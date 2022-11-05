Read full article on original website
Flavor to Savor at Southern Roots BBQJ.M. LesinskiCharleston, SC
This City in SC Was Named the #1 City in the U.S.Kennardo G. JamesCharleston, SC
This South Carolina Diner Has Been Named One of the Best in AmericaTravel MavenCharleston, SC
Charleston Metro, SC, Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldCharleston, SC
Lidl Announces Opening Of Store In North Charleston, South CarolinaBryan DijkhuizenNorth Charleston, SC
live5news.com
Johnny Waters resigns as head football coach at First Baptist
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - First Baptist head football coach Johnny Waters announced he is resigning from the school effective immediately. Waters spent 9 seasons as the head coach of the Hurricanes and led the program to the top moments in the schools history including 3 trips to the SCISA state championship games.
Charleston City Paper
Has Charleston lost its Southern foodie charm?
Remember the glorious foodie days in Charleston? Sean Brock helmed Husk, Anthony Bourdain came to visit and we pretended to bemoan the fact that Charleston was at or near the top of any list that judged us for our food and hospitality. But Brock fled to Nashville and some of...
abcnews4.com
Police officers vs. firefighters to hold flag football game Saturday
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Ready, set, freeze! I mean, hut!. The North Charleston Police Department is hosting a flag football game on Saturday, November 12th, at the CCSD District 4 Stadium. NCPD is looking for players from all local law enforcement agencies and fire departments to participate. The...
4 Great Seafood Places in South Carolina
If you live in South Carolina and you love seafood, here is a list of four amazing seafood restaurants that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
abccolumbia.com
Joe Cunningham thanked supporters in Charleston
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Late this evening Joe Cunningham spoke to supporters at the American Theatre in Charleston. Cunningham thanked the voters and his family. He also said that even though he and Governor McMaster have their differences he knows they are both fighting for a better South Carolina.
Flavor to Savor at Southern Roots BBQ
The four house sauces from Southern Roots BBQ in Charleston, South Carolina.Photo by J.M. Lesinski. For some of the best BBQ on game day, there is no better place for a pint and a plate than Southern Roots BBQ in Charleston, South Carolina. With a massive selection of beer on tap and a stage for live performances adjacent, the room is always lively at Southern Roots.
abcnews4.com
Oyster Week's SHELLABRATION to feature oyster farms across the Carolinas
FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (HOLY CITY SINNER) — UPDATE on 11/4/22: Due to a family health emergency, most Oyster Week events have been canceled. This year’s only event will be Sunday’s Shellabration. Organizers hope to bring the event back in 2023. ORIGINAL STORY:. Toadfish Outfitters has partnered with...
Wando High School marching band wins state title
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Wando High School marching band took home their 14th state title Saturday night. According to Bands of Wando, the band placed first in the 5-A State Marching Band Championship and all captions on Saturday. The statewide competition was conducted by the South Carolina Band Directors Association at Irmo High […]
WYFF4.com
3 South Carolina Powerball tickets will mean big money for lucky customers, officials say
COLUMBIA, S.C. — After a single ticket sold in California won the world record Powerball jackpot worth $2.04 billion ($997.6 million cash,), officials said a ticket worth $1 million was purchased in South Carolina. The winning Powerball number for Monday, Nov. 7 were:. 10, 33, 41, 47, 56, and...
multihousingnews.com
Blaze Capital JV Sells Charleston Townhomes
JLL Capital Markets represented both sides of the $54 million transaction. A joint venture of Blaze Capital Partners and Cross Lake Partners has completed the $54 million sale of Chamberlain Pines Townhomes, a 22-building, 132-unit single-family townhome community located at 1060 Orangeburg Road in Summerville, S.C. Two JLL Capital Markets teams assisted both the buyers and sellers, securing financing for the buyer, LyvWell Communities. The sale is subject to a $36.1 million loan, provided by Prime Finance Partners, according to CommercialEdge data.
Subtropical Storm Nicole could impact Charleston weather this week
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Subtropical Storm Nicole formed northeast of the Bahamas early Monday morning and is expected to bring heavy rain and strong winds to Florida this week before making a northern turn towards South Carolina. Forecasters say Nicole could make landfall in Florida on Thursday as either a strong tropical storm or […]
Here are the key election results from South Carolina
View live election results for key contests in South Carolina. Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.
live5news.com
Powerball tickets worth $1M and $50K sold in South Carolina
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC/AP) - South Carolina Education Lottery officials say three tickets sold in the state for Monday’s Powerball drawing still delivered big winnings. While a single ticket sold in California won the world-record Powerball jackpot worth $2.04 billion, a ticket worth $1 million was purchased at a Fort Mill 7 Eleven store. That ticket holder matched the first five white ball numbers to win.
live5news.com
Grand opening held for North Charleston pedestrian bridge
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Mayor Keith Summey and the city council on Wednesday will officially open the Noisette Creek Pedestrian Bridge. North Charleston’s Riverfront Park is divided by Noisette creek, and when thinking of ways to connect the two spaces, Summey says he and his team wanted to create something that was a statement of the North Charleston community.
Groucho’s Deli to close after 21 years on King Street
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A popular deli is set to close after 21 years of service in downtown Charleston. Citing “market forces on King Street,” a local franchise owner for Groucho’s Deli, Bruce Miller, announced Monday plans to close the location near the corner of King Street and Burns Lane at the end of November. […]
charlestondaily.net
Charity Shoe Drive in Summerville/Ladson/Moncks Corner through November 8 hosted by 5 Star Legacy Group and Success is Just A Process
(Moncks Corner, SC., 2022) – 5 Star Legacy Group and Success is Just A Process is conducting a shoe drive fundraiser for now until Nov. 8th, to raise funds for (La Masion) group home. 5 Star Legacy Group will earn funds based on the total weight of the pairs...
