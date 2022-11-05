Read full article on original website
13 WHAM
Bright Spot: A cafe of opportunity
Rochester, N.Y. — Our bright spot shines on a cup of coffee and a purpose. The ribbon cut this morning on a new location for Canandaigua's North Star Cafe. "It was very anxious - it was a big experience," cafe attendant, Aaron Manzer said. Aaron enjoys pouring cups of...
Kucko’s Camera: The Alton Sylor Memorial Bridge
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — John Kucko takes his camera to Angelica Creek for an up-close look at the longest clear span timber arch in the United States of America. Location
Late week 'wash-out' possible
Rochester, NY (WHAM) - It's been a while since the region has experienced a soaking rain. This year has been much drier than normal in Rochester. Through today we are experiencing the 25th driest year on record with dry weather expected through at least early Friday morning. It looks like this trend could end this Friday as the tropical remains of Nicole move up the east coast from Florida.
westsidenewsny.com
From high school pizza project to Rochester ICON
Salvatore SoccerSam Fantauzzo, CEO and Founder of Salvatore’s Pizza, has been recognized by the Rochester Business Journal as an Icon. The ICON Honors Awards recognize Greater Rochester Area business leaders for their notable success and demonstration of strong leadership. “I am honored and send many thanks to the RBJ...
Bright Spot: A fun way to garden
Rochester, N.Y. — Our bright spot shines on a new, fun way to get into gardening!. A new seed library is coming to the Irondequoit public library. It's expected to open within the next month or so and will allow residents to obtain seeds to grow household plants, flowers, fruits and vegetables.
New Record Highs Set In Three Cities In New York
Saturday turned out to be a record-setting day across Western New York. A major warm front swept across New York State and with that warm front came record-breaking high temperatures. Buffalo, Rochester, and Watertown all set new daily record high temperatures according to the National Weather Service. The run of...
Arc of Monroe building compassion while shaping futures
Rochester, N.Y. — The Arc of Monroe teamed up with University of Rochester medical students Wednesday to educate them on the dynamics of caring for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. The students observed the Arc's Community Arts Connection program, which offers opportunities to participate in music, dance and...
Back to back records in Rochester
Rochester, NY (WHAM) - The weekend weather in WNY really felt more like early September. A deep southerly flow of air around large high pressure off of the east coast pushed record warm air into the region for both Saturday and Sunday. The high temperature on Saturday reached 77 degrees...
NYS Music
Five Must-See Shows in Rochester This November
The temps are cooling but the jams are just heating up and the longer nights just give us more time to rock out. Time to finish the first full “post-pandemic” year of live music strong. November is already well under way, but we still have some surefire live music picks and shows for you in Rochester.
Crash closes section of Inner Loop near State Street in Rochester
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A crash involving multiple vehicles closed a westbound section of the Inner Loop in Rochester Tuesday evening. It happened shortly before 4:30 p.m. near the entrance to 490 West. At least four vehicles were damaged at the scene. Traffic is being routed to the State Street off ramp. Police have not […]
Total lunar eclipse over WNY early Tuesday morning
Rochester, NY (WHAM) - A total lunar eclipse will be visible over Western New York early Tuesday morning. The eclipse will start around 3:55 a.m., with peak totality arriving around 5:59 a.m. During this period, the normally bright white full Moon will turn a brownish red color. This color change...
RIT shines light on voting rights and equality through 'Big Shot' project
Rochester, N.Y. — Honoring the woman who made Rochester her home, and pioneered the women's right movement. Sunday, the community gathered at the Susan B. Anthony Museum and House for the annual RIT Big Shot project. This year's event is shining a light on voting rights and equality in...
25th District: Joe Morelle declares victory, Singletary congratulates
New York's 25th congressional district was redrawn this year, alongside many other congressional and Senate districts.
westsidenewsny.com
American Red Cross appoints new leader for Greater Rochester Chapter
The American Red Cross of Western New York has named Kenneth Lee as Executive Director of the Greater Rochester Chapter, which serves Allegany, Cayuga, Livingston, Monroe, Ontario, Seneca, Wayne and Yates Counties. Lee has a lengthy history in not-for-profit community service, having served in leadership positions in the YMCA for 17 years. He began his new role on October 31.
East high's trick play earns high school play of the week
In their playoff win over Brockport, the East High Eagles turned to a trick play to get to the endzone. Ervin Wiggins took the snap, threw the behind the line pass to Antony Ramon Diaz who then made the prefect throw to Kelvin Sheppard for the score. We give East High the UR Medicine Sports Medicine play of the week.
Another Take 5 NYS Lottery winner in Rochester
The Take 5 winning ticket for the November 4 evening drawing is worth just over $22,000.
Sunrise Smart Start: 4-year-old shot, house fire
Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Monday, November 7, 2022.
Krauseneck receives maximum sentence for 1982 Brighton ax murder
Rochester, N.Y. — James Krauseneck, the man found guilty of murdering his wife, Cathleen, with an ax at their home in Brighton 40 years ago, was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison Monday. A jury convicted Krauseneck in September of killing his wife Feb. 19, 1982 while...
Democrats claim victory in key local races
Rochester, N.Y. — Monroe County Democrats say there is celebration in order as they claim victories that would allow them to hold onto their entire delegation. After a major delay in election results from the county, several races were close for some time — including the state Senate race between Jeremy Cooney (D) and James VanBrederode (R), and the congressional race between Joe Morelle (D) and La'Ron Singletary (R).
Family: 87-year-old woman attacked by employee at Rochester nursing home
Rochester, N.Y. — A woman claims a nursing home staffer threw her 87-year-old mother to the ground and tried to rape her, leaving her hospitalized with several bruises, a broken rib and a fractured arm. Family members said they were told by the nursing home Oct. 31 that the...
