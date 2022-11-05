Read full article on original website
GALLERY: E.D. White and Thibodaux get quality work in preseason scrimmage
E.D. White and Thibodaux got together on Monday night for a girls' basketball scrimmage at Thibodaux High School. The 2022-2023 high school basketball season officially tips off with regular season games next week. See photos from the scrimmage online. Photos by ABBY LAZARD | GAZETTE STAFF.
Prep Roundup: Moss Point wins playoff opener; Gautier falls short in bid to upset Picayune
MOSS POINT, Mississippi -- Putting their early-season struggles behind them, the Moss Point Tigers began the postseason with an impressive 48-6 win over Forrest County AHS in the opening round of the Class 4A playoffs last Friday night. Running backs Taboris Charles and Jamarious Brown led the offense, with Charles...
Fans Recognize Symbolism as To Where LSU Players Took a Knee on Field
Just as LSU players were about to take the field Saturday night in "Tiger Stadium," a number of players rushed to the front corner of the south endzone for a very special moment.
Brian Kelly: ‘Biggest win of my career will be…’
It was probably the first time Brian Kelly had been asked the questions since he took over as LSU head coach.
Warren Easton football coaches deal with car breakins after big win
NEW ORLEANS — Coaches at Warren Easton High School in Mid-City say someone broke into their cars last week as the team played a game. It happened last Thursday. The incident was caught on camera and coaches say this type of crime in the city needs to stop.
Letter to the Editor: Student section chant is 'vulgar,' humiliating
Like so many other LSU alumni and lifetime LSU fans, I celebrated an incredible victory in the stadium Saturday night. I was so proud of our guys and the courage they had in those last moments. I cheered, I sang, my adrenaline was working overtime. A hearty salute to our fearless, talented football players and the brilliant game plan laid out by their coaches!
Female falls from dividing wall at Tiger Stadium ramp during the LSU-Alabama game
A female who fell from Tiger Stadium during LSU's game against Alabama on Saturday was reported to have been in stable condition following the incident, an LSU spokesperson said. The female fell over the dividing wall along one of the stadium's ramps, in section 100, said Abbi Rocha Laymoun, an...
COURTLAND KNIGHT
Courtland Wayne Knight, 72, a native of Raceland, La. and resident of Lockport, La., passed away on November 2nd, 2022. The family will hold a private memorial service in his honor. They would like to extend their appreciation to all who offer their condolences and prayers. Courtland is survived by...
Miss Mississippi has send off party before heading to Miss America competition
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Before she competes for the national crown in Connecticut, Miss Mississippi was sent off in style. Friends and family gathered for a send-off party from 3 p.m. until 5 p.m. at Magnolia State Bank in Hattiesburg for Emmie Perkins, the reigning Miss Mississippi. “Mississippi is so...
$1 million Powerball ticket sold in Louisiana
HAMMOND - While the $2 billion jackpot evaded Louisianans, one Powerball player in Tangipahoa Parish is taking home a million dollars after Tuesday morning's delayed drawing. The Louisiana Lottery announced that several tickets in the southern part of the state won sizeable prizes, including a $1 million winner sold in Hammond. That ticket was sold at a truck stop on Airport Road South.
Clement to become Thibodaux's next Mayor
Kevin Clement will be the new Mayor of the City of Thibodaux. With roughly half of the vote from the City of Thibodaux counted, Clement has a huge lead over fellow Republican "Sandy" Holloway with 71% of more than 3,000 voters voting Clement to be Thibodaux's new mayor. Those numbers...
Man arrested for fighting with deputy outside Tiger Stadium before LSU-Bama game
BATON ROUGE - A man was arrested Saturday after he allegedly injured a deputy who was trying to break up a fight outside Tiger Stadium before the big game against Alabama. Video posted to social media Saturday morning shows the unidentified man swinging at and fighting off a sheriff's deputy who was trying to stop a violent brawl going on just outside the stadium, near Mike the Tiger's habitat.
Louisiana Oyster Loaf
With one bite of this classic New Orleans recipe – Louisiana Oyster Loaf – I am transported back to a long ago time when simplicity reigned in Creole cooking. It is a basic recipe that elevates Louisiana oysters to spiritual heights. For a born and bred Louisiana boy,...
Several elected to Lafourche Parish School Board
With votes still coming in, The Gazette can now call several races on the Lafourche Parish School Board. In District 1, Myron Wright (no party) will win election after defeating Cheryl Thomas. With 11/12 precincts reporting, Wright has 72% of the vote. In District 5, Clyde "Joey" Duplantis III will...
DONALD ROBICHAUX
Donald G. Robichaux, 96, a native of Raceland and resident of St. Charles Community, passed away on Sunday, November 6, 2022. Visitation will be held at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, on Thursday, November 10th from 9 am until service time. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11 am with burial to follow in the church cemetery.
$50K Powerball ticket sold at Baton Rouge gas station
BATON ROUGE - It wasn't the coveted $2 billion jackpot, but at least one person in Baton Rouge took home some big winnings after this weekend's Powerball drawing. The Louisiana Lottery reported Tuesday that a ticket worth $50,000 was sold at a Circle K on Perkins Road. Those winning numbers were drawn Saturday night.
A weekend of teaching and sharing Native American heritage in Lacombe
The Bayou Lacombe Museum will host its third annual Native American Heritage Festival on Nov. 19-20 to introduce, educate and celebrate the area's Choctaw history. Older than New Orleans, Lacombe had an active native community until the mid-20th century, when the practice of some traditions began to wane, including tribal dances that had been lost for almost 100 years. Choctaw culture bearers now focus on keeping these traditions alive by teaching younger generations through the museum, special gatherings and other practices.
Fr. Bozeman: Being ‘woke,’ in the truest sense, means being a servant-leader, striving for sainthood
More photos of the 2022 Black Saints Celebration can be found on the Clarion Herald’s Facebook page. Although the rain canceled their traditional November parade heralding the holy men and women of the church, Catholics from across the Archdiocese of New Orleans packed the pews of St. Mary of the Angels Church in New Orleans Nov. 5 for the Black Saints Celebration prayer service, “Answering the Call to Be a Servant Leader.”
$75M ASC breaks ground in Louisiana
St. Tammany Health has begun work on a $75 million outpatient surgery expansion in Covington, La., nola.com reported Nov. 6. The 126,000-square-foot center, slated to open in 2024, will feature 12 surgical suites and will offer OB-GYN, orthopedic and some ENT procedures. The center will also have overnight stay beds,...
SHERRY LITCHFIELD
Sherry Perrett Litchfield, 70, a native and resident of Cut Off passed away on Saturday, November 5, 2022. Visitation will be held at Falgout Funeral Home in Galliano on Tuesday, November 15th from 9:00 a.m. until funeral time. Funeral Services will be held in the funeral home at 12:00 p.m. with burial to follow in First Baptist Cemetery in Church Point, LA.
