Georgia State

Newsweek

Kari Lake's Chances of Winning Arizona Governor Race, According to Polls

The race for governor could not be tighter in Arizona, according to the most recent set of polls, with just one day left to go until the midterms. Republican Kari Lake, a former local news anchor who has been endorsed by previous president Donald Trump, is said to be ahead with 48.9 percent of voters backing her. Her Democratic rival, Katie Hobbs, sits on 46.4 percent, before polling starts on Tuesday.
Newsweek

Herschel Walker Final Polls Reveal Likely Winner as Georgia Voting Begins

Republican Herschel Walker holds a slim lead over Democrat Raphael Warnock in the still too-close-to-call race for Senate in Georgia, according to a number of surveys. As the polls open in the midterm elections on Tuesday, November 8, the Donald Trump-endorsed Walker is ahead of Warnock in several final polls, albeit none of which show him passing the 50 percent threshold needed to avoid a December run-off election.
NBC News

Arizona Governor Election Results 2022

It's a tight contest between Republican Kari Lake, who aligned herself with former President Donald Trump and his false claims of election fraud, and Democratic candidate Katie Hobbs, Arizona's current secretary of state who vocally defended the 2020 results in the state after Trump lost to President Joe Biden.
Deadline

Fox News Tops Midterms 2022 Coverage, CNN Drops Hard From 2018; Control Of Congress Still Uncertain

America doesn’t yet know who will hold power in the Senate and if Republicans have achieved a solid majority in the House of Representatives, but Fox News Channel was the winner again on election night for this year’s midterms. With data heavy coverage, the Rupert Murdoch-owned cable newswer pulled in 7.2 million viewers in primetime on November 8. Now, while results continued to come in well into the AM, FNC easily held the lead in the evening. MSNBC came in second with around 3.1 million sets of eyeballs, according to Nielsen. Compared to the 2018 midterms where the Democrats took back the...
The Associated Press

GOP increases supermajorities in West Virginia House, Senate

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Republicans tightened their grip on the West Virginia Senate and House of Delegates, adding historic gains to their supermajorities in the general election. Eight years since taking control of both chambers for the first time in eight decades, the GOP now has its most lopsided advantage in the Legislature in modern history. “The most importance sentence in West Virginia politics is that West Virginia has always had a two-party system, but it is not a competitive two-party system,” Robert Rupp, a retired political history professor at West Virginia Wesleyan College, said Wednesday. “It has gone from one extreme to the other one. “If we go back 50 years, we had the Democrats being just as dominant as the Republicans are now. At the beginning of the 21st century, the Republicans bounded out of nowhere. And now they are just simply on a roll.”
