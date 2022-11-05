ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football: Non-Public A state tournament quarterfinal preview

The NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics non-public high school football tournament kicked off with a smattering of games last week, but now is moving forward with a nearly full slate this weekend. By the end of the weekend, we will be down to eight teams – four in Non-Public A and four in...
Girls Volleyball Non-Public semifinals: Results, photos and featured coverage, Nov. 9

NJSIAA Tournament, Semifinal Round, Non-Public, Group A. 4-Union Catholic (18-9) at 1-Immaculate Heart (27-1), TBA. 3-Donovan Catholic (21-3) at 2-Paul VI (26-0), TBA. NJSIAA Tournament, Semifinal Round, Non-Public, Group B. 5-Mother Seton (17-6) at 1-Lodi Immaculate (21-3), TBA. 3-Morris Catholic (18-7) at 2-St. Mary (Ruth.) (23-3), 4:15pm.
Fall Signing Day, 2022: Boys, girls tennis commitments

The fall signing period opens on Wednesday with committed players in all sports besides football eligible to sign their National Letters of Intent. Below are the boys and girls tennis players that can sign their NLI beginning Wednesday, although some will wait until a later date. Is someone missing from...
HS Football Top 20 for Nov. 6: Rankings reshaped following state tournament upsets

What more could Randolph or even Aidan Flowers himself possibly want from the senior after he already orchestrated his Mike Groh moment so splendidly?. One supposes that won’t be fully answered until the newest member of the NJ.com Top 20 squares off against top-seeded and 12th-ranked North Hunterdon Friday in the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics state football tournament North 2, Group 4 final.
UPDATED 2022 NJSIAA girls soccer tournament brackets heading into group finals

The 2022 NJSIAA state tournament will come to a close this weekend. Get a look at all 20 brackets heading into this weekend’s group championship action. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be among the first to get all the boys and girls sports you care about, straight to your inbox each weekday. To add your name, click here.
Who is North Jersey’s best high school marching band? Nominate now!

Over the last three months, NJ.com photographers have captured the performances of dozens of terrific New Jersey high school marching bands from all corners of the state. But now it’s time to take our adoration for the state’s tireless programs to the next level, and name regional winners for the 2022 fall season: New Jersey’s best high school bands in North, Central and South Jersey. Each of the three winning programs will be awarded a $1,000 cash prize for their music departments.
NEW JERSEY STATE
We are the champions: Meet N.J.’s 16 public boys soccer sectional champs

While a state title is every team’s ultimate dream, being crowned a sectional champion is a major step in that direction. On Saturday, 16 public schools teams were crowned as sectional champion in boys soccer in New Jersey, earning a berth in the state semifinals for their respective group. The non-public sectional finals will be contested alongside the public state semifinals on Wednesday.
Fall Signing Day, 2022: New Jersey’s wrestling commitments

The fall signing period opens on Wednesday with committed high school seniors in all sports other than football eligible to sign their National Letters of Intent. Below are the list of New Jersey seniors who have committed to wrestle in college. Most will sign their NLI on Wednesday, but some may choose to wait until a later date.
WISCONSIN STATE
