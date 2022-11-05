Read full article on original website
Bullitt County releases election results a day after long lines overwhelmed polling locations
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Election results from Bullitt County races were delayed until early Wednesday afternoon, a day after polling locations were overwhelmed with voters. There were two lines Tuesday at the Paroquet Springs Conference Center polling location in Bullitt County. Cars were lined up to get inside, while another line of people were waiting to vote. Dozens of people were still in line when the polls closed at 6 p.m.
Polls welcome early morning voters throughout Jefferson County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Early risers are casting their ballots at polling places all throughout Jefferson County this morning. Voters should know there that are two sides they can fill out on their ballot. Voters need to bring an acceptable form of identification like a driver’s license or even a...
Jefferson County sees more than 40,000 participate in early voting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — More than 40,000 in Jefferson County took advantage of early in-person no excuse voting, according to the County Clerk’s Office. Thursday saw 11,240 while Friday saw 13,455 people casting their ballot. The largest number of people came out Saturday with 15,366 participating at various polling...
Jefferson County Board of Elections shares what you need to vote Tuesday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - More than 250,000 Kentucky voters took advantage of early voting. The next chance for you to cast your ballot is on Election day this Tuesday. Voting can be a source of anxiety, especially if you aren’t sure what you have to show poll workers before you can cast your ballot.
Indiana election officials say ballot scanner issues in Floyd County have been fixed
NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- Election officials in Indiana say issues with ballot scanners at several polling locations have been resolved. Several polling locations in Floyd County, Indiana were down as voters headed to the polls on Election Day. The polling inspector at the Prosser Career and Technical Education Center in New Albany tell WDRB that the scanners were down at all of the locations at one point.
Long lines at the polls: Some Kentucky voters waited an hour or more to vote
Despite Kentucky having three days of early voting for this election, the lines were longer than ever at some polling places on the final day to cast a ballot. Check out the long lines in Bullitt County in the player above. People were wrapped around the parking lot at Paroquet Springs conference center. Some told us they waited more than two hours to fill out their ballot.
Democrat Craig Greenberg wins race for Louisville mayor
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Democrat Craig Greenberg defeated Republican Bill Dieruf and eight other challengers Tuesday in the race for Louisville mayor. Greenberg, 49, is a businessman and attorney who was making his first bid for elected office. The 67-year-old Dieruf, the mayor of suburban Jeffersontown, was trying to become the first GOP mayor of merged city-county government.
Louisville mayoral candidates eagerly await election results as polls open
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The race for Louisville’s mayoral seat is being closely watched, and the Republican and Democratic candidates have both cast their votes. Republican Bill Dieruf cast his ballot during early voting, and Democrat Craig Greenberg showed up in person Tuesday morning at the polling location at Louisville Seminary off Lexington Road to cast his ballot.
'I actually feel good like I helped the community': People held at Louisville jail cast votes in midterm elections
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Ahead of Tuesday's midterm elections, thousands of Kentuckians voted by absentee ballot. This year, that includes several dozen people incarcerated at the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections (LMDC). Under state law, people being held pre-trial who are otherwise eligible to vote, can do so. Dr. Maria...
Decision 2022: Still in custody, Quintez Brown will appear on Metro District 5 ballot
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro District 5 in the West End includes the Chickasaw, Shawnee, Portland, and Russell neighborhoods. Democratic Councilwoman Donna Purvis is coming to the end of her first term and seeking a second. After several attempts to reach Purvis – beginning more than a month before Election Day – she officially declined an election-relation interview with WAVE News on Oct. 11, saying she was “not available.”
Incumbents sweep seats in Jefferson County Board of Education election
Conservative candidates for school board made hay out of controversial issues like race, gender and COVID-19 measures. But, by and large, Jefferson Co. voters didn’t bite.
Hoosiers pick new Congressional representative, sheriffs in General Election
Republican Erin Houchin is replacing U.S. Representative Trey Hollingsworth, who didn’t seek a fourth term in the 9th Congressional District.
Bullit Co. jailer dies, unopposed candidate sworn-in
SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On the eve of Election Day, a new jailer has been sworn in to serve Bullitt County after the current jailer died unexpectedly. Paul Watkins died November 6 while in Indiana. County Judge-Executive Jerry Summers said Watkins suffered a massive heart attack. The man sworn in...
Election results: 2022 midterm elections in Kentucky and Indiana
Tuesday was Election Day for the November midterms. Several major races in Kentucky and Indiana were decided by voters: from Louisville's next mayor to a highly-contested U.S. Senate seat to controversial amendments. Here's how things shaped up in both states:. Mobile users: Click here to view results. Louisville mayor: Craig...
Only U.S. House seat held by Kentucky Democrats up for grabs
The retirement of Kentucky's only Democrat in Congress put the state's most competitive House seat up for grabs Tuesday.
