Watch: Tyler Scott Scorches Navy With Long TD

By Russ Heltman
 4 days ago

The speedster only scores long touchdowns.

CINCINNATI — The Ben Bryant-Tyler Scott big play combo returned against Navy.

Check out Scott's 38-yard strike on fourth down. He's now scored all 12 UC touchdowns from at least 20 yards out, with a career average of 43.5 yards.

UPDATE: Scott added ANOTHER 20-plus yard score in the third quarter. This time from 27 yards to give UC a 20-3 lead

the game is airing on ESPNU. Watch via fuboTV— start your free trial here .

