Charleston, WV

One transported with minor injuries after three-vehicle accident in West Virginia

By Amanda Barber
WOWK 13 News
 3 days ago

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Metro 911 says a three-vehicle accident happened at the intersection of Corridor G and Angel Terrace.

One person was transported to the hospital, Metro says, but their injuries were minor.

Crash in the Racine area of Meigs County, Ohio

Responders included the city of Charleston’s police department, fire department and EMS crew.

