Spokane, WA

Friday night windstorm results in damage at Camp Hope

By Vincent Saglimbeni
KXLY.com | 4 News Now
 3 days ago

SPOKANE, Wash. — Friday night’s windstorm in the Inland Northwest created a lot of damage in the area, including Camp Hope in Spokane.

According to Camp Hope’s Facebook Page , Julie Garcia, the executive director for Jewels Helping Hands, and her husband Jason Green were at Camp Hope from 6:15 p.m. Friday night to early Saturday morning to help clean up the mess left at Camp Hope from the windstorm.

The post says they lost two carport tents in the wind and were completely destroyed. A transformer also blew up, creating fireworks inside the camp. The post also says tents and tarps were moving.

They said the people living at Camp Hope were safe. No one was hurt,

“I am thankful for Julie’s persistence to stay down there, for the DOT security for weathering the storm and protecting the camp, for our camp security who worked doubles to have extra hands watching for people needing help and maintaining everyone’s safety inside the camp, and for the empathy of all involved in Camp Hope.”

The City responded Saturday morning to those who endured the storm under the bridges in downtown Spokane.

Comments / 24

A Bitter Pill
3d ago

The city should throw EVERY AVAILABLE RESOURCE at assuring that ALL amenities of Camp Hope are restored IMMEDIATELY! Don't worry about the tax payers of the city! We can fend for ourselves!

Reply(3)
7
William Hamilton
3d ago

wouldn't be a mess if they weren't there

Reply(1)
26
lupe adamy
3d ago

Can’t be a bigger mess than before Might have improved some

Reply
11
 

