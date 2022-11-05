ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

The Spun

Look: Hendon Hooker Has Message For Georgia Football Player

The battle between Georgia and Tennessee continued a couple of days after the Bulldogs throttled the Vols in Athens. On Monday, Georgia defensive lineman Warren Brinson posted a photo of himself celebrating after sacking Tennessee's Hendon Hooker during the Bulldogs' 27-13 win. "They Was The Top Opp, Shi Got Rocky...
ATHENS, GA
saturdaydownsouth.com

Boo Corrigan addresses how the Playoff committee views Tennessee over Oregon

The College Football Playoff committee had Tennessee just above Oregon in the latest round of the rankings. One-loss Tennessee dropped from No. 1 to No. 5. Meanwhile, one-loss Oregon, is at No. 6 in the rankings. Committee chair Boo Corrigan says that Tennessee’s victories against Alabama, LSU, and Kentucky gives...
KNOXVILLE, TN
saturdaydownsouth.com

Josh Heupel reflects on time at Missouri, heaps praise on the strong Tigers defense

Josh Heupel understands the challenge Tennessee faces this week in a Missouri defense that has proven to be one of the best around. “They got some different personnel from the previous year on their roster,” Heupel said on the SEC coaches media teleconference. “… Guys who were there a year ago did a good job developing. … They’ve handled everything offenses are throwing at them extremely well. It’s difficult to run the football and they’re really efficient against the pass, as well. … Third downs, they’re making it difficult on the quarterbacks.”
COLUMBIA, MO
saturdaydownsouth.com

Vysen Lang, elite OT out of Alabama, announces SEC commitment

Vysen Lang has made his decision and he’s taking his talents to Rocky Top. The 3-star offensive tackle from the Class of 2023 revealed that he’s committing to Tennessee. The Pike Road, Alabama native selected Tennessee over offers from Auburn and 20 other programs, according to 247Sports. The 6-foot-4.5, 335-pound Lang solidified his decision after taking an official visiting to Tennessee’s campus.
KNOXVILLE, TN
saturdaydownsouth.com

Josh Heupel shares how Tennessee players returned to work after Georgia loss

Tennessee suffered a sobering 27-13 loss to the Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday in a matchup that unofficially determined who the best team in college football was. Now with a blemished record due to the one loss, Tennessee has to re-focus itself on finishing out the rest of the season strong as it still has a chance of making it into the postseason. Vols head coach Josh Heupel shared how the team is doing just that.
KNOXVILLE, TN
saturdaydownsouth.com

Tennessee basketball lands 4-star forward commit

Tennessee basketball added to what is already shaping up to be a strong 2023 recruiting class. The Vols picked up 4-star forward Cameron Carr Tuesday afternoon. The Branson, Missouri, native and Link Academy prospect picked the Vols over Kansas State, Northwestern and Virginia. He is On3’s No. 141 player in the class of 2023.
KNOXVILLE, TN
saturdaydownsouth.com

SEC matchup the most watched contest of the season

It’s not exactly much of a surprise that Saturday’s game between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Tennessee Volunteers was the most-watched game of the season on any network. CBS released the viewership numbers for the contest this week, which came in at more than some 13 million viewers. With this, the network has the two most-watched college football games this season.
KNOXVILLE, TN
saturdaydownsouth.com

Georgia football: It's official. The Bulldogs are the new Alabama

Saturday was a significant day in the fabric of the Southeastern Conference. There was a collection of games and moments that, taken together, signify the most important shift in the foundation of college football competition in perhaps more than a decade. For years, we have discussed various teams that could...
ATHENS, GA
saturdaydownsouth.com

Kirk Herbstreit includes 2 SEC teams among top performers of Week 10

Kirk Herbstreit was thoroughly impressed by LSU and Georgia in Week 10. In his Monday series of tweets recognizing Week 10’s top performers, Herbstreit included the Bulldogs and Tigers every time. In top-performing players, Herbstreit featured LSU QB Jayden Daniels and the entire UGA defense. For coaches, he included...
ATHENS, GA
saturdaydownsouth.com

Joel Klatt questions why Oregon scheduled Georgia in 2022: 'There was no reason and no benefit'

One of the more interesting topics surrounding college football team schedules this year was the matchup between Georgia and Oregon. And it was definitely one that college football analyst Joel Klatt had a lot of questions about regarding agreeing to it based on where the location was and simply seeing how this could be a good idea by any stretch of the imagination given where Georgia was as a program when the initial decision was made.
ATHENS, GA
dawgpost.com

5-star Sammy Brown Gives Props To Glenn Schumann and UGA Defense

ATHENS - If you follow Georgia Bulldog recruiting, you know all about 5-star athlete, Sammy Brown. The 5-star linebacker/running back out of Jefferson is an elite athlete and ranked by Dawg Post as the No. 1 player in the state of Georgia for the 2024 class. He’s only a junior, but you can make the case that Brown is easily one of the top players across the South right now.
ATHENS, GA

