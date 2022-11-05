Read full article on original website
Gang violence in New York has taken a shift – for the worse.(Nicholas Free/iStock) Feds are charging a Bronx man with murder after linking the killing to a gang initiation. On June 3, 2021, Jaleel Shakoor snuck up behind Gerry Mazzella and shot him in the back of the head. Gerry Mazzella was working in a bagel shop in the Bronx and had plans to move his family out of the city. Formerly associated with selling weed in the community before the law changed around marijuana, Mazzella had made great strides in bettering himself to turn his life around and be a better person for his family, and community.
BRONX - The man accused of being the “Subway Psycho” who fatally stabbed a Mets’ maintenance worker on a Bronx subway platform for no reason has been charged with murder.
Man, 35, fatally shot in face along Brooklyn street: police
A 35-year-old man was fatally shot in the face on a residential Brooklyn street Monday morning.
Armed robbers grab man in Queens, leave him in Nassau after he tells them where he has money: NYPD
QUEENS (PIX11) — Robbers in Queens dragged a man from his car at gunpoint, put a plastic bag around his head and zip tied his hands, police said Tuesday. The robbers — three men — approached the 42-year-old victim around 6 a.m. on Oct. 24 near 35th Avenue and 146th Street, officials said. They got […]
Man, 21, beaten, robbed of $4K watch by group in Midtown
The NYPD is looking to identify a trio wanted for beating a man then robbing him of his watch in Midtown late last month, authorities said.
Subway rider punched in face, robbed on train in Financial District
A subway rider was punched in the face and robbed aboard a subway train in Lower Manhattan on Tuesday morning, police said.
Worker who died in Brooklyn bakery freezer was caught in machine blades
The Brooklyn bakery worker found lifeless inside a walk-in freezer died of an accident, the city medical examiner’s office said Monday.
79-year-old woman killed by hit-and-run driver while getting out of her car in Brooklyn
According to investigators, the driver of the van pulled over, but then took off again. Now her family is desperate for justice.
Officers injured by woman, 18, during arrest on Long Island
A woman is facing charges for multiple assaults that occurred during an arrest on Long Island Monday night, authorities said.
Two 35-Year-Old Men Killed in Separate Incidents in East NY Hours Apart
Two 35-year-old men were fatally shot in separate incidents blocks apart in Brooklyn on Monday, according to police. In the earlier slaying, Eric Rentas, 35, was standing on Euclid Ave. near Sutter Ave. in East New York when two men walked up to him around 11:35 a.m., cops said. NYPD […] Click here to view original web page at www.nydailynews.com.
2 sisters injured after hit by car in front of mom in Brooklyn: police
Two girls, 6 and 8, were struck by a car in Brooklyn on Monday afternoon, police said. The 8-year-old girl is in critical condition, while the 6-year-old is in stable condition.
Beloved grandmother mowed down by hit-and-run driver in Brooklyn
NEW YORK -- Police are searching for the hit-and-run driver who left a grandmother in the middle of the road in Brooklyn. She later died.CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis obtained exclusive video of the car involved and got reaction from family members who want justice."She was just fun and lovable, kind," Judith Donaldson said Tuesday.Three heartbroken sisters shared how special their mother, Verna McKnight, was to everyone who knew her."The biggest heart, kindest, most giving, hardworking person you could ever come across," Juliet McKnight-Francis said."She was just everything to so many people," Michelle McKnight added.That was all taken from them on Saturday...
Woman accused of stabbing tourist inside NYC steakhouse, piercing his lung, acted in self-defense, parent claim: ‘Sweetest person you’d want to meet’
A woman accused of stabbing a tourist inside a posh Midtown Manhattan steakhouse, piercing his lung, told cops she doesn’t remember the attack — and her parents told the Daily News she was only defending herself after being punched. Joan Thompson was celebrating her 41st birthday with her cousin by visiting Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse on W. 51st St. for the first time Friday night. The 24-year-old ...
Accused Brooklyn Subway Shooter Is Trying to Move His Federal Trial to Illinois
Defense lawyers for Frank Robert James, the man accused of committing a mass shooting on a New York City subway train, are trying to move his trial to an Illinois federal court. They argue that the substantial law enforcement and media attention on the incident prejudiced him at trial by tainting the local NYC jury pool.
Child, adult injured in fire at Wagner Houses in East Harlem
NEW YORK - A fire at an East Harlem NYCHA complex left two people hospitalized Tuesday afternoon. One of the victims is a child. An adult was also injured. They were taken to Harlem Hospital and are expected to survive. Fire investigators are trying to determine how this happened. Windows on the 10th floor of the building have plywood in place of glass now. An air conditioning unit that was in one of those windows earlier Tuesday could be spotted lying on the ground, burned from flames. Police say the fire stated in the kitchen just before 1 p.m. at the Wagner Houses on First Avenue between 120th and 122nd Streets. An upstairs neighbor from the 11th floor told Mitchell she saw a boy whose chest was covered in burns. Police say they have no reason to believe the child was home alone, but they have not released the relationship between him and the injured adult. Thankfully the victims will survive. The investigation continues to determine the cause.
Sole Black-Owned Business on City Island, Seafood Kingz, Receives Racist Letter / Flier
The Black-owned business owners of Seafood Kingz, a City Island restaurant located at 634 City Island Avenue, are organizing a rally outside the restaurant on Saturday, Nov. 12, to call out racist abuse which they say was directed at their business on Nov. 3, 2022, in the form of a letter.
Brooklyn Worker, 25, Found Dying Inside Iconic Williamsburg Social Club
A 25-year-old worker was found dying inside legendary Brooklyn social club Toñitas, police said Monday. Police responding to a 911 call discovered Mario Xo-Pop bruised with cuts on his back and hip inside the lively watering hole also known as Caribbean Social Club in Williamsburg about 9:45 p.m. Sunday.
Good Samaritan stabbed for defending woman aboard Bronx subway train; suspect in custody
Police arrested a suspect accused of stabbing a good Samaritan on a Bronx subway train Sunday night after he defended a woman who was being harassed, authorities said.
Off-duty correction officer robbed at gunpoint of $1K, jewelry in Brooklyn housing complex
An off-duty correction officer was robbed at gunpoint inside a public housing building Sunday afternoon in Brooklyn, authorities said.
Bound, Robbed in Supermarket Parking Lot in Bronx
BRONX - Police are looking for three bandits wanted in connection with an armed robbery-- according to one witness, the victim claimed the suspects attempted to restrain him with a strap, leading him to believe it was a kidnapping attempt.
