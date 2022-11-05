ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Charleston, SC

live5news.com

Johnny Waters resigns as head football coach at First Baptist

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - First Baptist head football coach Johnny Waters announced he is resigning from the school effective immediately. Waters spent 9 seasons as the head coach of the Hurricanes and led the program to the top moments in the schools history including 3 trips to the SCISA state championship games.
CHARLESTON, SC
Charleston City Paper

Has Charleston lost its Southern foodie charm?

Remember the glorious foodie days in Charleston? Sean Brock helmed Husk, Anthony Bourdain came to visit and we pretended to bemoan the fact that Charleston was at or near the top of any list that judged us for our food and hospitality. But Brock fled to Nashville and some of...
CHARLESTON, SC
abccolumbia.com

Joe Cunningham thanked supporters in Charleston

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Late this evening Joe Cunningham spoke to supporters at the American Theatre in Charleston. Cunningham thanked the voters and his family. He also said that even though he and Governor McMaster have their differences he knows they are both fighting for a better South Carolina.
CHARLESTON, SC
J.M. Lesinski

Flavor to Savor at Southern Roots BBQ

The four house sauces from Southern Roots BBQ in Charleston, South Carolina.Photo by J.M. Lesinski. For some of the best BBQ on game day, there is no better place for a pint and a plate than Southern Roots BBQ in Charleston, South Carolina. With a massive selection of beer on tap and a stage for live performances adjacent, the room is always lively at Southern Roots.
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Wando High School marching band wins state title

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Wando High School marching band took home their 14th state title Saturday night. According to Bands of Wando, the band placed first in the 5-A State Marching Band Championship and all captions on Saturday. The statewide competition was conducted by the South Carolina Band Directors Association at Irmo High […]
WANDO, SC
multihousingnews.com

Blaze Capital JV Sells Charleston Townhomes

JLL Capital Markets represented both sides of the $54 million transaction. A joint venture of Blaze Capital Partners and Cross Lake Partners has completed the $54 million sale of Chamberlain Pines Townhomes, a 22-building, 132-unit single-family townhome community located at 1060 Orangeburg Road in Summerville, S.C. Two JLL Capital Markets teams assisted both the buyers and sellers, securing financing for the buyer, LyvWell Communities. The sale is subject to a $36.1 million loan, provided by Prime Finance Partners, according to CommercialEdge data.
SUMMERVILLE, SC
live5news.com

Powerball tickets worth $1M and $50K sold in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC/AP) - South Carolina Education Lottery officials say three tickets sold in the state for Monday’s Powerball drawing still delivered big winnings. While a single ticket sold in California won the world-record Powerball jackpot worth $2.04 billion, a ticket worth $1 million was purchased at a Fort Mill 7 Eleven store. That ticket holder matched the first five white ball numbers to win.
FORT MILL, SC
live5news.com

Grand opening held for North Charleston pedestrian bridge

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Mayor Keith Summey and the city council on Wednesday will officially open the Noisette Creek Pedestrian Bridge. North Charleston’s Riverfront Park is divided by Noisette creek, and when thinking of ways to connect the two spaces, Summey says he and his team wanted to create something that was a statement of the North Charleston community.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Groucho’s Deli to close after 21 years on King Street

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A popular deli is set to close after 21 years of service in downtown Charleston. Citing “market forces on King Street,” a local franchise owner for Groucho’s Deli, Bruce Miller, announced Monday plans to close the location near the corner of King Street and Burns Lane at the end of November. […]
CHARLESTON, SC

