Aaron Carter Pulled Over For Suspected DUI Three Days Prior To His Shocking Death
Only three days before his tragic death, Radar learned embattled former pop star Aaron Carter, 34, was pulled over by cops on suspicions of driving under the influence. Carter's RV was stopped in Antelope Valley around 10:45AM on Wednesday, November 2, after it was reported a vehicle had been weaving in and out of traffic near the area. Although officers on the scene conducted a sobriety test, they found that he was not drunk or otherwise under the influence of illicit substances at that time. Later that day, it was reported Carter's ex Melanie Martin, who had been driving behind...
Aaron Carter death investigation: Air canisters, medications reportedly found in home
An investigation is ongoing into Aaron Carter's death; however new, grim details emerged two days after the singer's passing. Police found evidence of compressed air canisters and medications in Carter's primary bedroom and bathroom, the Los Angeles Times and TMZ report. Carter, 34, openly spoke about his substance abuse issues, including an addiction to huffing.
Cops Called To Aaron Carter's Home Over Huffing Concerns Weeks Before Singer's Death
Aaron Carter sparked concern he was back to huffing drugs, so the police did a welfare check on the singer at his Lancaster home just weeks before his death, RadarOnline.com has learned. The sad news comes on the heels of reports that law enforcement found cans of compressed air and prescription pills in his bedroom and the bathroom when they discovered the 34-year-old's body in the tub on Saturday.But Aaron's fans were already worried that he had relapsed, with many believing he was doing drugs off camera during an Instagram Live. RadarOnline.com can reveal that law enforcement showed up at...
Autopsy Says California Teenager Kiely Rodni Accidentally Drowned: Sheriff’s Office
A California teenager who was last seen alive at a party in the Tahoe National Forest in August accidentally drowned, investigators said Thursday. Kiely Mai Rodni was found dead in her submerged SUV on Aug. 21, 15 days after she was reported missing. The petite and blonde 16-year-old’s disappearance drew...
Dog Digging in Owner's Backyard Unearths Human Remains: Police
Police have launched an investigation into how the remains ended up in the area behind the house, and what was the cause of death.
Debbie Collier: Police now say mystery death may not be homicide – as son lashes out at ‘snickering’ sheriff
The mystery surrounding the death of Debbie Collier has taken yet another bizarre turn with police sources now saying it might not be a homicide – and the slain woman’s son lashing out at the sheriff who he claims “snickered” at his pleas for help.The 59-year-old’s partly-burned, naked body was discovered at the bottom of a ravine on 11 September around 60 miles from her home in Athens, Georgia.Her family had reported her missing one day earlier after she sent a $2,400 Venmo payment to her daughter and left a cryptic message saying that unidentified people would “not let...
An unsolved death in Yosemite leads investigators to a strange, rumored cult
YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, Calif. — A possible brutal murder in one of the most scenic places in America goes unsolved, a serial killer confesses to more than 100 murders and two generations of detectives try to crack the case. The second season of "Wild Crime" on Hulu launches on...
Teacher Holga Castillo Olivares is arrested after mystery disappearance of boy, 15, & creepy family connection revealed
A TEENAGE boy disappeared two years ago and now a teacher has been arrested in connection to the missing child after he returned home. The boy's parents are relieved that their child is home and glad that someone is facing justice after they lost about two years with their son.
DNA Ties California Man To 2011 Killings Of Teen And Woman Whose Bodies Were Dumped By L.A. Freeways
Geovanni Borjas, 37, was implicated in the 2011 killings of Michelle Lozano, 17, and Bree’Anna Guzman, 22, after investigators collected DNA from his saliva when he spit on a sidewalk. DNA extracted from a man’s saliva found on a sidewalk was key in securing a conviction in the separate...
Partial Remains Of Missing California Teen Alexis Gabe Identified Via Dental Records
“Due to the condition of Alexis’ remains we realize there may never be a full recovery of her," City of Oakley officials said of 24-year-old Alexis Gabe, whose remains were found last week. Human remains discovered last week were positively identified as belonging to Alexis Gabe, the California woman...
