Sporting News

What happened to Mark Andrews? Latest news, updates as Ravens TE deals with knee, shoulder injuries

Lamar Jackson and the Ravens have been without their top pass-catching target for much of the past few weeks. All-Pro tight end Mark Andrews has seen his season blighted by various injuries. He's been his usual productive self when he sees the field, nabbing five touchdowns so far. But as the year has progressed, his durability hasn't — at least when compared to years past.
BALTIMORE, MD
NOLA.com

Saints sleepwalk through a demoralizing 27-13 loss to Ravens on Monday night

Maybe the New Orleans Saints never got the memo about daylight saving time. The home team looked like it expected to play at some other time in a Monday night loss to the Baltimore Ravens in the Caesars Superdome. Its offense looked as out of sync as it has all season; its defense could not fully slow down a Ravens team missing its top receiver, its top tight end and its top two running backs. It all added up to a 27-13 loss that felt like the football equivalent of hitting the snooze button for three hours.
BALTIMORE, MD
NOLA.com

New Orleans Saints vs. Baltimore Ravens: Series history, TV, trends, QBs, referees, uniforms

We have said many times, but although the New Orleans Saints have been in the NFL for 55 years, when they play an AFC team there isn’t a whole lot of history. In this case, the two teams have played only seven times since their first meeting on Sept. 29, 1996. (Although one has to remember the Ravens previously were the Cleveland Browns and established an entire new identity and gave the Browns history back to the team when they returned to the NFL.)
BALTIMORE, MD
NOLA.com

Jarvis Landry is among 5 Saints standouts who won't play vs. Ravens Monday night

Jarvis Landry, who was questionable with an ankle injury for Monday night’s game against the Baltimore Ravens, will miss his fifth consecutive game. In his absence, the New Orleans Saints will have five active wide receivers: Rookies Chris Olave and Rashid Shaheed, Marquez Callaway, Tre’Quan Smith and Kevin White, who was officially signed to the 53-man roster Monday afternoon.
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

Ravens Activate TE Charlie Kolar From IR

Kolar, 23, appeared in 43 games over four years at Iowa State. He was a two-time third-team AP All-American and two-time first-team Big 12 selection for the Cyclones. He signed a four-year, $4.089 million rookie contract that included a signing bonus of $704,880. During his four-year college career, Kolar recorded...
BALTIMORE, MD
NOLA.com

Four downs: The Ravens are bringing an electric QB and a vulnerable secondary to New Orleans

The New Orleans Saints are coming off their best performance of the season, and now they must prove whether they can do it again. The challenge is a bit different this week: The 5-3 Baltimore Ravens are coming to town, and while they might be without a bunch of their top offensive playmakers, their offense is still led by dynamite quarterback Lamar Jackson.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NFL Analysis Network

Ravens Get Massive Injury Updates On Two Key Players

Injuries have been a theme for the Baltimore Ravens the last few years as they have suffered some serious ones. The injury bug has bitten them again this season as some key players, such as running backs J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards, have both missed extensive amounts of time. On...
