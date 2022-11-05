ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster, CA

RadarOnline

Aaron Carter Pulled Over For Suspected DUI Three Days Prior To His Shocking Death

Only three days before his tragic death, Radar learned embattled former pop star Aaron Carter, 34, was pulled over by cops on suspicions of driving under the influence. Carter's RV was stopped in Antelope Valley around 10:45AM on Wednesday, November 2, after it was reported a vehicle had been weaving in and out of traffic near the area. Although officers on the scene conducted a sobriety test, they found that he was not drunk or otherwise under the influence of illicit substances at that time. Later that day, it was reported Carter's ex Melanie Martin, who had been driving behind...
LANCASTER, CA
AOL Corp

Aaron Carter death investigation: Air canisters, medications reportedly found in home

An investigation is ongoing into Aaron Carter's death; however new, grim details emerged two days after the singer's passing. Police found evidence of compressed air canisters and medications in Carter's primary bedroom and bathroom, the Los Angeles Times and TMZ report. Carter, 34, openly spoke about his substance abuse issues, including an addiction to huffing.
LANCASTER, CA
RadarOnline

Cops Called To Aaron Carter's Home Over Huffing Concerns Weeks Before Singer's Death

Aaron Carter sparked concern he was back to huffing drugs, so the police did a welfare check on the singer at his Lancaster home just weeks before his death, RadarOnline.com has learned. The sad news comes on the heels of reports that law enforcement found cans of compressed air and prescription pills in his bedroom and the bathroom when they discovered the 34-year-old's body in the tub on Saturday.But Aaron's fans were already worried that he had relapsed, with many believing he was doing drugs off camera during an Instagram Live. RadarOnline.com can reveal that law enforcement showed up at...
LANCASTER, CA
The Independent

Debbie Collier: Police now say mystery death may not be homicide – as son lashes out at ‘snickering’ sheriff

The mystery surrounding the death of Debbie Collier has taken yet another bizarre turn with police sources now saying it might not be a homicide – and the slain woman’s son lashing out at the sheriff who he claims “snickered” at his pleas for help.The 59-year-old’s partly-burned, naked body was discovered at the bottom of a ravine on 11 September around 60 miles from her home in Athens, Georgia.Her family had reported her missing one day earlier after she sent a $2,400 Venmo payment to her daughter and left a cryptic message saying that unidentified people would “not let...
ATHENS, GA
