Ford Stock Forecast 2022, 2023, 2025, 2030, 2040, 2050CoinglidDearborn, MI
Investigative Attorney in the Dee Ann Warner Case Asks the Public for HelpTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
“Reverse trick-or-treating” brings Halloween fun to U-M Health C.S. Mott Children’s HospitalJournalismAnn Arbor, MI
Field Hockey: No. 18 Buckeyes fall to No. 6 Michigan 3-1 on the roadThe LanternAnn Arbor, MI
Michigan witness photographs UFO flying out of 'portal'Roger MarshMichigan State
Lindsay Budin: Without Hillmon, Michigan again has a chance to prove that it’s a program, not a team
Standing at mid-court inside the Target Center at Big Ten Media Days, I surveyed the scene around me. As the players and coaches trickled out to their tables, a familiar face caught my eye: Michigan’s leading scorer from last season and one of the program’s all-time greats, Naz Hillmon.
Roster Breakdown: Wolverines look to sustain last year’s success under experienced leaders
Last year, the Michigan women’s basketball team made history, amassing several program firsts: reaching the Elite Eight, being ranked in the top 10 and being a No. 3 seed in the NCAA Tournament, to name a few. Heading into the 2022-23 season, the 25th-ranked Wolverines hope to build upon...
Michigan beats Northwestern, winning eighth Big Ten Championship
The Michigan field hockey team made history in Columbus on Sunday, winning its eighth Big Ten title in program history, the most of any team in the conference. The fourth-ranked Wolverines (5-3 Big Ten, 13-4 overall) defeated the defending title holder, No. 3 Northwestern (5-3, 17-3), in a gritty 2-1 game. The win secures them a spot in the NCAA Tournament.
‘21 days to build a habit’: Michigan focusing on expanding its rebounding prowess
The 21-day rule theory, developed by Dr. Maxwell Maltz, is commonly referenced in the task of forming new habits. Maltz claims that in order to truly adopt a habit, you need 21 days for it to mold. Maltz’s theory is also an approach that Michigan coach Kim Barnes Arico is...
For Michigan, Jimmy Rolder is trying to make his mark
When talking about freshman linebacker Jimmy Rolder, Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh raves, calling him a “Big Ten” linebacker. But as is sometimes par for the course with Harbaugh’s mannerisms, Rolder isn’t exactly sure what he means. “Honestly, I’m not like 100% sure what he means by...
Joey Baker’s 3-point shooting provides spark in season opener
Despite returning just a single starter from last season, the No. 22 Michigan men’s basketball team expected to dominate its season opener against Purdue Fort Wayne. But the downsides of major roster turnover showed in the early going. A sluggish start, where the Wolverines were shooting poorly from the field, left them in need of a spark plug.
CFP chair reveals why committee kept Ohio State ahead of Michigan
The Week 11 version of the CFP Playoff Rankings is here. Georgia gets the top spot, Ohio State is No. 2, Michigan is No. 3, and TCU moves up to No. 4. committee chairman Boo Corrigan explained the rationale behind keeping Ohio State ahead of Michigan, noting that Ohio State defeated Notre Dame.
Michigan men’s swim and dive dominates, beats Northwestern
Less than 24 hours after dominating Purdue in its first Big Ten matchup, the Michigan men’s swim and dive team had a short turn around. Despite the short rest, the Wolverines’ swimmers and divers weren’t slowed down on Saturday as they took on Northwestern. Michigan (3-0 overall, 2-0 Big Ten) overwhelmed the Wildcats (1-1, 0-1) by winning 13 of 16 events en route to a 204-95 victory.
Michigan swim and dive dominates Purdue in first Big Ten matchup
As sophomore Eduardo Moraes raced to the wall in the final 25 yards of the men’s 1,000 yard freestyle race, he looked to be neck and neck with his opponents in the neighboring lanes at first glance. That is, until one looked at the lap counters and realized that he was actually a lap ahead of his opponents. A few lanes down, his teammates finished second and third, completing the first sweep of the meet.
Will Johnson is making strides on the field, one manifestation at a time
Before each game, every member of the No. 3 Michigan football team’s defense declares their goals for that week. Freshman cornerback Will Johnson typically has one objective at the top of his mind. “Every week I want to get an interception,” Johnson said. “I say that every week just...
Inconsistency foils Michigan comeback in loss to Purdue
To knock off ranked opponents, a team must execute in all phases and handle the big moments well. Failing to do so consistently makes that already-uphill battle even steeper. The Michigan volleyball team (14-10 overall, 5-9 Big Ten) came into Sunday’s matchup against No. 14 Purdue (18-6, 9-5) looking for a much-needed win deep into conference play. Despite the Wolverines’ aggressive and optimistic gameplan, the Boilermakers’ hard-hitting attack slipped through Michigan’s blocking in a 3-1 win for Purdue at Cliff Keen Arena.
In first start, Jeff Persi exemplified Michigan’s ‘next man up’ mentality
Jeff Persi had less than a day to prepare for his first collegiate start. The junior offensive tackle had only appeared in five games throughout his entire three years on the No. 3 Michigan football team’s roster. With starting left tackle Ryan Hayes out against Rutgers, Persi was thrust out of the frying pan and into the fire.
Tom Izzo: "I get tired of Michigan State always looking like the bad guy" in regards to U-M tunnel incident
The Spartans' head basketball coach gave his two cents on the tunnel incident between Michigan and Michigan State's football teams...
Michigan field hockey capitalizes on penalty strokes, advancing to the Big Ten championship
A stroke, the result of a defensive foul that prevents a goal from being scored, is the most severe penalty given in college field hockey. They are a fairly uncommon, but in Friday’s Big Ten Tournament semi-final match between No. 4 Penn State (7-1 Big Ten, 15-4 overall), and No. 6 Michigan (5-3, 13-5), they were the centerpoint of play. The Wolverines secured their spot in the tournament final against Northwestern with a 2-1 win over Penn State, scoring both of their goals on stroke shots.
Michigan State's Suzy Merchant finally has new contract, with a big raise
Suzy Merchant has completed 15 seasons as Michigan State head women's basketball coach. Throughout those 15 seasons, she had signed just one new contract: Her original one. The original contract was a rollover deal that left increases in pay mostly up to university administration. That changed June 22, when Merchant...
Michigan volleyball swept by Minnesota
Senior middle blocker May Pertofsky laid down a strong block, appearing to just get by the hand of Minnesota libero C.C. McGraw. Pertofsky’s block would have given a surging Wolverines team a real shot at coming away with the first set. Instead the replay showed McGraw narrowly, but successfully, sneaking her hand under the ball and winning the point en route to the Gophers taking the first set.
Michigan president pokes fun at Ohio State’s struggles vs. Northwestern
The highly anticipated Michigan-Ohio State football game is still a few weeks away, but some of the trash talk already has started. However, it’s not the players on either team who fired the most recent salvo. That honor belongs to newly-hired Michigan president Santa Ono. During their 21-7 victory...
Michigan Fans Are Not Happy With Tom Izzo's Comment
There was a big incident about a week and a half ago after the Michigan-Michigan State football game. After the Wolverines beat the Spartans 29-7, Wolverine cornerbacks Ja'Den McBurrows and Gemon Green were attacked by numerous Spartan players in the tunnel. Green's father confirmed last Monday that the family was going to press charges against the players.
Michigan Fans Love What President Said About Ohio State
Wolverines fans were loving what Michigan president Santa Ono had to say in the leadup to The Game later this year. After last season's inclement weather that allowed Michigan's run game to shine, UM's prez did his best to speak similar conditions into existence on Twitter. Saying, "From my days...
Look: Michigan President's Tweet About Ohio State Football Goes Viral
Few rivalries in sports are year-round the way Michigan-Ohio State is. But with less than three weeks to go before The Game, things are ramping up - and even the school administrators are getting in on the trash talk. Over the weekend, Michigan school president Santa Ono tried to channel...
