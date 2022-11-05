Read full article on original website
Apple Valley 'Lucky Retailer' sells $12,141 SuperLotto Plus winning ticket
Amazon Solar + Storage Project breaks ground in Adelanto
Gallardo's K9s helping families communicate with their dogs
Mayor Courtney: "Dream Center" helps build businesses in Barstow
Veterans Day celebrations around the High Desert
Man arrested after allegedly fatally shooting ex-fiancé in Riverside
A man has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of his ex-fiancé in Riverside, police said Tuesday. Riverside police were called to a home in the 11000 block of Trailrun Court Nov. 1 to check the welfare of the woman who lived there. The woman’s son told authorities she had been having issues […]
Vehicle Crashes Through Circle K Storefront
San Bernardino, CA: A vehicle crashed into a Circle K storefront Monday evening taking out a wall, shattering glass and toppling displays of merchandise. At 7:29 p.m.,… Read more "Vehicle Crashes Through Circle K Storefront"
Major accident investigation shuts down Amargosa Road in Victorville
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A portion of Amargosa Road in Victorville was closed on Sunday night for a major accident investigation. It happened at about 9:55 pm, on November 6, 2022, on Amargosa Road, south of La Mesa Road and near the entrance to the AAA shopping center. The...
Off-duty San Bernardino police officer arrested for allegedly firing gun into air outside bar
An off-duty San Bernardino police officer was arrested for allegedly firing his gun into the air multiple times outside a bar while out drinking with friends.
The public’s help is needed in identifying a stabbing suspect
APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The Apple Valley Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect wanted for stabbing another person. On Tuesday, July 5, 2022, at approximately 12:33 a.m., deputies from the Apple Valley Police Department were dispatched to the 21000 block of State Hwy 18 for an assault with a deadly weapon, according to a report.
Vigil honors 19-year-old man shot, killed at park in Palmdale; mother asks for help in IDing shooter
A vigil was held in honor of a 19-year-old man who was shot and killed at a park in Palmdale. His mother issued an emotional plea for help in identifying the shooter.
Driver airlifted after crash on Rock Springs Road in Apple Valley
APPLE VALLEY, Calif (VVNG.com) — A man driving in a pickup truck was critically injured in a crash Sunday evening in Apple Valley. It happened at about 6:14 pm, on November 6, 2022, on Rock Springs Road near Mockingbird Avenue. For reasons still unknown, a red 2008 Ford Ranger...
At Least One Dead, Two Missing in Ontario Wash After Morning Downpours
One person has died and two people remain missing after reports of six people washed downstream in an Ontario wash. Fire-rescue personnel rescued three people from a river wash and continued to search for at least two others in the water after a morning a rain throughout Southern California. One...
Elderly man hit and killed in Banning hit-and-run crash
BANNING, Calif. - A 74-year-old man was killed in Banning Sunday night after a hit-and-run collision and police are searching for the driver who hit him. Banning Police were called to the intersection of West Wilson and Sims streets around 7:12 p.m. Sunday, when they found the elderly man, identified as resident of Banning, dead on the street.
Texas woman who allegedly sold $30K jaguar cub to Riverside man charged
LOS ANGELES - A Texas woman accused of illegally selling a jaguar cub for $30,000 to a Riverside County man who ended up re-selling the cub which was ultimately abandoned was indicted Tuesday. According to the Department of Justice, 40-year-old Trisha Denise Meyer of Houston is charged in a four-count...
Off-duty San Bernardino Police Department officer arrested for allegedly firing service weapon while drinking
An off-duty San Bernardino Police Department officer was taken into custody on Sunday after he allegedly fired off several shots from his service weapon while he was drinking with friends over the weekend. According to a statement from the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department, Fidel Ocampo-Rodarte, was drinking with several friends at the Dogwood Tavern located in the 27000 block of State Highway 189 when he exited the business, "pulled his service weapon from his waistband, and fired several shots into the air." He waited several minutes before firing another round of shots, then fleeing from the scene in one of...
Off-duty San Bernardino Police Department officer is arrested
An off-duty San Bernardino Police Department officer was arrested and charged with the negligent discharge of a firearm, the department said in a news release. On Nov. 6 at about 1:50 a.m., deputies from the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department's Twin Peaks Station received reports of shots heard and responded to Dogwood Tavern, located in the 27000 block of State Highway 189 in Blue Jay.
San Bernardino voting center closed due to mandatory evacuations
With mandatory evacuation orders in place through Wednesday for parts of San Bernardino County, the voting center at Fire Station No. 98 on the 5766 block of Fontage Road in Angelus Oaks will be closed for the rest of the day.
Multiple Shots Fired in Front of West Covina Home, at Least 1 Injured
West Covina, Los Angeles County, CA: Multiple shots rang out in front of a West Covina home Sunday evening, Nov. 6, injuring at least one person who was transported to a local area hospital in unknown condition. It was unclear exactly how many victims were present during the 7:00 p.m....
Westbound Bear Valley Road Closed After Pedestrian Hit in Victorville
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A portion of Bear Valley Road was shut down after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle late Saturday night. The incident occurred at approximately 11:46 p.m. on November 5, 2022, in the westbound lanes of Bear Valley Road, between Cottonwood and Locust Avenues. The...
Hit and run driver caught
A California man was arrested early Wednesday morning after he was allegedly involved in a hit and run accident on W. Kentucky Ave. Ruston Police responded to the intersection of Kentucky Avenue and Arcadia Drive about 3 a.m. Wednesday morning regarding a hit and run. It was believed the suspect vehicle was heavily damaged so an officer patrolled West Kentucky Ave attempting to locate it. The officer saw a vehicle approaching with only one headlight that crossed into the oncoming lane of travel. The vehicle matched the description of the hit and run suspect and had sustained heavy damage.
Awe Bar Security Hold Man on Sidewalk After He Assaults Server and Threatens Bouncers with a Stake
After hitting a female server at Awe Bar in Yucca Valley, a man threatened to kill the bar’s bouncers with a makeshift wooden stake on Saturday night (November 5). Just before midnight, a Sheriff’s report says that Dylan Hoey, a 24 year-old resident of Santa Margarita, hit a female server.
At least 1 dead, 3 others rescued after being swept downstream in Ontario wash
At least one person is dead and two others are unaccounted for after officials conducted a water rescue in Ontario Tuesday morning.
Ex-Sheriff’s deputy convicted of falsely claiming he was shot outside Lancaster station
LOS ANGELES – A former Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy accused of falsely claiming to have been shot outside the Lancaster sheriff’s station was convicted Tuesday of a misdemeanor charge of making a false report of a crime, but acquitted of two felony counts of insurance fraud.
Victim Wounded in La Puente Shooting Sunday Night
A PUENTE – A man was taken to a trauma center in critical condition Sunday after being shot in a residential area. The shooting occurred around 6:40 p.m. in the 16600 block of Maplegrove Street November 6, according to Sgt. Aguilar of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Industry Station.
