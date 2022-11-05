ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Plata, MD

DC News Now

2 teenagers shot, injured in DC

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Two teenagers were shot and injured in Northwest D.C. on Saturday evening. Police responded to the 400 block of O Street Northwest around 5:20 p.m. They found the two teenage boys, and they were taken to the hospital. Police did not say any further details. This is a developing story […]
WASHINGTON, DC
Still Unsolved

A Young Man Is Shot Months After His Sister Disappears

The Jacobs Family(Mark Robinson/The Roanoke Times) Deavon Jacobs was born on July 29, 1991, and Keeshae Jacobs was born on August 6, 1995. Their mother, Toni Jacobs, worked a variety of customer service jobs to help support her family and she made enough to keep their living situation stable and ideal. There was room for leisure too, as Toni regularly took Deavon and Keeshae to their favorite amusement park–King’s Dominion in Doswell, Virginia. Toni wanted her extended family to have a presence in the lives of her children as well. Because of this, the three would regularly visit their relatives on the coast.
DOSWELL, VA
Fox News

Biden blasted after insisting HBCUs 'just as smart' as other colleges: 'Soft bigotry of low expectations'

President Biden displayed what some Twitter users saw as the "soft bigotry of low expectations" while appearing at Bowie State University in Maryland Monday night. Biden appeared at the university to help campaign for Democratic gubernatorial candidate Wes Moore ahead of the midterm elections on Tuesday. With Bowie State University being a historically Black college and university (HBCU), the president took the time to highlight his administration’s efforts in promoting HBCUs.
BOWIE, MD
Fox News

Fox News

