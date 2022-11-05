ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Victorville, CA

vvng.com

The public’s help is needed in identifying a stabbing suspect

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The Apple Valley Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect wanted for stabbing another person. On Tuesday, July 5, 2022, at approximately 12:33 a.m., deputies from the Apple Valley Police Department were dispatched to the 21000 block of State Hwy 18 for an assault with a deadly weapon, according to a report.
APPLE VALLEY, CA
NBC Los Angeles

At Least One Dead, Two Missing in Ontario Wash After Morning Downpours

One person has died and two people remain missing after reports of six people washed downstream in an Ontario wash. Fire-rescue personnel rescued three people from a river wash and continued to search for at least two others in the water after a morning a rain throughout Southern California. One...
ONTARIO, CA
foxla.com

Elderly man hit and killed in Banning hit-and-run crash

BANNING, Calif. - A 74-year-old man was killed in Banning Sunday night after a hit-and-run collision and police are searching for the driver who hit him. Banning Police were called to the intersection of West Wilson and Sims streets around 7:12 p.m. Sunday, when they found the elderly man, identified as resident of Banning, dead on the street.
BANNING, CA
CBS LA

Off-duty San Bernardino Police Department officer arrested for allegedly firing service weapon while drinking

An off-duty San Bernardino Police Department officer was taken into custody on Sunday after he allegedly fired off several shots from his service weapon while he was drinking with friends over the weekend. According to a statement from the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department, Fidel Ocampo-Rodarte, was drinking with several friends at the Dogwood Tavern located in the 27000 block of State Highway 189 when he exited the business, "pulled his service weapon from his waistband, and fired several shots into the air." He waited several minutes before firing another round of shots, then fleeing from the scene in one of...
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
Fontana Herald News

Off-duty San Bernardino Police Department officer is arrested

An off-duty San Bernardino Police Department officer was arrested and charged with the negligent discharge of a firearm, the department said in a news release. On Nov. 6 at about 1:50 a.m., deputies from the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department's Twin Peaks Station received reports of shots heard and responded to Dogwood Tavern, located in the 27000 block of State Highway 189 in Blue Jay.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
vvng.com

Westbound Bear Valley Road Closed After Pedestrian Hit in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A portion of Bear Valley Road was shut down after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle late Saturday night. The incident occurred at approximately 11:46 p.m. on November 5, 2022, in the westbound lanes of Bear Valley Road, between Cottonwood and Locust Avenues. The...
VICTORVILLE, CA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Hit and run driver caught

A California man was arrested early Wednesday morning after he was allegedly involved in a hit and run accident on W. Kentucky Ave. Ruston Police responded to the intersection of Kentucky Avenue and Arcadia Drive about 3 a.m. Wednesday morning regarding a hit and run. It was believed the suspect vehicle was heavily damaged so an officer patrolled West Kentucky Ave attempting to locate it. The officer saw a vehicle approaching with only one headlight that crossed into the oncoming lane of travel. The vehicle matched the description of the hit and run suspect and had sustained heavy damage.
RUSTON, LA
sgvcitywatch.com

​Victim Wounded in La Puente Shooting Sunday Night

A PUENTE – A man was taken to a trauma center in critical condition Sunday after being shot in a residential area. The shooting occurred around 6:40 p.m. in the 16600 block of Maplegrove Street November 6, according to Sgt. Aguilar of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Industry Station.
LA PUENTE, CA

