washington woman allegedly buried alive by husband over retirement money seen for first time since attack
Young An, the Washington mother of two who survived a violent attempted kidnapping last month, was seen shopping as her estranged husband pleaded not guilty.
Maryland family orders prop casket for Halloween party, finds dead woman’s belongings, including her ashes
A Baltimore family ordered a prop casket for Halloween and found a dead woman's belongings inside, including her ashes, according to a report.
Biden blasted after insisting HBCUs 'just as smart' as other colleges: 'Soft bigotry of low expectations'
President Biden displayed what some Twitter users saw as the "soft bigotry of low expectations" while appearing at Bowie State University in Maryland Monday night. Biden appeared at the university to help campaign for Democratic gubernatorial candidate Wes Moore ahead of the midterm elections on Tuesday. With Bowie State University being a historically Black college and university (HBCU), the president took the time to highlight his administration’s efforts in promoting HBCUs.
Lamar Jackson makes young fan's day with huge surprise
Landon Berry, who suffers from a heart condition, got the surprise of a lifetime when his idol, Lamar Jackson, visited him and his family before the Ravens' win on Monday.
DC 15-year-old shot dead on grandmother's porch killed year after father also murdered in same neighborhood
DC police are still hunting for three suspects in the deadly shooting of a 15-year-old on his grandmother's porch. The teen was killed about a year after his dad was also murdered.
Ravens' Lamar Jackson gets heated with offensive line vs Saints: 'We’re gonna do that sometimes'
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was seen getting frustrated with Ronnie Stanley during the team's win against the New Orleans Saints.
