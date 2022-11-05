ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

13 WHAM

Bright Spot: A cafe of opportunity

Rochester, N.Y. — Our bright spot shines on a cup of coffee and a purpose. The ribbon cut this morning on a new location for Canandaigua's North Star Cafe. "It was very anxious - it was a big experience," cafe attendant, Aaron Manzer said. Aaron enjoys pouring cups of...
CANANDAIGUA, NY
13 WHAM

Late week 'wash-out' possible

Rochester, NY (WHAM) - It's been a while since the region has experienced a soaking rain. This year has been much drier than normal in Rochester. Through today we are experiencing the 25th driest year on record with dry weather expected through at least early Friday morning. It looks like this trend could end this Friday as the tropical remains of Nicole move up the east coast from Florida.
ROCHESTER, NY
westsidenewsny.com

From high school pizza project to Rochester ICON

Salvatore SoccerSam Fantauzzo, CEO and Founder of Salvatore’s Pizza, has been recognized by the Rochester Business Journal as an Icon. The ICON Honors Awards recognize Greater Rochester Area business leaders for their notable success and demonstration of strong leadership. “I am honored and send many thanks to the RBJ...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Bright Spot: A fun way to garden

Rochester, N.Y. — Our bright spot shines on a new, fun way to get into gardening!. A new seed library is coming to the Irondequoit public library. It's expected to open within the next month or so and will allow residents to obtain seeds to grow household plants, flowers, fruits and vegetables.
IRONDEQUOIT, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

New Record Highs Set In Three Cities In New York

Saturday turned out to be a record-setting day across Western New York. A major warm front swept across New York State and with that warm front came record-breaking high temperatures. Buffalo, Rochester, and Watertown all set new daily record high temperatures according to the National Weather Service. The run of...
BUFFALO, NY
13 WHAM

Arc of Monroe building compassion while shaping futures

Rochester, N.Y. — The Arc of Monroe teamed up with University of Rochester medical students Wednesday to educate them on the dynamics of caring for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. The students observed the Arc's Community Arts Connection program, which offers opportunities to participate in music, dance and...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Back to back records in Rochester

Rochester, NY (WHAM) - The weekend weather in WNY really felt more like early September. A deep southerly flow of air around large high pressure off of the east coast pushed record warm air into the region for both Saturday and Sunday. The high temperature on Saturday reached 77 degrees...
ROCHESTER, NY
NYS Music

Five Must-See Shows in Rochester This November

The temps are cooling but the jams are just heating up and the longer nights just give us more time to rock out. Time to finish the first full “post-pandemic” year of live music strong. November is already well under way, but we still have some surefire live music picks and shows for you in Rochester.
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Total lunar eclipse over WNY early Tuesday morning

Rochester, NY (WHAM) - A total lunar eclipse will be visible over Western New York early Tuesday morning. The eclipse will start around 3:55 a.m., with peak totality arriving around 5:59 a.m. During this period, the normally bright white full Moon will turn a brownish red color. This color change...
ROCHESTER, NY
westsidenewsny.com

American Red Cross appoints new leader for Greater Rochester Chapter

The American Red Cross of Western New York has named Kenneth Lee as Executive Director of the Greater Rochester Chapter, which serves Allegany, Cayuga, Livingston, Monroe, Ontario, Seneca, Wayne and Yates Counties. Lee has a lengthy history in not-for-profit community service, having served in leadership positions in the YMCA for 17 years. He began his new role on October 31.
YATES COUNTY, NY
13 WHAM

East high's trick play earns high school play of the week

In their playoff win over Brockport, the East High Eagles turned to a trick play to get to the endzone. Ervin Wiggins took the snap, threw the behind the line pass to Antony Ramon Diaz who then made the prefect throw to Kelvin Sheppard for the score. We give East High the UR Medicine Sports Medicine play of the week.
BROCKPORT, NY
13 WHAM

Krauseneck receives maximum sentence for 1982 Brighton ax murder

Rochester, N.Y. — James Krauseneck, the man found guilty of murdering his wife, Cathleen, with an ax at their home in Brighton 40 years ago, was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison Monday. A jury convicted Krauseneck in September of killing his wife Feb. 19, 1982 while...
BRIGHTON, NY
13 WHAM

Democrats claim victory in key local races

Rochester, N.Y. — Monroe County Democrats say there is celebration in order as they claim victories that would allow them to hold onto their entire delegation. After a major delay in election results from the county, several races were close for some time — including the state Senate race between Jeremy Cooney (D) and James VanBrederode (R), and the congressional race between Joe Morelle (D) and La'Ron Singletary (R).
MONROE COUNTY, NY

