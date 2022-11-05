ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Steelers 4 Downs: Schedule eases up after most difficult ‘1st half’ in NFL

By Chris Adamski
Tribune-Review
Tribune-Review
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XISwU_0j0BmyiI00

1. Hard now easy

Though there is no exact midway point of a 17-game season (halftime of game No. 9?), the Pittsburgh Steelers’ bye coming after their eighth game is about as close as you can get.

And boy, can the Steelers use it. The aggregate record of the eight opponents the Steelers faced in the first half of their season was 38-25, a .603 winning percentage that was the NFL’s second-hardest. Only the Detroit Lions faced a tougher schedule.

The good news is the aggregate record of the Steelers’ remaining eight opponents (they play the Baltimore Ravens twice) is 26-36-1. While the 3-5 Tampa Bay Buccaneers and 3-5 Cleveland Browns are the only teams the Steelers have played thus far that have a losing record, during the rest of the season the Ravens are the lone team the Steelers will face that currently has a winning record.

Counting the Ravens’ record twice, the 31-39-1 aggregate record for the Steelers’ remaining opponents (.444) makes for the seventh-easiest schedule the rest of the way.

Of course, that’s using the most simple metric possible, opponents’ winning percentage. What do the more advanced numbers say? Footballoutsiders.com goes deep into analytics to evaluate teams, and it says the Steelers have played the NFL’s toughest schedule to this point.

Going forward, Football Outsiders’ metrics say the Steelers have the league’s ninth-easiest schedule.

2. Grading Jackson

Pro Football Focus, well, focused on the positives on its Twitter account devoted to the Steelers in the wake of the acquisition of veteran cornerback William Jackson III. PFF has evaluated Jackson over his seven-year career to have a grade of 77.6. For context, for the 2022 season, a coverage grade of 77.6 would rank 12th among the 81 NFL cornerbacks who have played the most snaps. For more context, here are the 2022 grades for the Steelers’ other cornerbacks: Cameron Sutton, 77.1; James Pierre, 61.3; Arthur Maulet, 50.0; Levi Wallace, 44.8; Ahkello Witherspoon, 42.8.

The grades have some degree of subjectivity, so take them for what they are worth. But it also should be relayed that Jackson’s 2022 coverage grade for the Washington Commanders is 40.7. Last season, he was 59.5. Over his first four NFL seasons after being drafted by the Cincinnati Bengals, Jackson’s average season coverage grade was 72.7.

3. Pickett picks Pickens

The recent trade of Chase Claypool has been taken by many as a sign of faith in George Pickens. The rookie receiver has had underwhelming production so far (26 catches, 338 yards, one touchdown), eight games into his NFL career. But with an apparent promotion to the WR2, the thinking goes, Pickens’ rapport with Kenny Pickett could further be fostered.

PFF calculates that Pickett has a 123.9 passer rating when targeting Pickens: 17 receptions on 22 targets for 223 yards and a touchdown. That leaves him with a poor 58.0 rating when throwing to anyone else.

When Mitch Trubisky targeted Pickens, his passer rating was 60.6.

4. No ‘go’

Before his trade to the Chicago Bears last week, Chase Claypool campaigned for more “go routes.” But Next Gen Stats’ data says Claypool has been running the “go” like few of his peers since he has joined the league: Claypool has run the fifth-most go routes since 2020.

This is relevant because Chicago quarterback Justin Fields targets receivers on go routes more than all but seven NFL QBs since he entered the league last season, according to Next Gen.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Saints Cut Veteran Quarterback After Monday Night Loss

Following this Monday's loss to the Baltimore Ravens, the New Orleans Saints waived quarterback Brett Hundley from the practice squad. Hundley joined the Saints last week to help them prepare for Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. Clearly, that plan didn't work. Jackson had 133 passing yards, 82 rushing yards and one...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Outsider.com

Tom Brady’s Reaction to Game-Winning Drive Against Rams Is Absolutely Priceless

He and his team backed against the wall. No obvious route to victory. No room for error. All the struggles, all the obstacles, Tom Brady did it again. Our latest Brady G.O.A.T moment came on the most unlikeliest of days — a day where the Tampa Bay Buccaneers‘ (4-5) offense had yet to score a touchdown through the first 59:51 of 60 against the Los Angeles Rams (3-5) in Week 9 Sunday. But that’s why, as they say, you play until the game clock hits zero. Down 13-9 with 44 seconds remaining and no timeouts, Brady was tasked in leading Tampa Bay’s offense 60 yards for an opportunity to win the game.
TAMPA, FL
Popculture

Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Shift

Erin Andrews is on the move with her career, making a big change behind-the-scenes. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former Dancing with the Stars host recently signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the largest and well-known talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
StyleCaster

Tom & Gisele Had an ‘Ironclad Prenup’ Before Their Divorce—Here’s the ‘Major Factor’ That ‘Complicated’ Their Split

Since  they filed for divorce, fans have wondered about Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s prenup and how their finances will be divided now that they’ve decided to end their marriage. (Spoiler alert: One makes a lot more than the other.) Tom and Gisele met on a blind date set up by a mutual friend in 2006. “I think the one phone call that changed my life was my friend Ed, who called me one day and he said, ‘I have this girl and I think you should call her,’ ” Tom recalled to WSJ magazine in 2021 about how he was...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Sports

2023 NFL Draft order, team needs: Texans in sole possession of No. 1; Eagles sitting pretty with Saints pick

The NFL regular season has reached the halfway point. The NFL Draft picture is coming into focus as some teams, for all intents and purposes, are out of the playoff hunt and others hold strong position. Whether your favorite team falls into the former or the latter category, CBSSports.com breaks down positioning in the draft order, team needs and notable free agents:
NFL Analysis Network

Steelers Receive Massive Injury Update On Defensive Star

This season has been a very difficult one for the Pittsburgh Steelers. They are among the worst teams in the NFL on offense and defense as it has been a struggle in every facet of the game in 2022. Defense is something that the Steelers have notoriously prided themselves on,...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Watch: Steelers’ Ben Roethlisberger and James Harrison Dominate Ravens and Make History in 2007

When we think of monumental dates in the Pittsburgh Steelers’ history, November 5th doesn’t necessarily jump off the page to most people. With dates such as December 23rd, the cemented early-year dates of each Super Bowl victory, or the franchise’s birthday of July 8th, 1933, it is easy for November 5th, 2007 to get lost in the file cabinet for fans. However, on November 5th, 15 years ago, one of the most historic games happened in what was Heinz Field on Monday Night Football.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tribune-Review

Penguins, Capitals seeing similar struggles to start the season

Even skeptics of the Pittsburgh Penguins’ plan to keep its aging core together for 2022-23 could rely on one angle for optimism heading into the season. If you looked at the Eastern Conference in 2021, there was a 16-point gap between the last playoff spot (the Washington Capitals with 100 points) and the ninth-place team in the playoff chase (the New York Islanders with 84 points). The Penguins were comfortably tucked into the third Metropolitan Division postseason slot with 103 points.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tribune-Review

Tribune-Review

Greensburg, PA
16K+
Followers
1K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Tribune-Review

Comments / 0

Community Policy