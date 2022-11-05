ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, KY

wdrb.com

Bullitt County releases election results a day after long lines overwhelmed polling locations

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Election results from Bullitt County races were delayed until early Wednesday afternoon, a day after polling locations were overwhelmed with voters. There were two lines Tuesday at the Paroquet Springs Conference Center polling location in Bullitt County. Cars were lined up to get inside, while another line of people were waiting to vote. Dozens of people were still in line when the polls closed at 6 p.m.
BULLITT COUNTY, KY
Wave 3

Polls welcome early morning voters throughout Jefferson County

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Early risers are casting their ballots at polling places all throughout Jefferson County this morning. Voters should know there that are two sides they can fill out on their ballot. Voters need to bring an acceptable form of identification like a driver’s license or even a...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, KY
wdrb.com

Indiana election officials say ballot scanner issues in Floyd County have been fixed

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- Election officials in Indiana say issues with ballot scanners at several polling locations have been resolved. Several polling locations in Floyd County, Indiana were down as voters headed to the polls on Election Day. The polling inspector at the Prosser Career and Technical Education Center in New Albany tell WDRB that the scanners were down at all of the locations at one point.
FLOYD COUNTY, IN
WLKY.com

Long lines at the polls: Some Kentucky voters waited an hour or more to vote

Despite Kentucky having three days of early voting for this election, the lines were longer than ever at some polling places on the final day to cast a ballot. Check out the long lines in Bullitt County in the player above. People were wrapped around the parking lot at Paroquet Springs conference center. Some told us they waited more than two hours to fill out their ballot.
BULLITT COUNTY, KY
wdrb.com

Democrat Craig Greenberg wins race for Louisville mayor

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Democrat Craig Greenberg defeated Republican Bill Dieruf and eight other challengers Tuesday in the race for Louisville mayor. Greenberg, 49, is a businessman and attorney who was making his first bid for elected office. The 67-year-old Dieruf, the mayor of suburban Jeffersontown, was trying to become the first GOP mayor of merged city-county government.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Louisville mayoral candidates eagerly await election results as polls open

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The race for Louisville’s mayoral seat is being closely watched, and the Republican and Democratic candidates have both cast their votes. Republican Bill Dieruf cast his ballot during early voting, and Democrat Craig Greenberg showed up in person Tuesday morning at the polling location at Louisville Seminary off Lexington Road to cast his ballot.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Decision 2022: Still in custody, Quintez Brown will appear on Metro District 5 ballot

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro District 5 in the West End includes the Chickasaw, Shawnee, Portland, and Russell neighborhoods. Democratic Councilwoman Donna Purvis is coming to the end of her first term and seeking a second. After several attempts to reach Purvis – beginning more than a month before Election Day – she officially declined an election-relation interview with WAVE News on Oct. 11, saying she was “not available.”
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Bullit Co. jailer dies, unopposed candidate sworn-in

SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On the eve of Election Day, a new jailer has been sworn in to serve Bullitt County after the current jailer died unexpectedly. Paul Watkins died November 6 while in Indiana. County Judge-Executive Jerry Summers said Watkins suffered a massive heart attack. The man sworn in...
BULLITT COUNTY, KY
WLKY.com

Election results: 2022 midterm elections in Kentucky and Indiana

Tuesday was Election Day for the November midterms. Several major races in Kentucky and Indiana were decided by voters: from Louisville's next mayor to a highly-contested U.S. Senate seat to controversial amendments. Here's how things shaped up in both states:. Mobile users: Click here to view results. Louisville mayor: Craig...
KENTUCKY STATE
wdrb.com

Peach Cobbler Factory opens southern Indiana location in Clarksville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Business is sweet at a new dessert shop in southern Indiana. The Peach Cobbler Factory opened this week on Veterans Parkway near the Clarksville Walmart. The shop offers 12 different flavors of cobbler, 12 flavors of banana pudding and six types of cinnamon rolls. The Clarksville...
CLARKSVILLE, IN
WLKY.com

4 winning Powerball tickets sold in Kentucky, including one in Louisville

KENTUCKY — Four Powerball winning tickets were sold in the commonwealth of Kentucky, including one from Louisville. In player above: $2 billion dollar Powerball ticket sold in California. The Kentucky Lottery had one $100,000 winner and three $50,000 winners. All of these lucky winners matched four numbers and the...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Lottery officials say 4 big winning Powerball tickets were sold in Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The winning ticket for the world-record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot was sold in California, but don't trash your tickets yet. Lottery officials say Kentucky had four big Powerball winners from the latest drawing. One ticket is worth $100,000, and the other three are $50,000 winners, according...
KENTUCKY STATE

