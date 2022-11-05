Bay County man charged with child abuse after police say he broke infant's arm in Northern Michigan

CHEBOYGAN COUNTY (WWJ) - A 25-year-old man from the Tri-Cities area was arraigned on one charge of child abuse after police say his infant suffered from multiple broken bones in Northern Michigan.

Tristin Green, 25, of Essexville was arraigned on on Nov. 3 for one count of child abuse – first degree in the incident which police say occurred in Tuscarora Township.

According to Michigan State Police, troopers from the Gaylord Post were called to the McLaren Hospital in Petoskey after medical staff reported a suspicious case where an infant sustained numerous broken bones, including a broken arm.

Upon investigation, authorities said Green was identified as a person of interest and questioned him on Nov. 1.

During the interview, state police said Green admitted to breaking his child's arm by forcefully pressing his chest into the body of the infant while he was laying the baby down inside a Pack ‘n Play.

Green told police the injury occurred because the infant's arm was behind its back.

A judge set Green's bond at $500,000 cash surety to the full amount.

The investigation into the incident remains ongoing, MSP said, More information is expected to be released at a later time.