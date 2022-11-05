ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Saints Cut Veteran Quarterback After Monday Night Loss

Following this Monday's loss to the Baltimore Ravens, the New Orleans Saints waived quarterback Brett Hundley from the practice squad. Hundley joined the Saints last week to help them prepare for Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. Clearly, that plan didn't work. Jackson had 133 passing yards, 82 rushing yards and one...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
ClutchPoints

Najee Harris’ fantasy football managers won’t like latest Jaylen Warren report from Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ plan to shake things up amid their 2-6 record this 2022 could be bad news for fantasy football managers who have Najee Harris on their rosters. According to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, Harris’ production could take a major hit as the Steelers look to reduce his touches and get Jaylen Warren more involved. It comes after the rookie outgained the sophomore during their Week 8 game against the Philadelphia Eagles, during which Warren had 50 yards on six carries while Harris made just 32 yards on eight rushing attempts.
PITTSBURGH, PA
ClutchPoints

Josh Allen Tommy John surgery fears surface for Bills after reports of UCL injury

The Buffalo Bills were hit with a worrying injury update to Josh Allen after the star quarterback sustained an elbow ailment late during the Week 9 loss vs. the New York Jets. While initial reports were optimistic that Allen had avoided serious injury, NFL insider Chris Mortensen indicated that the star QB is now being evaluated for a potential ulnar collateral ligament injury.
BUFFALO, NY
ClutchPoints

Andrew Luck catches wild stray from Colts owner Jim Irsay in Jeff Saturday press conference

Andrew Luck shocked the world by retiring a mere two weeks before the start of the 2019-20 season, throwing Jim Irsay, Frank Reich, and the Indianapolis Colts into disarray. And it wasn’t as if Luck was washed up at that point. He spearheaded the Colts’ offense en route to a solid 10-6 finish, and he led the team as far as the Divisional Round, promptly losing to the Kansas City Chiefs.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
ClutchPoints

Raiders QB Derek Carr gets brutally honest on his sluggish chemistry with Davante Adams in the second-half collapse vs. Jaguars

The Las Vegas Raiders’ Week 9 road defeat to the Jacksonville Jaguars was a game of two halves. The Raiders were rolling in the first 30 minutes of the contest, as quarterback Derek Carr anchored four scoring drives. He also built keen chemistry with Davante Adams, who recorded nine receptions and two touchdown catches. The […] The post Raiders QB Derek Carr gets brutally honest on his sluggish chemistry with Davante Adams in the second-half collapse vs. Jaguars appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LAS VEGAS, NV
ClutchPoints

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes sets record books on fire with comeback win vs. Titans

Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes not only made franchise history in Week 9 against the Tennessee Titans, but he also joined an exclusive club of NFL quarterbacks with his dual-threat performance. According to Stat Muse, Mahomes just became the 10th quarterback in NFL history to record 400 or more passing yards in a game […] The post Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes sets record books on fire with comeback win vs. Titans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
KANSAS CITY, MO
ClutchPoints

3 Packers most to blame for Week 9 loss vs. Lions

The Green Bay Packers lost their fifth consecutive game Sunday, dropping this one to the lowly Detroit Lions, 15-9. Once again, the offense struggled to move the football. Rodgers had a rough day at the office, as did the ground game. Green Bay’s defense, which had really struggled of late, actually played very well. They held a Lions team averaging 31 points per game at home this season to a season-low 15. Nevertheless, the Packers couldn’t even crack double digits.
GREEN BAY, WI
ClutchPoints

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur explains pass play to David Bakhtiari that resulted in Aaron Rodgers interception

In the aftermath of Sunday’s ugly loss to the Detroit Lions, the Green Bay Packers and head coach Matt LaFleur have a lot of self-reflecting to do. The team notably had poor results in the red zone on Sunday, resulting in quarterback Aaron Rodgers lobbing three interceptions from in close. When asked on Tuesday about a pass play gone awry involving offensive tackle David Bakhtiari being an eligible receiver, LaFleur explained the thought process behind the call, per Ryan Wood of USA Today.
GREEN BAY, WI
ClutchPoints

Kirk Cousins’ fiery response to Commanders fans chanting ‘You like that!’

The Minnesota Vikings had to come from behind to defeat the Washington Commanders on the road Sunday, winning 20-17. They trailed 17-7 early in the fourth quarter and Kirk Cousins has struggled for much of the game. Late in the first half with the Vikings driving, Cousins threw an interception. That left the Commanders fans […] The post Kirk Cousins’ fiery response to Commanders fans chanting ‘You like that!’ appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
ClutchPoints

Jim Irsay opens door for Matt Ryan to return as starting QB

The Indianapolis Colts are all over the map right now, as they have benched their quarterback in Matt Ryan, fired their head coach and offensive coordinator in Frank Reich and Marcus Brady, and hired Jeff Saturday, who has no coaching experience, as their interim head coach. And to add onto that, Colts owner Jim Irsay decided to add another wrinkle to the team on Wednesday morning.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
ClutchPoints

Kendrick Bourne gets brutally honest on Patriots’ offensive woes following win vs. Colts

FOXBOROUGH – The New England Patriots walked away with a dominant 26-3 victory over the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, but it wasn’t pretty on one side of the ball. The Patriots’ offense recorded just 203 total yards in the win and for a second game in a row, they struggled to get the ball into […] The post Kendrick Bourne gets brutally honest on Patriots’ offensive woes following win vs. Colts appeared first on ClutchPoints.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
ClutchPoints

Frank Reich fired by Colts after loss vs. Patriots, Jeff Saturday named interim coach

The Indianapolis Colts and head coach Frank Reich have parted ways following Indy’s loss in Week 9 against the New England Patriots. According to Adam Schefter, the Colts informed Reich on Monday morning that they’d be moving in a a new direction, putting an end to his tenure as the organization’s head coach. Frank Reich […] The post Frank Reich fired by Colts after loss vs. Patriots, Jeff Saturday named interim coach appeared first on ClutchPoints.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
ClutchPoints

Cowboys’ Ezekiel Elliott takes important step toward returning for Week 10 vs. Packers

One small step in the recovery of Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott could mean a giant leap toward his return in week 10 against the Green Bay Packers. Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy said Elliott, safety Malik Hooker and defensive end Sam Williams were all able to return to practice Wednesday just days before McCarthy is set to take on his former team, according to a tweet from Dallas Morning News reporter Michael Gehlken.
GREEN BAY, WI
ClutchPoints

Buccaneers star Tom Brady cements GOAT QB status vs. Rams with insane record no one has ever done before

Tampa Bay Buccaneers superstar Tom Brady further cements his status as the greatest quarterback of all time after reaching a milestone that no other player in the history of the game has ever done before. Midway through the final quarter of the Buccaneers’ Week 9 game against the Los Angeles Rams, Brady threw a short […] The post Buccaneers star Tom Brady cements GOAT QB status vs. Rams with insane record no one has ever done before appeared first on ClutchPoints.
TAMPA, FL
ClutchPoints

Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels responds to Davante Adams’ criticism after latest choke job

Following Sunday’s 27-20 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, the general feeling in the Las Vegas Raiders locker room seems to be trending downward. In the team’s first season under head coach Josh McDaniels, the Raiders have blown three separate 17-point leads this season, resulting in a loss. This sour feeling weighs heavily upon players, with particularly scathing comments from wide receiver Davante Adams.
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
206K+
Followers
119K+
Post
124M+
Views
ABOUT

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

 http://www.clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy