ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KATU.com

Police identify woman shot, killed in NE Portland's Cully neighborhood

Police have identified the woman who was fatally shot in Northeast Portland’s Cully neighborhood last Wednesday, and investigators are asking for help in finding the suspect. The shooting took place shortly before 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2 in the 4600 block of Northeast Lombard Street. First responders say they...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Police: Man found shot inside crashed vehicle in Vancouver

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - The Vancouver Police Department is investigating a shooting that critically injured one person Sunday evening. Just after 8 p.m., officers responded to what was initially reported as a crash in the 6500 block of Northeast Fourth Plain Boulevard. According to police, officers found a vehicle with a bullet hole in the window and a man inside with a gunshot wound.
VANCOUVER, WA
Forest Grove News Times

Forest Grove Police Log: 'Female companion' invites family to man's house

The Forest Grove Police Department sorted out calls for service from Oct. 21-27, 2022.Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty. Friday, Oct. 21 An officer spotted and stopped a vehicle that had been reported stolen from Hillsboro driving along A Street. The driver and passenger were both arrested and lodged at the jail. A caller reported the possible theft of two belt buckles. Police are investigating after more than...
FOREST GROVE, OR
Hillsboro News-Times

Hillsboro Police Log: Wanted man found hiding under blanket

The Hillsboro Police Department responds to calls for service from Oct. 24-30, 2022.Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty. Monday, Oct. 24 A man was arrested and taken to jail on an outstanding warrant during a routine traffic stop near Southeast Eighth Avenue and Oak Street. A woman intentionally took many pills with the intent to end her life in the 3000 block of Northeast 13th Place. She was...
HILLSBORO, OR
KATU.com

Is this your dog? Tigard Police seek owner of lost pup

TIGARD, Ore. — Tigard Police are reaching out to find the owner of a lost dog. They say the female dog was found on Tuesday night near SW 130th Ave & SW Starview Lane. The dog isn't microchipped, but is well-behaved and rode with the police all the way to the vet.
TIGARD, OR
Columbia County Spotlight

Scappoose Police Log: Hit-and-run driver caught in the act

The Scappoose Police Department deals with various calls for service from Oct. 10-22, 2022.Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty. Monday, Oct. 10 A man was arrested for criminal mischief after he had sliced a trailer tire following a verbal altercation in the 33000 block of East Columbia Avenue. Tuesday, Oct. 11 Officers stopped a man who crossed the Columbia River Highway on foot in an unsafe...
SCAPPOOSE, OR
kptv.com

Police: Man’s death in Lloyd Center parking lot ‘suspicious’

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Police are investigating a suspicious death after a man was found dead in a Lloyd Center parking lot on Friday night. The Portland Police Bureau said just before 11:30 p.m. Friday, officers responded to a welfare check in a parking lot in the 2200 block of the Lloyd Center. When they arrived, they found a man dead.
PORTLAND, OR
KXL

Man Stabbed At MAX Platform

(Gresham, OR) — A man is injured after being stabbed at a MAX platform in Gresham. Authorities say it happened just after ten p.m. on Saturday. There was reportedly an argument before the man was stabbed by a stranger. He’s expected to arrive, and authorities say they don’t have anyone in custody.
GRESHAM, OR
kptv.com

Home damaged by fire in NE Portland, no injuries reported

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A home in the North Tabor neighborhood was damaged by a fire early Tuesday morning, according to Portland Fire & Rescue. Shortly after 4 a.m., crews responded to a fire in the 4500 block of Northeast Irving Street. When crews arrived, they found light smoke showing from the eave and windows on the first floor darkened with smoke.
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Details released in October apartment arson, including expletive-filled confession

PORTLAND, Ore. — Arrest documents regarding the suspect in October 29's apartment arson case have been released. Wendy Southam, 51, was charged with setting a fire in an apartment complex off Barnes Road, resulting in eight hospitalizations, at least 9 residents displaced, over $1 million in estimated damage, and the deaths of multiple pets.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Man injured in stabbing on Gresham MAX platform

GRESHAM, Ore. (KPTV) - A man was injured in a stabbing on a MAX platform in Gresham late Saturday night. The Gresham Police Department said just after 10 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to the Rockwood MAX station at East Burnside Street and Southeast 188th Avenue. When they arrived, they found a man who was stabbed. He was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.
GRESHAM, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy