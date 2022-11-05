Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Seth Trimble Flashes Athleticism in UNC Debut
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. --- Midway through the second half, North Carolina freshman forward Tyler Nickel blocked a high post, spin, and drive attempt by UNC Wilmington's Trazarien White. The ball fell to UNC guard R.J. Davis who corralled it and turned on the jets the other direction. Seizing the opportunity, freshman guard Seth Trimble sprinted and filled in the lane to Davis' left where Davis hit Trimble with a bounce pass at the top of the key. Trimble then flew off two feet and did a little up and under, hesitation-move midair to draw a foul and lay the ball in for two points.
Everything Virginia head coach Tony Bennett said in win over North Carolina Central
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va.-- It was a little tougher than expected but Virginia men's basketball opened its season with a win. Senior guard Armaan Franklin scored 21 points, hitting four triples as UVa fought off North Carolina Central's second half comeback to secure the 73-61 win on Monday night. Senior Francisco Caffaro and juniors Reece Beekman and Kadin Shedrick each scored 10 for Virginia (1-0). Virginia head coach Tony Elliott spoke to the media after the win.
Virginia Basketball Offers Four-Star Center in the Class of 2024
The Cavaliers have jumped into the mix for one of the top centers in the nation in the recruiting class of 2024
Augusta Free Press
If that North Carolina Central-UVA opener felt familiar, that’s because it was
The 73-61 win for #18 Virginia over North Carolina Central reminded me of a couple of recent past early-season games. The first one that came to mind was the Game 2 win in 2018-2019: Virginia 76, George Washington 57. That Virginia team would go on to win the national title....
Kickoff Time Announced for Virginia vs. Coastal Carolina
The Cavaliers will have a mid-afternoon kickoff for their final home game of the season against the Chanticleers
NC State, NCCU move up in WRAL's Week 11 Power Rankings
North Carolina remains the top team in the WRAL Power Rankings for Week 11, but NC State jumps past Wake Forest into second place after the Wolfpack's home win against the Demon Deacons. Also, NC Central moves up to No. 5 with a game at Norfolk State this week that would get the Eagles the MEAC Championship with a win.
UNC Freshman Tyler Nickel: Expectations, Motivation, Game
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. --- North Carolina freshman Tyler Nickel is expected to make his college debut on Monday night when the Tar Heels take on UNC Wilmington in the season opener. Nickel will be an interesting player to track all season. The 6-foot-7, 220-pound rookie from Elkton, Va. arrived in Chapel Hill with the reputation of a shooter and a scorer. He can certainly pour it in --- Nickel set the Virginia scoring record after four seasons at East Rockingham High School.
saturdaydownsouth.com
College football freshman QB dies in North Carolina crash
Awful news to pass along out of North Carolina: Will Patterson, a quarterback at Ferrum College, has passed after a reported crash. Ferrum College’s football team announced the tragic passing of Patterson Sunday via social media. Ferrum is a private college in Virginia. The football team competes at the...
NCCU stopped by second half rally by nationally ranked Virginia
Va. — The North Carolina Central University men’s basketball program erased a 16-point first half deficit with a 12-0 run in the second half to take a two-point lead with just under 15 minutes remaining, but No. 18 Virginia was able to surge past the Eagles to take a 73-61 decision in the season-opener at John Paul Jones Arena on Monday, Nov. 7.
Duke reveals starting lineup for season opener
The 2022-23 Duke basketball squad tips off the Jon Scheyer era at 7 p.m. ET Monday when the AP Top 25 preseason No. 7 Blue Devils host the unranked Jacksonville Dolphins, who finished with a 21-10 overall record last season and an 11-5 mark in the ASUN Conference. Remarkably, Duke hasn't lost a ...
UNC vs. UNCW Preview
ACC Network (Doug Sherman, Randolph Childress) "I don't see it as too much of a difference. I've only been a head coach for one year and so I really feel like that for a long time I will be in a position of listening and learning, and I love being in that position. And I'm enjoying it. I feel the same way this year as I felt last year. I'm excited for the upcoming season and I'm excited for the experiences that we're going to have this year. We're in a good spot." — UNC head coach Hubert Davis.
Freshman student athlete, 18, killed in Lee County crash
A college student and athlete from North Carolina died Saturday in a crash in Lee County,. A spokesperson from Ferrum College said Will Patterson, 18, was a first-year student at the private college in Virginia and a member of the school's football team. Patterson, from Sanford, N.C., is listed as a quarterback on the team's website.
Raleigh News & Observer
Raleigh steakhouse gets a ‘B’ grade: This week’s Triangle sanitation scores (Nov. 8)
The News & Observer publishes a weekly roundup of restaurant sanitation scores to keep you up-to-date on the health grades at Triangle dining spots. Sanitation scores and their corresponding letter grades are used in North Carolina to assess restaurants’ adherence to rules and standards intended to mitigate and prevent the spread of food-borne illnesses.
WRAL
NC State takes a day off after 3 student suicides
Thursday, Nov. 3 is Wellness Day at North Carolina State University. No classes, assignments or exams are scheduled. Instead, students are encourages to take a break, focus on their health or participate in free Wellness Day activities. Thursday, Nov. 3 is Wellness Day at North Carolina State University. No classes,...
Powerball ticket bought in Cary wins $50K, 7 more big wins across NC as jackpot climbs to $1.9 billion
Lottery officials say eight Powerball tickets bought in North Carolina won big in Saturday night's historic drawing.
'I was surprised': Voters wait in long lines as one-stop early voting ends across North Carolina
More than 2,000,000 voters in North Carolina had cast ballots as of 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, an hour and a half before early voting sites closed at 3 p.m.
sandhillssentinel.com
Ground breaking commences for Southern Pines whiskey distillery
Whiskey connoisseurs of Moore County gathered in Southern Pines on Wednesday, Nov. 3, to celebrate the official groundbreaking at the site of the future Brad Halling American Whisky Ko. distillery. The distillery is owned by Brad and Jessica Halling. The event featured complimentary samples of whiskey, live music, a speech...
Fight among 3 women leads to deadly double stabbing in North Carolina, police say
Raleigh police said they arrested a woman for stabbing two women and killing one of them during a fight Friday night.
Work to begin on new bypass around one of the Triangle’s fastest-growing towns
Angier’s population is expected to double in the next five years, as Triangle sprawls outward.
We have a winner: Meet the Triangle’s top biscuit, served all day long
Triangle biscuit fans love Bojangles and Sunrise Biscuit Kitchen. Here’s who won the Biscuit Bracket.
Comments / 2