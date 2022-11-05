One transported with minor injuries after three-vehicle accident in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Metro 911 says a three-vehicle accident happened at the intersection of Corridor G and Angel Terrace.
One person was transported to the hospital, Metro says, but their injuries were minor.Crash in the Racine area of Meigs County, Ohio
Responders included the city of Charleston’s police department, fire department and EMS crew.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.
Comments / 0