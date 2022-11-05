Read full article on original website
wdadradio.com
IUP READY FOR PSAC VOLLEYBALL PLAYOFFS
IUP’s women’s volleyball team opens postseason play tonight with a PSAC quarterfinal match at Clarion. It’s IUP’s first playoff season since 2017. IUP is the third seed out of the PSAC West while Clarion is the second seed after losing to Gannon last weekend. With their win, Gannon took the top seed. Gannon plays fourth seeded Edinboro tonight. In the East, top seed Shepherd hosts number four West Chester and second seed Shippensburg will welcome number three East Stroudsburg.
wdadradio.com
IUP REMAINS THIRD IN REGIONAL RANKINGS
The IUP Football team remains at number three in the NCAA Super Region One Rankings, but amazingly, IUP fell to number 19 in the AFCA Coaches Poll, despite their blowout win over Clarion on Saturday. The Crimson Hawks will play Shepherd for the PSAC Championship on Saturday at George P....
wdadradio.com
IUP AIMS FOR PSAC CHAMPIONSHIP
Following Saturday’s crushing defeat of Clarion, IUP is set to play Shepherd on Saturday for the PSAC championship. IUP finished in a three-way tie with Slippery Rock and Gannon for first place in the PSAC West, but the Crimson Hawks win the tiebreakers and get to play for the conference title.
NCAA Football: West Virginia at Pittsburgh
Asked how he would employ his talented cadre of running backs Saturday at Virginia, Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi joked that he was waiting for media advice.
wdadradio.com
PIRATES ANNOUNCE MNIOR LEAGUE PLAYER AWARDS
The Pirates yesterday announced their first round of minor league player honors, naming Altoona outfielder Matt Gorski the Willie Stargell Slugger of the Year, Curve pitcher Tyler Samaniego the Kent Tekulve Reliever of the Year, Curve third baseman Jared Triolo the Bill Mazeroski Defender of the Year (for the second straight season), and Bradenton infielder Tsung-Che Chang the Omar Moreno Baserunner of the Year.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Westmoreland County Senior Spotlight: Latrobe’s Giovanna Jones
Latrobe’s volleyball team made the move from Class 4A to 3A before the beginning of the season. At their previous level, they hadn’t advanced past the WPIAL quarterfinal round. This season, they went 12-0 in section play and defeated Franklin Regional in the first round to reach the quarterfinals.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Lower Burrell Recruits capture 8U AYFL Super Bowl title to cap undefeated season
The Lower Burrell Recruits are champions again. For the third time in the past four seasons, the 8U football team captured the Allegheny Youth Football League Super Bowl championship Saturday with a 40-18 victory over West Mifflin at RYFO Field in Natrona Heights. Members of the Lower Burrell Flyers youth...
pittsburghsportsnow.com
2023 WR Ardell Banks “Shocked and Speechless” After Offer From Pitt
The Pitt wide receiver depth chart has experienced some turnover over the last few weeks. First, sophomore Jaden Bradley made the decision to transfer mid-way through the season. Then, 2023 three-star recruit Daidren Zipperer decided to de-commit just a few weeks after joining Pat Narduzzi’s program. Since then, Zipperer has committed to Utah.
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Media Predictions for Pitt Basketball’s Record, ACC Finish
Jeff Capel’s Pitt Panthers will take the floor on Monday night against UT Martin in the 2022-23 college hoops season opener. Ahead of the first game of the year, Pittsburgh Sports Now caught up with members of the local and national media and compiled predictions for the Panthers. Pitt...
wdadradio.com
SUZANNE M. (HOOVER) BARTO, 85
Suzanne M. (Hoover) Barto, 85, passed away Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, at Indiana Regional Medical Center. Born in Indiana on March 30, 1937, Suzanne was the daughter of the late Christopher C. and Anna M. (McLain) Hoover. She was a member of the Hilltop Baptist Church in Indiana and a...
wdadradio.com
KEVIN SCOTT STIPCAK, 43
Kevin Scott Stipcak, 43, of Commodore, died Saturday, November 5, 2022 at his home. Born January 29, 1979, in Latrobe, he was the son of Sandra (Kellerman) Reinard and the late Carl Reinard. Kevin had attended the Indiana Area High School. He later worked for Gazette Printers and then another...
$150k Powerball tickets sold at two Sheetz stores in Altoona
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Time to double-check those Powerball tickets after it was announced that two different Sheetz stores in Altoona sold $150,000 winners from Saturday’s drawing. While no one hit the jackpot, there were two million-dollar winners in Pennsylvania and eight winners of $150,000 when they matched four balls and the Powerball and had […]
beavercountyradio.com
Beaver Falls Woman Charged with Trespassing at Rivers Casino
(Beaver Falls, Pa.) Pa State Police at the Rivers Casino in Pittsburgh are reporting that they have charged 75-year-old Gail Lyon of Beaver Falls with Defiant Trespass after she was issued a lifetime ban from the casino in 2014. The incident occurred at 7:04 AM on Friday, November4, 2022. Troopers...
wtae.com
Lottery ticket sold in West Mifflin wins $1 million prize
WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. — A $20 scratch-off ticket revealed a $1 million prize for a lottery player in Allegheny County. The Pennsylvania Lottery said the winning ticket in the Millionaire Bucks scratch-off game was sold at Mulligan's Sports Bar & Grill on Lebanon Road in West Mifflin. Scratch-off prizes...
earnthenecklace.com
Melanie Gillespie Leaving WPXI: Where Is the Pittsburgh Journalist Going?
Pittsburgh natives have turned to Melanie Gillespie for all the latest news coverage for at least seven years. Now the WPXI bureau chief is moving on to the next step of her career. Melanie Gillespie revealed she is leaving WPXI in November 2022. Channel 11 News viewers want to know where the journalist is going and if her new job will also take her away from Pittsburgh. They especially want to know if she will continue to work in the broadcasting field. Find out what Melanie Gillespie said about her departure from WPXI-TV here.
beckersspine.com
Penn Highlands Healthcare to open $24.3M outpatient center with orthopedics
Penn Highlands Healthcare is opening a $24.3 million complex on its Penn Highlands DuBois (Penn.) West campus, according to a Nov. 8 report from GANTNews. The complex will be an outpatient clinic for the health system, and will include orthopedic care, sports medicine, neuroscience, rehabilitation, pediatrics and OB/GYN services. The...
DuBois hosting shop local contest, $500 prize
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Christmas may be 48 days away but many families will begin to shop soon. This year the Greater DuBois Chamber of Commerce is challenging residents with the Chamber Check-In. The contest will run from Sunday, November 20th to Tuesday, December 20th. The Chamber Check-In Challenge invites individuals to check in […]
Pitt football player facing assault charges
PITTSBURGH — A Pitt football player is facing assault charges. According to court documents, police were dispatched to an apartment on East Hills Drive after dispatchers received a call of what appeared to be a struggle over the phone. Officers said a woman told them she had been fighting...
4 winning Powerball tickets sold in Allegheny County
Four winning Pennsylvania Lottery Powerball tickets were sold in Allegheny County on Saturday. One ticket is worth $1 million, and the three others are worth $150,000. The tickets were sold at the following convenience stores:. $1 million ticket: Get Go, 998 Hayden Blvd., Elizabeth. $150,000 ticket: 7-Eleven, 4775 McKnight Road,...
Concerts Happening In Pittsburgh This Week (11/07 - 11/14)
Music fans are in for a treat this week. Plenty of acts are passing through Pittsburgh and bringing their shows with them. Whether you're a metalhead, the number one rap fan, or just want to see guitar music in person. This list will help you find something to see this week!
