dawgnation.com
Georgia football: The recruits break down exactly what they loved about the big Tennessee win
Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s the Intel. This rep has the latest with 20-plus gameday visitors that saw the ‘Dawgs pummel No. 1 Tennessee by a 27-13 margin on Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium last Saturday. The game was big....
dawgnation.com
Georgia football: What kind of recruiting boost did the ‘Dawgs get after their big win against the Vols?
Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s the Intel. This rep has the latest on the big recruiting weekend in Athens. =========================================================. There was a point during pregame when Peyton Manning walked through the west end zone at Sanford Stadium. Yes, that Peyton...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Kirby Smart indifferent about being No. 1 in the CFP rankings, talks WRs Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint and CJ Smith
Georgia came up big in its showdown with Tennessee last Saturday, winning 27-13 in Athens. With the victory, the 9-0 Bulldogs jumped to No. 1 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings, which were released Tuesday night. A dangerous road test looms, however, as they head to Starkville to face...
Breaking down the biggest plays in Georgia’s win over Tennessee
In what had the makings of an all-time classic, the Georgia Bulldogs instead left no doubt when it came to their tangle with Tennessee. No. 3 Georgia opened the action with an offensive outburst, and its defense kept No. 1 Tennessee in check on their way to a one-sided 27-13 victory. Although this year’s matchup between the Dawgs and the Vols had the makings of one to remember, Georgia simply brought much of the same to a series that has seen the Bulldogs win the last six meetings.
Georgia’s Stetson Bennett Explains Why He Taunted Fans vs. Tennessee
Vols fans pranked the Georgia quarterback before the massive Saturday matchup.
Georgia announces celebration of life service for longtime football coach Vince Dooley
Last week the friends and family of longtime Georgia football coach and athletic director Vince Dooley honored his life in a private ceremony. On Monday, the university announced plans for his biggest fans to be able to do the same. The University of Georgia Athletic Association announced that it will...
saturdaydownsouth.com
SEC matchup the most watched contest of the season
It’s not exactly much of a surprise that Saturday’s game between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Tennessee Volunteers was the most-watched game of the season on any network. CBS released the viewership numbers for the contest this week, which came in at more than some 13 million viewers. With this, the network has the two most-watched college football games this season.
dawgpost.com
SEC Shorts Checks in on "Nervous" Tennessee Vols After Loss to Georgia Bulldogs
ATHENS - The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs and coach Kirby Smart are getting ready for a road test at Mississippi State this weekend. But teams that lost over the weekend - like the Tennessee Vols - need to talk with someone. SEC Shorts, the quick-form comedy team that weights in...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Monday Down South: The national championship still runs through Georgia's defense
Monday Down South Presented by — Weekly takeaways, trends and technicalities from the weekend’s action. In this week’s … edition of Monday Down South …. From the moment he agreed to be Georgia’s head coach, people have been describing Kirby Smart’s mission as an effort in reverse engineering the suffocating, physically imposing Alabama teams where he cut his teeth as defensive coordinator. Kirby’s teams, the line goes, succeed because they’re built in Bama’s image. As the years go by, though, the shape of that dynamic has slowly changed. With a little distance, maybe it’s time to start thinking that it always should have been the other way around.
dawgnation.com
Georgia turns back Western Carolina, Mike White Era opens with gritty victory
ATHENS — The Mike White era of Georgia basketball got off to a winning start on Monday night, the Bulldogs turning back a Western Carolina rally in a 68-55 win over Western Carolina. Kario Oquendo, a second-team preseason All-SEC pick, led Georgia with 18 points and three blocked shots,...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Ladd McConkey, who grew up a Tennessee fan, shares what the latest Georgia win means
Ladd McConkey has been on both sides of the Tennessee-Georgia rivalry, and now he’s enjoying what it’s like to be on the winning side this season. The Georgia wide receiver grew up a Tennessee fan, but that’s all changed in recent years. “This is definitely a special...
dawgpost.com
5-star Sammy Brown Gives Props To Glenn Schumann and UGA Defense
ATHENS - If you follow Georgia Bulldog recruiting, you know all about 5-star athlete, Sammy Brown. The 5-star linebacker/running back out of Jefferson is an elite athlete and ranked by Dawg Post as the No. 1 player in the state of Georgia for the 2024 class. He’s only a junior, but you can make the case that Brown is easily one of the top players across the South right now.
dawgpost.com
ESPN’s Paul Finebaum: Kirby Smart's Georgia Bulldogs were "Down Right Fantastic"
ATHENS - Kirby Smart and the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs impressed everyone over the weekend - including ESPN’s Paul Finebaum. “Georgia was down right fantastic,” Finebaum said Sunday during his weekly hit on SportsCenter. The Dawgs used their lethal defense to hold Tennessee’s powerful offense in check the...
Red and Black
Fight breaks out between Tate Plaza speaker and UGA alum
Editor’s Note: This article has been updated to better reflect the nature of this situation. A fight occurred between a speaker and a spectator at the University of Georgia's Tate Plaza on Nov. 7, UGA spokesperson Greg Trevor said in an email to The Red & Black. According to...
Red and Black
Maepole to open second Athens location on Oconee Connector
Maepole announced Monday it will be opening a second Athens location at the Oconee Connector shopping center next to David's Bridal, according to an announcement on the restaurant's Instagram page. This marks the third location for the healthy comfort food eatery, including its Atlanta location, since its opening on Chase...
‘Operation Straight to the Hart’ targets drugs, gangs and violence; nets 11 arrests, GBI says
HART COUNTY, Ga — A multi-agency investigation led to 11 arrests, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. The arrests came during the execution of six search warrants executed in Hart and Franklin counties, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. The search warrants were related to a months-long...
Red and Black
Athena Studios unveils new sound stage
On Friday, Nov. 4, Athena Studios presented a new sound stage to the University of Georgia’s Grady College of Journalism and Mass Communication and the Georgia Film Academy. Only one year prior, on Nov. 16, 2021, there was a small ground-breaking ceremony held just a few yards from where the new sound stage’s ribbon-cutting and dedication event was held.
accesswdun.com
Head-on White County wreck injures 3
A three-vehicle head-on wreck on Ga. 115 West Tuesday morning in White County trapped two individuals and injured three. White County Public Safety spokesman Bryce Barrett said the wreck, reported just after 9:35 on Ga. 115 near Ed Lewis Road, involved two SUVs and a motorcycle. Emergency personnel from White...
accesswdun.com
Impairment suspected in fatal Elbert County wreck
An Elberton woman died Saturday from injuries suffered in a Thursday wreck with a suspected impaired driver. Deborah Ann Heard, 62, was driving a Ford Focus that was struck head-on by a Chevrolet pickup driven by 50-year-old David Wayne Dye of Elberton, the Georgia State Patrol said. The wreck happened...
wrwh.com
Cleveland Man Charged In His Wife’s Death
(Cleveland)- A Cleveland man now faces two counts of murder following an incident last month in White County. A news release from White County Sheriff Rick Kelley said on October 23rd White County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to 52 Shadow Creek Point Cleveland, for a domestic dispute in progress. Upon arrival, deputies found a fifty-eight-year-old female who had been run over by a truck.
