Kari Lake's Chances of Winning Arizona Governor Race, According to Polls
The race for governor could not be tighter in Arizona, according to the most recent set of polls, with just one day left to go until the midterms. Republican Kari Lake, a former local news anchor who has been endorsed by previous president Donald Trump, is said to be ahead with 48.9 percent of voters backing her. Her Democratic rival, Katie Hobbs, sits on 46.4 percent, before polling starts on Tuesday.
Full List of Trump-Backed Candidates Who Lost Their Elections
Several Trump-endorsed candidates have already been confirmed to have lost their races as the GOP failed to ride a so-called "red wave."
Herschel Walker Final Polls Reveal Likely Winner as Georgia Voting Begins
Republican Herschel Walker holds a slim lead over Democrat Raphael Warnock in the still too-close-to-call race for Senate in Georgia, according to a number of surveys. As the polls open in the midterm elections on Tuesday, November 8, the Donald Trump-endorsed Walker is ahead of Warnock in several final polls, albeit none of which show him passing the 50 percent threshold needed to avoid a December run-off election.
Lauren Boebert used Trump and the Proud Boys to gain power – now she’s getting personal to defend her seat
Lauren Boebert, 35, who is running for re-election as a US Representative for Colorado, was among the first of a post-2016 breed of Maga-focused Republicans to win a major congressional seat. Ms Boebert is the daughter of a single mother and has spoken at length about her upbringing struggling with...
Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert is trailing with more than 90% of votes counted in Colorado's 3rd Congressional District
GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert of Colorado is in a tight race against Democrat Adam Frisch, a businessman and former city councilman.
Marjorie Taylor Greene warned Ron DeSantis and other 'strong Republican governors' not to run for president
Greene urged Republican governors like DeSantis to "fight" and stay in office, "not to abandon their states and try to run for president."
Midterm results: See the full list of winners in the Senate on Election Day
All eyes are on the Senate Tuesday as voters finish casting their ballots this midterm election cycle. Given its 50-50 split, a single seat could tip the balance of power in the upper chamber. Of the 35 Senate seats up for election on Tuesday, four are considered toss-ups, 11 favor...
NBC News
Arizona Governor Election Results 2022
It's a tight contest between Republican Kari Lake, who aligned herself with former President Donald Trump and his false claims of election fraud, and Democratic candidate Katie Hobbs, Arizona's current secretary of state who vocally defended the 2020 results in the state after Trump lost to President Joe Biden.
Trump reveals Melania’s candid reaction to ‘golden shower’ claim in Steele dossier
Donald Trump told a midterms rally crowd that former First Lady Melania Trump didn’t believe the salacious allegations in the Steele dossier, the infamous and now mostly-debunked research file from former British spy Christopher Steele about the Trump campaign’s alleged contacts with Russia. The research, funded by the...
Lindsey Graham says it's 'definitely not a Republican wave — that's for darn sure' as Democrats win in competitive races
Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham said it's "definitely not a Republican wave" on Tuesday evening. His comments came after some Democratic victories in competitive midterm races. "It's not a wave for sure, but I think it'll be a very good night," he said. Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham weighed in on his...
US vote counting unaffected by cyberattacks, officials say
A few state and local governments appeared to have been hit by relatively rudimentary forms of cyberattack. Officials say none of them breached vote-counting infrastructure.
Fox News Tops Midterms 2022 Coverage, CNN Drops Hard From 2018; Control Of Congress Still Uncertain
America doesn’t yet know who will hold power in the Senate and if Republicans have achieved a solid majority in the House of Representatives, but Fox News Channel was the winner again on election night for this year’s midterms. With data heavy coverage, the Rupert Murdoch-owned cable newswer pulled in 7.2 million viewers in primetime on November 8. Now, while results continued to come in well into the AM, FNC easily held the lead in the evening. MSNBC came in second with around 3.1 million sets of eyeballs, according to Nielsen. Compared to the 2018 midterms where the Democrats took back the...
GOP increases supermajorities in West Virginia House, Senate
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Republicans tightened their grip on the West Virginia Senate and House of Delegates, adding historic gains to their supermajorities in the general election. Eight years since taking control of both chambers for the first time in eight decades, the GOP now has its most lopsided advantage in the Legislature in modern history. “The most importance sentence in West Virginia politics is that West Virginia has always had a two-party system, but it is not a competitive two-party system,” Robert Rupp, a retired political history professor at West Virginia Wesleyan College, said Wednesday. “It has gone from one extreme to the other one. “If we go back 50 years, we had the Democrats being just as dominant as the Republicans are now. At the beginning of the 21st century, the Republicans bounded out of nowhere. And now they are just simply on a roll.”
