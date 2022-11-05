ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

Detroit News

Michigan State's Suzy Merchant finally has new contract, with a big raise

Suzy Merchant has completed 15 seasons as Michigan State head women's basketball coach. Throughout those 15 seasons, she had signed just one new contract: Her original one. The original contract was a rollover deal that left increases in pay mostly up to university administration. That changed June 22, when Merchant...
EAST LANSING, MI
Detroit News

'Our kinda guys': Michigan State basketball signs highly touted class

East Lansing — As Michigan State prepares to embark on arguably its most difficult nonconference schedule under coach Tom Izzo, beginning with Friday’s game against No. 2 Gonzaga in the Armed Forces Classic, the Spartans were busy securing their future on Wednesday. That’s because Izzo, the Hall of...
EAST LANSING, MI
Detroit News

EMU coach Heath benches Emoni Bates in opener; he'll play vs. UM at LCA

On Monday night, 4,677 fans filed through the turnstiles at the George Gervin Center in Ypsilanti to watch Eastern Michigan men's basketball's season opener against Wayne State. It marked the fourth-largest crowd in the arena's 23-year history, and the largest crowd in five-plus years. Of course, many of those fans,...
YPSILANTI, MI
Detroit News

Meet the 2022-23 Michigan men's basketball team

James Hawkins of The Detroit News breaks down the Michigan men’s basketball roster for the 2022-23 season. Joey Baker, wing: The grad transfer, who spent the past four years playing a reserve role at Duke, brings needed experience and perimeter shooting. As long as he’s fully recovered from offseason hip surgery and faces no limitations when the season gets rolling, he could serve as the sixth man and start if needed. He’ll have a shot to top all his previous career highs production-wise.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Detroit News

SMART: Oakland, Wayne, Macomb back transit taxes

Voters across Metro Detroit signed off Tuesday on millages to support the SMART transportation system. Oakland County voters approved a 0.95-mill, 10-year property tax proposal aimed at connecting the county's regional transportation system and ending the ability of local communities to opt out of it. The proposal got a 57.1%...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
Detroit News

Republican incumbents wins in Oakland County state House races; other race tight

Two Republican incumbent members of the Michigan House of Representatives from Oakland County won re-election, defeating Democratic challengers. Incumbent GOP Rep. Mike Harris won his race in the 52nd state House district with 61% of the vote, defeating Democratic candidate Robin McGregor. And Rep. Mark Tisdel won reelection in state House district 55 with 52% of the vote, prevailing over Democrat Patricia Bernard.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
Detroit News

James claims victory, Marlinga admits defeat for suburban U.S. House seat

Republican businessman John James has prevailed over Democrat and former prosecutor Carl Marlinga in their contest for an open seat in Congress representing southern Macomb County and Rochester and Rochester Hills in Oakland County. James, 41, of Farmington Hills, declared victory Wednesday morning and Marlinga conceded shortly after noon. The...
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
Detroit News

Boogaloo boy loses bond bid amid concern about violence, danger

Detroit — A federal magistrate judge Tuesday ordered Plymouth resident Timothy Teagan, a prominent member of the far-right anti-government Boogaloo movement, jailed indefinitely while awaiting trial in a case that has raised concerns about attacks on politicians and plans to disrupt the Nov. 8 midterm elections. The order by...
PLYMOUTH, MI
Detroit News

Fire at Pontiac townhouse sends 5 to hospital

Pontiac — Five people, including an 8-month-old baby boy, were sent to a local hospital Tuesday after an explosion and fire at an apartment complex, officials said. A 24-year-old Oxford Township woman and a 33-year-old Pontiac woman were taken to a hospital where they are both listed in stable condition, according to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office.
PONTIAC, MI

