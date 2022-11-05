ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Breaking down the biggest plays in Georgia’s win over Tennessee

In what had the makings of an all-time classic, the Georgia Bulldogs instead left no doubt when it came to their tangle with Tennessee. No. 3 Georgia opened the action with an offensive outburst, and its defense kept No. 1 Tennessee in check on their way to a one-sided 27-13 victory. Although this year’s matchup between the Dawgs and the Vols had the makings of one to remember, Georgia simply brought much of the same to a series that has seen the Bulldogs win the last six meetings.
KNOXVILLE, TN
saturdaydownsouth.com

SEC matchup the most watched contest of the season

It’s not exactly much of a surprise that Saturday’s game between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Tennessee Volunteers was the most-watched game of the season on any network. CBS released the viewership numbers for the contest this week, which came in at more than some 13 million viewers. With this, the network has the two most-watched college football games this season.
KNOXVILLE, TN
saturdaydownsouth.com

Monday Down South: The national championship still runs through Georgia's defense

Monday Down South Presented by — Weekly takeaways, trends and technicalities from the weekend’s action. In this week’s … edition of Monday Down South …. From the moment he agreed to be Georgia’s head coach, people have been describing Kirby Smart’s mission as an effort in reverse engineering the suffocating, physically imposing Alabama teams where he cut his teeth as defensive coordinator. Kirby’s teams, the line goes, succeed because they’re built in Bama’s image. As the years go by, though, the shape of that dynamic has slowly changed. With a little distance, maybe it’s time to start thinking that it always should have been the other way around.
ATHENS, GA
dawgpost.com

5-star Sammy Brown Gives Props To Glenn Schumann and UGA Defense

ATHENS - If you follow Georgia Bulldog recruiting, you know all about 5-star athlete, Sammy Brown. The 5-star linebacker/running back out of Jefferson is an elite athlete and ranked by Dawg Post as the No. 1 player in the state of Georgia for the 2024 class. He’s only a junior, but you can make the case that Brown is easily one of the top players across the South right now.
ATHENS, GA
Red and Black

Fight breaks out between Tate Plaza speaker and UGA alum

Editor’s Note: This article has been updated to better reflect the nature of this situation. A fight occurred between a speaker and a spectator at the University of Georgia's Tate Plaza on Nov. 7, UGA spokesperson Greg Trevor said in an email to The Red & Black. According to...
ATHENS, GA
Red and Black

Maepole to open second Athens location on Oconee Connector

Maepole announced Monday it will be opening a second Athens location at the Oconee Connector shopping center next to David's Bridal, according to an announcement on the restaurant's Instagram page. This marks the third location for the healthy comfort food eatery, including its Atlanta location, since its opening on Chase...
ATHENS, GA
Red and Black

Athena Studios unveils new sound stage

On Friday, Nov. 4, Athena Studios presented a new sound stage to the University of Georgia’s Grady College of Journalism and Mass Communication and the Georgia Film Academy. Only one year prior, on Nov. 16, 2021, there was a small ground-breaking ceremony held just a few yards from where the new sound stage’s ribbon-cutting and dedication event was held.
ATHENS, GA
accesswdun.com

Head-on White County wreck injures 3

A three-vehicle head-on wreck on Ga. 115 West Tuesday morning in White County trapped two individuals and injured three. White County Public Safety spokesman Bryce Barrett said the wreck, reported just after 9:35 on Ga. 115 near Ed Lewis Road, involved two SUVs and a motorcycle. Emergency personnel from White...
WHITE COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

Impairment suspected in fatal Elbert County wreck

An Elberton woman died Saturday from injuries suffered in a Thursday wreck with a suspected impaired driver. Deborah Ann Heard, 62, was driving a Ford Focus that was struck head-on by a Chevrolet pickup driven by 50-year-old David Wayne Dye of Elberton, the Georgia State Patrol said. The wreck happened...
ELBERTON, GA
wrwh.com

Cleveland Man Charged In His Wife’s Death

(Cleveland)- A Cleveland man now faces two counts of murder following an incident last month in White County. A news release from White County Sheriff Rick Kelley said on October 23rd White County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to 52 Shadow Creek Point Cleveland, for a domestic dispute in progress. Upon arrival, deputies found a fifty-eight-year-old female who had been run over by a truck.
CLEVELAND, GA

