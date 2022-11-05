ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Nose picking was always gross — now a study says it may lead to late-onset Alzheimer's

Nose picking may be more than just a social faux pas. A study out of Australia suggests there may be a link between nose picking and developing late-onset Alzheimer's disease. The study — titled "Chlamydia pneumoniae can infect the central nervous system via the olfactory and trigeminal nerves and contributes to Alzheimer’s disease risk" — was published in the journal Scientific Reports.
hotnewhiphop.com

Stephen A. Smith Hits LeBron With A Stern Reality Check

Stephen A. Smith isn’t impressed with LeBron right now. Stephen A. Smith is one of the most opinionated men in sports media. When he gets on your case, you better be certain it is going to be an epic rant. Smith has a knack for going viral, and he also has an amazing ability when it comes to being hyperbolic, as well as hilarious.
The Spun

LeBron Getting Called Out For Apparently Lying

LeBron James paid tribute to Takeoff, the Migos rapper who was killed in a shooting last week, following the Lakers game on Sunday evening. However, many NBA fans are convinced that the superstar is lying about what he said. "I was listening to those guys my first year with the...
thecomeback.com

Los Angeles Lakers exploring absolutely blockbuster trade

The Los Angeles Lakers, off to a disappointing 2-7 start to their 2022-23 campaign, are exploring options for trading star forward Anthony Davis, according to Bill Simmons of The Ringer. The Lakers acquired the star in a trade with the New Orleans Pelicans in 2019. The Lakers are exploring this...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Fox News

WATCH: Voters react as Mark Kelly blasts Biden, fellow Democrats over 'dumb' border crisis decisions

Voters across the political spectrum reacted strongly to Democratic Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly's sharp criticism of President Biden and his fellow Democrats over what he called "dumb" decisions pertaining to the border crisis while debating his Republican opponent, Blake Masters, earlier this month. "Democrats don’t understand this issue. And Republicans...
ARIZONA STATE
Golf Digest

Jordan Poole pulled up to Monday’s Warriors game rocking the most ridiculous NBA accessory ever: a puppy

Jordan Poole has had a rough start to the NBA season, most notably taking a Kermit Washington killshot from teammate Draymond Green that stopped the basketball world in its tracks. Not only was it a bad look for Green, but also Poole, who didn’t even get his hands up before he came to on his ass. If you’re going to talk trash, you better be ready to defend yourself, bro.
WASHINGTON, CA
Fox News

Fox News

856K+
Followers
5K+
Post
679M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

 https://www.foxnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy