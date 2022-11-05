Drugs, ‘ghost gun’ taken from arrested Asheville teen

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – An Asheville teenager was arrested on Tuesday after the Asheville Police Department followed up on a tip about a recent gunfire exchange.

The teenager was found in West Asheville and is believed to be a person of interest, according to the Asheville Police Department.

The teen was arrested for possession of Ecstacy and a 9mm Polymer 80 pistol, a “ghost gun.”

The teenager was charged with carrying a concealed gun, possession of handgun by a minor, and felony possession of sch. 1.

This is an ongoing investigation, and 7NEWS will update the story as more information becomes available.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7NEWS.