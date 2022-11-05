Read full article on original website
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State sweeps weekend seriesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Soccer: Etling plays hero, No. 3 Buckeyes advance past Spartans 1-0 in Big Ten Tournament quarterfinalsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State gears up for back-to-back road matchesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Soccer: No. 13 Buckeyes earn 2-1 win over Spartans, position well for Big Ten TournamentThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Soccer: No. 13 Buckeyes welcome Spartans on senior nightThe LanternColumbus, OH
Detroit News
Attorney: Michigan-Michigan State postgame tunnel incident instigated by Wolverines
An attorney representing a suspended Michigan State player involved in the fight in the tunnel at Michigan Stadium following the Wolverines’ victory over the Spartans on Oct. 29 is saying Michigan State players were responding to the actions of a Michigan player. David Diamond, a lawyer based in Los...
Detroit News
Investigation into Michigan-MSU tunnel incident could conclude by end of week
A little more than a week since Michigan State and Michigan players were involved in an incident in the tunnel at Michigan Stadium following the Wolverines’ 29-7 victory, the investigation into the altercation continues with hopes of a conclusion coming soon. “We are hoping by the end of the...
Detroit News
Michigan State's Suzy Merchant finally has new contract, with a big raise
Suzy Merchant has completed 15 seasons as Michigan State head women's basketball coach. Throughout those 15 seasons, she had signed just one new contract: Her original one. The original contract was a rollover deal that left increases in pay mostly up to university administration. That changed June 22, when Merchant...
Detroit News
'Our kinda guys': Michigan State basketball signs highly touted class
East Lansing — As Michigan State prepares to embark on arguably its most difficult nonconference schedule under coach Tom Izzo, beginning with Friday’s game against No. 2 Gonzaga in the Armed Forces Classic, the Spartans were busy securing their future on Wednesday. That’s because Izzo, the Hall of...
Detroit News
EMU coach Heath benches Emoni Bates in opener; he'll play vs. UM at LCA
On Monday night, 4,677 fans filed through the turnstiles at the George Gervin Center in Ypsilanti to watch Eastern Michigan men's basketball's season opener against Wayne State. It marked the fourth-largest crowd in the arena's 23-year history, and the largest crowd in five-plus years. Of course, many of those fans,...
Detroit News
Meet the 2022-23 Michigan men's basketball team
James Hawkins of The Detroit News breaks down the Michigan men’s basketball roster for the 2022-23 season. Joey Baker, wing: The grad transfer, who spent the past four years playing a reserve role at Duke, brings needed experience and perimeter shooting. As long as he’s fully recovered from offseason hip surgery and faces no limitations when the season gets rolling, he could serve as the sixth man and start if needed. He’ll have a shot to top all his previous career highs production-wise.
Detroit News
Metro Detroit high school girls swimming: Cranbrook, South Lyon ready for late-season push
Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook Kingswood is a team that has accomplished a lot inside and outside the pool this season and is looking to make its mark during a championship season. “I think we’ve done fairly well,” Cranbrook Kingswood coach Gregory Palmer said. “This year for us was really more about...
Detroit News
Dixon-Whitmer's 'high stakes fight' for Michigan's top job reaches final hours
Pontiac — Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Republican challenger Tudor Dixon both contended they were problem solvers Sunday during some of their final campaign stops before Election Day, but they identified vastly different topics needing attention. Less than 48 hours before polls open in Michigan, Dixon held a rally...
Detroit News
SMART: Oakland, Wayne, Macomb back transit taxes
Voters across Metro Detroit signed off Tuesday on millages to support the SMART transportation system. Oakland County voters approved a 0.95-mill, 10-year property tax proposal aimed at connecting the county's regional transportation system and ending the ability of local communities to opt out of it. The proposal got a 57.1%...
Detroit News
Republican incumbents wins in Oakland County state House races; other race tight
Two Republican incumbent members of the Michigan House of Representatives from Oakland County won re-election, defeating Democratic challengers. Incumbent GOP Rep. Mike Harris won his race in the 52nd state House district with 61% of the vote, defeating Democratic candidate Robin McGregor. And Rep. Mark Tisdel won reelection in state House district 55 with 52% of the vote, prevailing over Democrat Patricia Bernard.
Detroit News
James claims victory, Marlinga admits defeat for suburban U.S. House seat
Republican businessman John James has prevailed over Democrat and former prosecutor Carl Marlinga in their contest for an open seat in Congress representing southern Macomb County and Rochester and Rochester Hills in Oakland County. James, 41, of Farmington Hills, declared victory Wednesday morning and Marlinga conceded shortly after noon. The...
Detroit News
Boogaloo boy loses bond bid amid concern about violence, danger
Detroit — A federal magistrate judge Tuesday ordered Plymouth resident Timothy Teagan, a prominent member of the far-right anti-government Boogaloo movement, jailed indefinitely while awaiting trial in a case that has raised concerns about attacks on politicians and plans to disrupt the Nov. 8 midterm elections. The order by...
Detroit News
Fire at Pontiac townhouse sends 5 to hospital
Pontiac — Five people, including an 8-month-old baby boy, were sent to a local hospital Tuesday after an explosion and fire at an apartment complex, officials said. A 24-year-old Oxford Township woman and a 33-year-old Pontiac woman were taken to a hospital where they are both listed in stable condition, according to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office.
