Bridget Mulroy

Bronx Man Charged With Gang Initiation Murder

Gang violence in New York has taken a shift – for the worse.(Nicholas Free/iStock) Feds are charging a Bronx man with murder after linking the killing to a gang initiation. On June 3, 2021, Jaleel Shakoor snuck up behind Gerry Mazzella and shot him in the back of the head. Gerry Mazzella was working in a bagel shop in the Bronx and had plans to move his family out of the city. Formerly associated with selling weed in the community before the law changed around marijuana, Mazzella had made great strides in bettering himself to turn his life around and be a better person for his family, and community.
Two 35-Year-Old Men Killed in Separate Incidents in East NY Hours Apart

Two 35-year-old men were fatally shot in separate incidents blocks apart in Brooklyn on Monday, according to police. In the earlier slaying, Eric Rentas, 35, was standing on Euclid Ave. near Sutter Ave. in East New York when two men walked up to him around 11:35 a.m., cops said.
CBS New York

Beloved grandmother mowed down by hit-and-run driver in Brooklyn

NEW YORK -- Police are searching for the hit-and-run driver who left a grandmother in the middle of the road in Brooklyn. She later died.CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis obtained exclusive video of the car involved and got reaction from family members who want justice."She was just fun and lovable, kind," Judith Donaldson said Tuesday.Three heartbroken sisters shared how special their mother, Verna McKnight, was to everyone who knew her."The biggest heart, kindest, most giving, hardworking person you could ever come across," Juliet McKnight-Francis said."She was just everything to so many people," Michelle McKnight added.That was all taken from them on Saturday...
Daily News

Woman accused of stabbing tourist inside NYC steakhouse, piercing his lung, acted in self-defense, parent claim: ‘Sweetest person you’d want to meet’

A woman accused of stabbing a tourist inside a posh Midtown Manhattan steakhouse, piercing his lung, told cops she doesn’t remember the attack — and her parents told the Daily News she was only defending herself after being punched. Joan Thompson was celebrating her 41st birthday with her cousin by visiting Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse on W. 51st St. for the first time Friday night. The 24-year-old ...
CBS New York

Child, adult injured in fire at Wagner Houses in East Harlem

NEW YORK - A fire at an East Harlem NYCHA complex left two people hospitalized Tuesday afternoon. One of the victims is a child. An adult was also injured. They were taken to Harlem Hospital and are expected to survive. Fire investigators are trying to determine how this happened. Windows on the 10th floor of the building have plywood in place of glass now. An air conditioning unit that was in one of those windows earlier Tuesday could be spotted lying on the ground, burned from flames. Police say the fire stated in the kitchen just before 1 p.m. at the Wagner Houses on First Avenue between 120th and 122nd Streets. An upstairs neighbor from the 11th floor told Mitchell she saw a boy whose chest was covered in burns. Police say they have no reason to believe the child was home alone, but they have not released the relationship between him and the injured adult. Thankfully the victims will survive. The investigation continues to determine the cause. 
bkreader.com

Brooklyn Worker, 25, Found Dying Inside Iconic Williamsburg Social Club

A 25-year-old worker was found dying inside legendary Brooklyn social club Toñitas, police said Monday. Police responding to a 911 call discovered Mario Xo-Pop bruised with cuts on his back and hip inside the lively watering hole also known as Caribbean Social Club in Williamsburg about 9:45 p.m. Sunday.
