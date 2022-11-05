Marshon Lattimore ruled out for the New Orleans Saints Monday night matchup with Baltimore

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Saints head coach Dennis Allen spoke with reporters Saturday about the team’s upcoming matchup with the Baltimore Ravens.

The New Orleans Saints released their final injury report Saturday, ruling cornerback Marshon Lattimore (abdomen), running back Mark Ingram (knee), and linebacker Chase Hansen (knee) out for Monday night’s game.

After playing the first five games of the season, Marshon Lattimore will miss his fourth consecutive game.

Wide receiver Jarvis Landry has been limited at practice all week and was listed as questionable for the Saints upcoming game.

“We’re going to keep looking at him tomorrow, see where he’s at. I think he’s improving,” says New Orleans Saints head coach Dennis Allen.

Tight end Adam Trautman (ankle), offensive tackle Ryan Ramczyk (rest/knee), center Erik McCoy (shoulder), and defensive tackle David Onyemata (thigh) were all limited in practice earlier in the week, but full participants Saturday.

The Saints will host the Ravens Monday night at 7:15 p.m.

