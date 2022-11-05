Read full article on original website
KATU.com
Police identify woman shot, killed in NE Portland's Cully neighborhood
Police have identified the woman who was fatally shot in Northeast Portland’s Cully neighborhood last Wednesday, and investigators are asking for help in finding the suspect. The shooting took place shortly before 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2 in the 4600 block of Northeast Lombard Street. First responders say they...
19-year-old Portland man shot last week near Woodlawn Park dies at hospital
A 19-year-old Portland man who was shot in the head while in a car on the edge of Woodlawn Park last week has died, a family member and friend said Monday. Donte Lamar Davis Jr. underwent surgery after last Tuesday night’s shooting, said his stepfather, Deondrell Bennett.
KGW
Southeast Portland restaurant owner was attacked and stabbed in Salem
The owner of Menya Hokusei Ramen restaurant is recovering after being stabbed in Salem during an attempted carjacking. Officers are still searching for the suspect.
kptv.com
Police: Man found shot inside crashed vehicle in Vancouver
VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - The Vancouver Police Department is investigating a shooting that critically injured one person Sunday evening. Just after 8 p.m., officers responded to what was initially reported as a crash in the 6500 block of Northeast Fourth Plain Boulevard. According to police, officers found a vehicle with a bullet hole in the window and a man inside with a gunshot wound.
Man grazed during drive-by shooting in SE Portland: Officials
A man was injured Tuesday morning after authorities said he was grazed by a bullet during a drive-by shooting in Southeast Portland.
KATU.com
Police shoot, injure suspect after he allegedly set vehicle on fire in SE Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — A man was taken to the hospital after being shot by police in Southeast Portland Monday morning. The incident started at about 8:50 a.m. with reports of a man setting a vehicle on fire near Southeast 82nd Avenue north of Division Street. Isaiah Fasske captured video...
Police shoot man trying to set fire to car in SE Portland, streets closed
Portland police shot a man Monday morning after officers and firefighters responded to a 911 call that a man was setting a car on fire in Southeast Portland, the Portland Police Bureau said. The call came in at 8:52 a.m. in the 2000 block of Southeast 83rd Ave. The caller...
Portland police again withhold names of officers who fired weapons; watchdog group ‘deeply concerned’
Portland police declined to identify officers who shot a man on Monday in Southeast Portland, the fourth time since July that the bureau has gone against its own policy to release the names of officers who fired their weapons within a day. According to Portland police’s deadly force policy, the...
Hillsboro man convicted for murder of tow truck driver
Matthew McAdoo, a 44-year-old Hillsboro man who was accused of murdering a tow truck driver, was convicted by a Washington County jury, the District Attorney’s Office reported.
Portland Man Kills Landlord With a Sword, Authorities Say It’s ‘Justified’
I'm gonna get medieval on your ass. The Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office says it will not prosecute a Portland man who killed his ex-landlord, saying the man acted in self-defense, according to Willamette Week. This story is a weird one so I will do my best to make it make sense to you. Here's what you need to know:
Forest Grove Police Log: 'Female companion' invites family to man's house
The Forest Grove Police Department sorted out calls for service from Oct. 21-27, 2022.Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty. Friday, Oct. 21 An officer spotted and stopped a vehicle that had been reported stolen from Hillsboro driving along A Street. The driver and passenger were both arrested and lodged at the jail. A caller reported the possible theft of two belt buckles. Police are investigating after more than...
Hillsboro Police Log: Wanted man found hiding under blanket
The Hillsboro Police Department responds to calls for service from Oct. 24-30, 2022.Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty. Monday, Oct. 24 A man was arrested and taken to jail on an outstanding warrant during a routine traffic stop near Southeast Eighth Avenue and Oak Street. A woman intentionally took many pills with the intent to end her life in the 3000 block of Northeast 13th Place. She was...
KATU.com
Is this your dog? Tigard Police seek owner of lost pup
TIGARD, Ore. — Tigard Police are reaching out to find the owner of a lost dog. They say the female dog was found on Tuesday night near SW 130th Ave & SW Starview Lane. The dog isn't microchipped, but is well-behaved and rode with the police all the way to the vet.
KATU.com
Man stabbed on MAX platform in Gresham, police say he's expected to survive
PORTLAND, Ore. — A man is in the hospital after police say he was stabbed on a max platform in Gresham. The stabbing happened Saturday night, November 5, near Burnside and 188th. Officers say the man is expected to recover. Police have not identified a suspect. This is a...
Scappoose Police Log: Hit-and-run driver caught in the act
The Scappoose Police Department deals with various calls for service from Oct. 10-22, 2022.Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty. Monday, Oct. 10 A man was arrested for criminal mischief after he had sliced a trailer tire following a verbal altercation in the 33000 block of East Columbia Avenue. Tuesday, Oct. 11 Officers stopped a man who crossed the Columbia River Highway on foot in an unsafe...
kptv.com
Police: Man’s death in Lloyd Center parking lot ‘suspicious’
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Police are investigating a suspicious death after a man was found dead in a Lloyd Center parking lot on Friday night. The Portland Police Bureau said just before 11:30 p.m. Friday, officers responded to a welfare check in a parking lot in the 2200 block of the Lloyd Center. When they arrived, they found a man dead.
KXL
Man Stabbed At MAX Platform
(Gresham, OR) — A man is injured after being stabbed at a MAX platform in Gresham. Authorities say it happened just after ten p.m. on Saturday. There was reportedly an argument before the man was stabbed by a stranger. He’s expected to arrive, and authorities say they don’t have anyone in custody.
kptv.com
Home damaged by fire in NE Portland, no injuries reported
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A home in the North Tabor neighborhood was damaged by a fire early Tuesday morning, according to Portland Fire & Rescue. Shortly after 4 a.m., crews responded to a fire in the 4500 block of Northeast Irving Street. When crews arrived, they found light smoke showing from the eave and windows on the first floor darkened with smoke.
KATU.com
Details released in October apartment arson, including expletive-filled confession
PORTLAND, Ore. — Arrest documents regarding the suspect in October 29's apartment arson case have been released. Wendy Southam, 51, was charged with setting a fire in an apartment complex off Barnes Road, resulting in eight hospitalizations, at least 9 residents displaced, over $1 million in estimated damage, and the deaths of multiple pets.
kptv.com
Man injured in stabbing on Gresham MAX platform
GRESHAM, Ore. (KPTV) - A man was injured in a stabbing on a MAX platform in Gresham late Saturday night. The Gresham Police Department said just after 10 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to the Rockwood MAX station at East Burnside Street and Southeast 188th Avenue. When they arrived, they found a man who was stabbed. He was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.
