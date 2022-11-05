Inside mental health choice that saved Jahki Coates, Salem High School football season

SALEM – The walls were closing on Jahki Coates.

On the football field, the Salem High School senior quarterback was mired in one of the worst stretches of his career. He struggled in back-to-back losses to Woodstown and Paulsboro, his first two-game skid since his freshman year. The Rams, favorites to repeat as sectional champions at the beginning of the fall, were losing their way, and Coates felt blamed.

At the same time, his grandmother was in and out of the hospital, and the 17-year-old was putting the family’s health on his shoulders as his mother worked multiple jobs.

With the pressures crushing his jovial spirit, Coates made the difficult decision to step away from the gridiron for the sake of his mental health last month.

“I just had to clear my mind,” he said.

The decision changed the course of Salem’s season.

Coates returned after a one-week absence and has led the Rams to three straight victories, two by comeback, including on Saturday, as he ran for four touchdowns and threw for another as second-seeded Salem rallied past No. 3 Glassboro 42-22 in the Central Jersey Group 1 semifinals, securing the program’s first championship home game since 1983 as it’ll host No. 4 Paulsboro on Nov. 12.

“I feel like a winner,” Coates said.

For a quarterback that has a 32-11 record, led Salem to its first sectional title in 38 years, and is one of just five signal callers in South Jersey history to throw for at least 1,000 yards in his freshman, sophomore, junior and senior seasons, that shouldn’t have been a problem.

But the bright smile that has been his signature the past four years was missing following the team’s setback to Paulsboro on Oct. 8. When he decided to leave the team after that loss, he was seeking answers.

Going home after school wasn’t normal for him that week, but it allowed him to focus on his family. It also gave him a chance to see how people really viewed him.

“Ramaji (Bundy) called me every day to make sure I was cool,” Coates said. “Never talked about anything that had (anything) to do with football. He wanted to make sure I was OK, and that meant a lot to me. A lot of people outside in the community calling me, texting me on social media, making sure I was OK, but never mentioned football, and that’s what clicked in my head. It got to me that there’s more than football with them. Everybody wants to make sure I’m OK.”

Coates wanted the same for his teammates. He saw their hurt when they lost to West Deptford 6-0 without him in the lineup on Oct. 14.

“I walked into the locker room with Ahmir Rogers and Ramaji Bundy and I could see tears shedding from their faces, and that hurt me because I’m the top wolf,” he said. “Seeing my group of wolves crying and hurting, wounded, it wasn’t right.”

That’s when he decided it was time to return.

He threw for a touchdown and ran for another in the fourth quarter the next week as the Rams rallied to stun Woodbury, 21-20.

He delivered again against Glassboro as Salem scored 35 unanswered points to overcome a 16-7, second-quarter deficit. Coates was 6-of-13 passing for 158 yards, and his 62-yard TD to Bundy, in which he rolled to his left and fired across his body 30-plus yards down the field, turned the game on its head with 5:55 left, giving his team a 21-16 advantage it wouldn’t relinquish.

“That was very special,” Bundy said. “We knew he could do it.”

“That’s Jahki,” added head coach Montrey Wright. “That’s the special player he is. He makes plays.”

Coates doesn’t view Salem’s late season turnaround as surprising. This team was expected to be here at the beginning of the season, and with Coates back to his old self, that’s exactly what happened.

“I came back talking to my players that week (against Woodbury) like we going to stick a screwdriver in this Group 1 playoffs this year,” he said. “We right back where we belong. A lot of people might be surprised, three-game losing streak and now we in the end round, last round of the (sectional) playoffs, sectional championship, but I look at it like we supposed to be here. We worked hard, did what we had to do, we executed. It was supposed to happen.”

Three things we learned

∎ Salem loses its top back. The Rams’ running game has been inconsistent most of the season, but it finally found its footing the last few weeks with senior Abdul Bell seizing control of the starting job. He was a workhorse against Glassboro, rushing 26 times for 119 yards, but he suffered a huge hit to his leg late in the fourth quarter and had to be taken out in an ambulance. It seems unlikely he’ll be able to go against Paulsboro, but Wright believes Bell’s impact will still be felt.

“He woke us up with his running style, a lot of guys feeding off of him,” he said. “He put his foot in the ground and he’s gone. Today was unfortunate that that happened to Abdul, but we have his back. We have his back 110 percent. We have a lot of guys that will play for Abdul and they’re going to carry that and a chip on their shoulder.”

∎ Amare Smith is as tough as he is talented. The senior outside linebacker had three tackles for loss against Glassboro, but how he played the last two quarters of the game was an inspiration for the rest of the defense. Smith was injured on the second-half kick as he lowered his head to get extra yardage but was crunched by the defender. His back was in serious pain, but he returned to the game and helped limit an offense that had moved the ball effectively throughout the first half.

“I just had to give it my all,” Smith said. “It didn’t matter if I was cramping or my body was hurt, I had to give my team more.”

∎ Graves shines in finale. Glassboro’s season came to an end, but not without senior Zaivon Burt Graves showing out in his final scholastic game – he had two touchdown runs as well as a 76-yard kick return to set up a score. He flashed on multiple occasions and proved why he’s been so valuable to the Bulldogs over the course of his career.

Game balls

Coates: Was 6-of-13 for 158 yards and a touchdown and had 9 carries for 55 yards and 4 scores.

Bell: He set the tempo for the Ram offense and finished with 119 yards on the ground.

They said it

“It’s major. Our city deserves it. The coaches, the players, the community, we deserve to experience that with the amount of heart we all put in as a whole. It’s a special thing right now.”

– Salem coach Montrey Wright on the program being able to host its first sectional final since 1983

Josh Friedman has produced award-winning South Jersey sports coverage for the Courier Post, The Daily Journal and the Burlington County Times for more than a decade. If you have or know of an interesting story to tell, reach out on Twitter at @JFriedman57 or via email at jfriedman2@gannettnj.com. You can also contact him at 856-486-2431. Help support local journalism with a subscription.