Shaq shows no remorse for Steve Nash after not being able to win with ‘2-and-a-half superstars’ and stealing his MVPs

Read full article on original website
Related
LeBron James accused of cheating in viral podcast clip
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James was accused of being a cheater by an influential podcast coast last month and the clip went viral over the last few days.
Former Lakers center says LeBron James won’t be allowed to pass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as all-time leading scorer
Though the Los Angeles Lakers have gotten off to a horrible start to the 2022-23 NBA season, LeBron James is still careening toward league history. As it stands, James is just 1,106 points away from tying Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the most points scored by a single player in league history.
John Salley reveals Phil Jackson benched Kobe Bryant in 81-point game to prevent him from scoring 100
Los Angeles Lakers fans surely remember exactly where they were when team legend Kobe Bryant scored 81 points against the Toronto Raptors in January of 2006. Bryant led his team to a comeback victory in the game by going 28-for-46 from the field and 7-for-13 from beyond the arc. Of course, he etched his name into league history by scoring the second-most points ever in an NBA game.
LeBron James says refs have been telling him privately that they’re missing foul calls on him
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James revealed that referees have been telling him that they’re missing calls on him at halftime and after games this season. It’s certainly a concerning development for the Lakers, as James is usually extremely aggressive getting to the rim and is able to draw foul calls to get easy points. If he’s not getting as many calls this season, it could be part of the reason why Los Angeles has struggled so much on offense.
NBA executive believes LeBron James and Anthony Davis are declining: ‘LeBron doesn’t even look like a main option right now’
For multiple seasons, some Los Angeles Lakers fans have held onto the idea that as long as LeBron James and Anthony Davis are around, anything is possible. But the two superstars have had their fair share of struggles this season, and one executive thinks they don’t even look like primary options right now.
Lakers rumors: There’s some ‘buzz’ that Anthony Davis may be available for trade
For months, the trade rumors regarding the Los Angeles Lakers have revolved around guard Russell Westbrook. However, according to famed sports pundit Bill Simmons, the attention may eventually turn to star big man Anthony Davis. According to Simmons, there is a growing buzz that trading Davis may be the Lakers’...
Dwight Howard: ‘[Lakers] told me every time we not gonna give nobody over 30 a multiple-year contract’
A few years ago, center Dwight Howard returned to the Los Angeles Lakers after a failed first stint, and he played a key role off the bench, helping the team win an NBA championship in 2020. He came back for a third stint last season, and although he had some...
NBA exec on Lakers: ‘Tell me when the hell they’re going to have a chance to compete for a championship again’
One NBA executive appears to be enjoying the Los Angeles Lakers’ slow start to the 2022-23 season. According to Heavy.com’s Steve Bulpett, the executive took a bit of a victory lap on the Lakers struggles with their current roster. Los Angeles has struggled to build a winning team...
Darvin Ham indicates Lakers are stuck with current roster for rest of season
On Monday night, the Los Angeles Lakers lost their third game in a row when they fell to the Utah Jazz, and fans are growing uneasy. They have been hoping for a significant trade to upgrade the team’s roster, but judging by the postgame comments from head coach Darvin Ham, it seems nothing of the sort will end up happening.
Tyrese Haliburton opens up on Pacers teammate Myles Turner promoting himself to Lakers
Last month, Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner seemed to pitch himself to the Los Angeles Lakers during a conversation with NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski. Pacers youngster Tyrese Haliburton was recently asked whether that situation “became a thing” in Indiana’s locker room at all. He made it clear that it never became an issue.
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope on current state of Lakers and LeBron James: ‘I don’t think I see that spark in Bron’
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James has stood the test of time in a way that few other athletes ever have. James is in his 20th NBA season, and he’s still one of the most exciting players in all of basketball. However, the 37-year-old hasn’t exactly looked like his...
Report: Lakers are exploring trades of players other than Russell Westbrook
After logging their first two wins of the season last week and the week before, the Los Angeles Lakers are back to their losing ways despite some resurgent performances from former MVP Russell Westbrook. The Lakers lost three games in the span of four days and now sit at an...
Lakers Daily
Los Angeles, CA
31K+
Followers
3K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Los Angeles Lakers news, rumors, videos, and schedule for Lakers fans everywhere.https://lakersdaily.com/
Comments / 0