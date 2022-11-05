In what had the makings of an all-time classic, the Georgia Bulldogs instead left no doubt when it came to their tangle with Tennessee. No. 3 Georgia opened the action with an offensive outburst, and its defense kept No. 1 Tennessee in check on their way to a one-sided 27-13 victory. Although this year’s matchup between the Dawgs and the Vols had the makings of one to remember, Georgia simply brought much of the same to a series that has seen the Bulldogs win the last six meetings.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO