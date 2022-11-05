Shaq shows no remorse for Steve Nash after not being able to win with ‘2-and-a-half superstars’ and stealing his MVPs

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James revealed that referees have been telling him that they’re missing calls on him at halftime and after games this season. It’s certainly a concerning development for the Lakers, as James is usually extremely aggressive getting to the rim and is able to draw foul calls to get easy points. If he’s not getting as many calls this season, it could be part of the reason why Los Angeles has struggled so much on offense.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO