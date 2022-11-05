Bang Bang Burgers aims to make more of South End restaurant’s patio space

CHARLOTTE — Bang Bang Burgers is turning to outdoor space to drive traffic to its South End location.

A $50,000 patio upgrade started recently at the Tremont Avenue restaurant. Plans call for a permanent roof to be added, lighting installed and possibly a television, says owner Joe Huang.

It’s all about realizing the potential of the 40-by-15-foot space and making it more inviting by getting rid of canvas umbrellas and basic furniture. He’s adding banquette seating and bringing in new chairs and bar stools.

Huang has tapped Carolina Contracting and D3 Studio for the project.

The upgrades should increase the amount of time the 28-seat patio can be used throughout the year. Heaters and other ideas to make the space comfortable will be utilized.

“Hopefully, the result will be a space where people will be like, ‘Let’s go sit there and hang out there for a while,’” Huang says. “We might be able to capture a little bit of that.”

