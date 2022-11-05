ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

To Sir Elton with love: Music legend Elton John makes stop in Colorado

By CAROL MCKINLEY carol.mckinley@gazette.com
OutThere Colorado
OutThere Colorado
 4 days ago

Sir Elton John sent a melodic lyrical love letter to 20,000 Colorado fans Friday night, many of whom were costumed in boas, sunglasses and blinking blazers.

They showed up and they paid even though the Mile High City wasn't his first choice. John's Denver Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour was a last-minute addition to his schedule when it was determined that the Houston Astros might need Minute Maid Park on Nov. 4 for the World Series.

The $400-$2,000 tickets went on sale 20 days before the Colorado concert and sold out right away.

John didn’t make the crowd wait, launching into "Benny and the Jets" at 8 p.m. on the dot. He then played non-stop, occasionally sipping from a glass of water, for two and a half hours.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Q5spd_0j0BmMc200
Elton John performs Bennie And The Jets at Ball Arena as part of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, in Denver, Colo. (Timothy Hurst/The Gazette)

Included in his set was an endless catalogue of familiar songs: "Rocket Man," "Don’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me," "Candle in the Wind," "Your Song," "Funeral for a Friend/Love Lies Bleeding," "Crocodile Rock" and "Someone Saved My Life Tonight," which the crowd sang at the top of their lungs.

“I’m 61. These are the songs of my life,” said Dan Grant, who brought his wife and two kids, aged 16 and 19. “We’ve always danced and had fun with music and Elton John is such a big part of it. We sing in the car and when I hear the words ‘I simply love you more than I love life itself’ I just bawl because I love my kids so much.”

John, who changed sunglasses three times from starry pink to blue and then green, brought the crowd to tears, wispy smiles, and joy.

This was not an exclusively Boomer experience. Also in the seats were Millennials, Gen Z-ers and small children who wore ear plugs to protect their hearing.

“My parents played his music my whole life,” said 31 year old Jenn Cannon, in a headband fashioned with with an arc of paper hearts. Her favorite John song is "Tiny Dancer" and it cost $1,100 for her and her husband, Martie, to attend.

"It's worth it. This is a once-in-a-lifetime concert," she said.

“He is a fantastic artist who translates over generations and is unapologetically himself,” said Carl Bloom, who was wearing a silver Rocket Man onesie and feathered sunglasses. He and his partner Abran Montoya, fresh off of John’s Nashville concert, decided to spring for tickets a second time when the singer announced his Denver date.

John sang a tribute to “the lasting brilliance” of Aretha Franklin, explaining that even as she battled cancer, she sang one of her last performances with him. He recalled how in 1970 he and songwriter Bernie Taupin “were beyond excited and thrilled” when she covered “Border Song (Holy Moses),” on her 1972 album “Young Gifted and Black.”

John was knighted by Queen Elizabeth in 1998, a year after Princess Diana's death. Last year, Prince Charles anointed the philanthropist as a member of the Order of the Companions of Honour last year. It's an award restricted to the sovereign and has only 65 members.

For an encore, as the entire area glowed with the dots of cellphone flashlights, John appeared solo in a green robe with pastel pink lapels.

“This is my finishing,” said John. Gone are the platform shoes, replaced by pink sequined tennis shoes. He limped a bit on stage and sometimes uses a cane now, due to what's been reported as hip problems.

“I want to spend more time with my children who I love so much. They need me and I need them. Thank you for the wonderful years and so much support it’s ridiculous.”

As his piano did a slow motion move across the stage, he played “Goodbye Yellow Brick Road.”

The 75-year-old let the crowd sing the last interlude, unpeeled his robe to reveal a comfortable sweatsuit, gave a point and a wave, and walked off of the Denver stage for the last time.

Comments / 9

Joy Oppenheimer
3d ago

I went to his show in Denver years ago. Elton is an excellent showman, respecting his audience and giving them a full show plus! Enjoy good health and retirement, Sir Elton.

Reply(3)
5
 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Denver

Powerball winners in Colorado include $100K and $50K winners

Even though the big jackpot from Powerball didn't go to anyone in Colorado, there are a couple of tickets that are winners in the state. Colorado Lottery posted to Facebook, "While we didn't get the "big one," we did get a lot of winners and support for the outdoors during the big run! We had two big winners last night, $100,000 PowerPlay from King Soopers #26 Fuel Center off Monaco in Denver and $50,000 from City Market #451 Fuel Center in Grand Junction. Thank you to our players." Powerball announced Tuesday that a single winning ticket was sold in California for a world-record $2.04 billion jackpot. The announcement came after a lengthy delay in revealing the winning numbers.  The Colorado Lottery also posted an update in the comments section of the initial Facebook post, commenting to an inquiry that only two people in Colorado won, "We were surprised, but we did get eight big winners last drawing, and we will have had lots of smaller winners."
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

Late in life of triumph and tragedy, Denver's Les Franklin opens up

DENVER • It’s a beautiful home in a leafy, gated neighborhood. A beautiful home filled with beautiful things: South African art, sports memorabilia, safes of shiny collectibles, a garage of sleek cars, a theater and a pool that isn’t used much, not since a father swam with his son one last time 32 years ago. The walls are lined with plaques and awards and photos from a big life. They depict humble beginnings before a career of moving and shaking among businessmen, politicians and the...
DENVER, CO
AdWeek

KDVR Anchor Chris Tomer Leaving Morning Newscast

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. KDVR meteorologist Chris Tomer will be moving off the station’s morning newscast to work at a new time slot. “On January...
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

Want to see Taylor Swift or Elton John in Colorado? It'll cost you

Concertgoers hoping to catch some of the biggest musicians coming to Colorado might have to shell out hundreds of dollars for the occasion. A check of ticket prices for upcoming Colorado shows found that Elton John and Taylor Swift fans will be paying the steepest, three-digit prices, while Snoop Dogg and Nathaniel Rateliff fans can still nab a seat for under $100.
COLORADO STATE
94.3 The X

Denver’s Schomp Family’s Lavish Mansion is For Sale

A piece of Denver history is available for purchase - but it comes with a hefty price tag. The Schomp Mansion, known for its ties to the long-standing Colorado automotive group, has hit the real estate market, giving someone new the chance to live in this luxurious residence. Step Inside...
DENVER, CO
OutThere Colorado

Colorado city among worst 'places for witches' in country, according to report

Looking to live the life of a witch? A couple Colorado spots might be for you, but there's one city you should probably steer clear from. A recent data analysis conducted by LawnLove compared the 200 largest cities in the United States across 18 different metrics related to witchcraft. This included factors like the number of local tarot readers, access to a coven, and how many local metaphysical supply stores there are.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Researchers track earthquakes across CO, warn of possible massive one

140 years ago, Colorado had its biggest earthquake ever with a magnitude of 6.6. Researchers say another massive earthquake could cost the state billions in repairs. With Colorado's biggest earthquake rocking across multiple states, it is unlikely that an earthquake of that magnitude would occur but researchers believe it could still happen today.On average, Colorado could see 50 to 70 earthquakes a year with most being minimal. Researchers believe earthquake study is essential so they could pinpoint when the next massive one could happen. "What research has done is compiled all of our information and mapped it out," said Matt Morgan, Director...
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

Denver breakfast and brunch staple opening 5th location

DENVER — Snooze, an A.M. Eatery is putting the final touches on its newest Colorado location. The breakfast restaurant will open its fifth location in Denver, at 101 N. Broadway, on Wednesday, Nov. 16. Located in Denver's South Broadway neighborhood in the historic First Avenue Hotel building, the new...
DENVER, CO
5280.com

Tour the Most Expensive Home Ever to Hit the Denver Real Estate Market

Denver’s real estate market may be cooling, but that didn’t deter luxury real estate brand the Agency from debuting the highest priced listing in the city’s history last month when it launched its new Mile High City outpost. Since its inception in 2011, the Agency—which now comprises...
DENVER, CO
OutThere Colorado

OutThere Colorado

Colorado State
24K+
Followers
4K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

OUR MISSION. To Inform. Inspire. Guide. WHO WE ARE. OutThere Colorado is a leading platform intent on inspiring people to seek meaningful experiences in the outdoors. Through a variety of highly shareable original content—including jaw-dropping video and photography, engaging articles, and immersive destination profiles—OutThere is building a rapidly growing national audience. OutThere’s engaging content drives users to create the experiences they seek beyond the device, helping them lead an informed, inspired, and experience-rich life outdoors. WHAT WE BELIEVE. We are about the trip and the trail. The pause button. Disconnecting so we can reconnect. We celebrate messy hair, dusty shoes, windows down, no wi-fi, road trips, the best burger, powder days and car camps. We are driven by our deep respect for our environment, and our passionate commitment to sustainable tourism and conservation. We believe in the right for everyone - from all backgrounds and cultures - to enjoy our natural world, and we believe that we must all do so responsibly. We seek to tell the best stories about the best places, but we feel a responsibility to educate our followers on how to tread lightly to preserve these special places for future generations. As a media company, we are leveraging our platform as an advocate to conserve our natural world in the interests of everyone today, tomorrow and generations from now.

 https://outtherecolorado.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy