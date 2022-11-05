Read full article on original website
‘It’s not good, it’s not fun.’ The Oculus founder who sold his VR startup to Mark Zuckerberg slams Meta’s Horizon Worlds as a hobby ‘project car’
Palmer Luckey says the metaverse is “terrible,” but it might succeed in the long run.
Meta share price collapses after Mark Zuckerberg says he will not give up on the metaverse
Meta’s share price has fallen dramatically after the company reported weak results and Mark Zuckerberg said he would not give up on the metaverse. Meta’s share price fell through the symbolic $100 mark in pre-market trading on Thursday morning, meaning its value had dropped by almost 25 per cent.
Become a Millionaire by Investing in These 3 Coins: Orbeon Protocol (ORBN), Polygon (MATIC), and Decentraland (MANA)
Yes, you’ve read that correctly! Become a millionaire the easy way by simply investing in Orbeon Protocol (ORBN), Polygon (MATIC), and Decentraland (MANA). Polygon is down over 90% from its all-time high, making it a perfect buying opportunity, now after the Ethereum merge whilst Decentraland (MANA) is experiencing the same drop. Orbeon Protocol (ORBN), on the other hand, is a newcomer, still in phase 1 of its presale, which is expected to increase over 6000% from its current price of $0.24.
YouTube’s richest creator MrBeast is seeking a $1.5 billion valuation in what could be a massive milestone for influencer-led business
Jimmy Donaldson wants to raise $150 million for his YouTube channels and businesses combined.
Here's why Mark Zuckerberg can't be fired as CEO of Meta
Despite growing pushback to Facebook's metaverse pivot, Zuckerberg structured his company so that it's nearly impossible for him to be ousted.
Gaming company Kabam lays off 7% of its workforce to better align with goals
The Vancouver-based company informed the affected employees about the move earlier this week, a person familiar with the development said. “As we at Kabam reviewed our strategic priorities, we made the decision to adjust our resourcing structure in alignment with our goals. This means that while we will continue to hire in key areas in the year ahead, unfortunately, we are reducing our workforce by approximately 7%. For those we are parting ways with, we are grateful to [sic] their contributions to our success, and are supporting them through this challenging transition,” a Kabam spokesperson said in a statement emailed to TechCrunch.
Oculus co-founder makes a VR headset that can literally kill you
The idea that dying in a video game or simulation could cause your death in real life is a common trope that has appeared in dozens of fictional works in recent decades. Now, though, Oculus co-founder Palmer Luckey has made the concept real. On his personal blog, Luckey writes of...
Magic Eden CEO: Royalties-Enforcing NFTs Could Be 'New Asset Class'
The Solana-centric marketplace is pushing for NFTs with “special properties” to enforce creator royalties—but warns that they will have “trade-offs.”. The biggest NFT marketplace on Solana, Magic Eden, is wrestling with the question of creator royalties for NFTs, after a wave of optional-royalty marketplaces ate into its market share.
NCSoft Plots Web3 Games on Sui After $15M Mysten Labs Investment
The firms plan to collaborate on Web3 games after NCSoft contributed to Mysten Labs' recent $300M Series B round. Notable South Korean developer and publisher NCSoft is turning more of its attention to Web3 gaming. Today, the firm revealed that it contributed to the recent $300 million Series B funding round for Mysten Labs, creator of the nascent Sui blockchain, and said that the companies will collaborate on future projects.
Facebook in the Metaverse of Madness
In context: Ask Zuckerberg and apparently we are now living on the verge of the Metaverse. Over the past year, the idea that we will all be living in virtual worlds become a foregone conclusion among the investing universe. With the stock market no longer in the mood for Story Stocks, the heated rhetoric about the metaverse has died down considerably, but we know many still feel that the metaverse story resonates strongly.
Mark Zuckerberg gives a "my bad," lays off 11,000 employees across Meta
Twitter isn’t the only social media giant to be severing huge amounts of its workforce. In an email sent to employees across Meta (i.e. Facebook and Instagram), CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced the company will be laying off 13 percent of its global workforce, or 11,000 employees. The Facebook founder says he takes full responsibility for the recent downturn of the company, as recent investments have not paid off for the tech mogul.
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong Shares His Crypto Predictions for the Next 5 Years
On Thursday (3 November 2022), Coinbase Global, Inc. released it Q3 2022 financial results, and during the earnings call that followed the release of Coinbase’s Q3 2022 Shareholder Letter, Co-Founder and CEO Brian Armstrong shared his predictions for the next five years. According to the transcript of Coinbase’s Q3...
Bitcoin Whale Moves $1,583,709,890 in BTC in Series of Staggering Transactions – Here’s Where the Crypto Is Now
A massive whale is moving more than a billion dollars in Bitcoin in a flurry of transactions that effectively emptied a number of newly created crypto wallets. Data from Blockchain.com shows the deep-pocketed investor just drained a crypto wallet that had recently accumulated over 74,105 in BTC worth over $1.58 billion.
How UMG Is Building Out Its Bored Ape Metaverse Band, Kingship
With today’s launch of an original character, UMG’s 10:22PM label is showing more of its plan for an immersive NFT music experience. When Universal Music Group’s 10:22PM label revealed its virtual band Kingship last November, the premise felt truly novel: a group made up of Bored Ape Yacht Club and Mutant Ape NFT characters, born from decentralized IP and built for the metaverse. A Gorillaz for the Web3 era.
Pacsun Expands Metaverse Presence For The Holidays
Pacsun, which opened a virtual mall on Roblox earlier this year, looks to narrow the gap between digital and physical channels with its holiday campaign. According to industry research, the seasonal effort caters to the retailer’s Gen Z target demographic, which perceives the metaverse as a place they can truly be themselves.
Mark Zuckerberg Picks Wild Billionaire Metaverse Fantasy Over 11,000 Jobs
In the months leading up to Meta’s Wednesday decision to lay off 11,000 employees, or about 13 percent of its workforce, CEO Mark Zuckerberg and other top generals repeatedly made clear that at least some of the company’s issues related to the personal failings of its employees. “Realistically, there are probably a bunch of people at the company who shouldn’t be here,” Zuckerberg reportedly told his own employees at a company meeting in June.
Bored Ape Founders Propose NFT Royalties Model, Decry OpenSea’s Stance as 'Not Great'
Yuga Labs’ founders rail against marketplaces that are rejecting creator royalties, suggesting a DAO-governed allowlist system. Yuga Labs’ founders defended NFT creator royalties and called out marketplaces that are rejecting them. They proposed a community-governed allowlist model that lets creators decide which marketplaces can handle secondary sales of...
One Year After Facebook Went Meta, It's Built a Multiverse of Problems
Well, Meta sure is in a bit of a mess. The company formerly known as Facebook rang in its one-year anniversary last week but had very little reason to celebrate. Instead, an unfortunate Q3 earnings report showed that, since its inception last October, the company has lost a gargantuan amount of money in its quest to create “the metaverse”—a hypothetical new realm where it wants all of us to live.
Report: TikTok Shuffles US Leadership as It Grows eCommerce and Games
Facing the same declines in digital advertising faced by its rivals Meta and Snap, social media platform TikTok has reportedly made several changes in the leadership of its operations in the United States, which is its biggest market. The restructuring comes as the company is working to become less reliant...
Robinhood Is Down 20% After Binance Announces FTX Acquisition
The price of publicly traded exchange Robinhood stock is down 20%, to around $9.74, on news that Binance will acquire Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX, which took a 7.6% stake in the popular trading platform in May. Robinhood opened the day trading at $11.72 before news of the FTX buyout became known.
