ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Michigan Daily

Michigan beats Northwestern, winning eighth Big Ten Championship

The Michigan field hockey team made history in Columbus on Sunday, winning its eighth Big Ten title in program history, the most of any team in the conference. The fourth-ranked Wolverines (5-3 Big Ten, 13-4 overall) defeated the defending title holder, No. 3 Northwestern (5-3, 17-3), in a gritty 2-1 game. The win secures them a spot in the NCAA Tournament.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Michigan Daily

For Michigan, Jimmy Rolder is trying to make his mark

When talking about freshman linebacker Jimmy Rolder, Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh raves, calling him a “Big Ten” linebacker. But as is sometimes par for the course with Harbaugh’s mannerisms, Rolder isn’t exactly sure what he means. “Honestly, I’m not like 100% sure what he means by...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Michigan Daily

Joey Baker’s 3-point shooting provides spark in season opener

Despite returning just a single starter from last season, the No. 22 Michigan men’s basketball team expected to dominate its season opener against Purdue Fort Wayne. But the downsides of major roster turnover showed in the early going. A sluggish start, where the Wolverines were shooting poorly from the field, left them in need of a spark plug.
ANN ARBOR, MI
saturdaytradition.com

CFP chair reveals why committee kept Ohio State ahead of Michigan

The Week 11 version of the CFP Playoff Rankings is here. Georgia gets the top spot, Ohio State is No. 2, Michigan is No. 3, and TCU moves up to No. 4. committee chairman Boo Corrigan explained the rationale behind keeping Ohio State ahead of Michigan, noting that Ohio State defeated Notre Dame.
COLUMBUS, OH
Michigan Daily

Michigan men’s swim and dive dominates, beats Northwestern

Less than 24 hours after dominating Purdue in its first Big Ten matchup, the Michigan men’s swim and dive team had a short turn around. Despite the short rest, the Wolverines’ swimmers and divers weren’t slowed down on Saturday as they took on Northwestern. Michigan (3-0 overall, 2-0 Big Ten) overwhelmed the Wildcats (1-1, 0-1) by winning 13 of 16 events en route to a 204-95 victory.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Michigan Daily

Michigan swim and dive dominates Purdue in first Big Ten matchup

As sophomore Eduardo Moraes raced to the wall in the final 25 yards of the men’s 1,000 yard freestyle race, he looked to be neck and neck with his opponents in the neighboring lanes at first glance. That is, until one looked at the lap counters and realized that he was actually a lap ahead of his opponents. A few lanes down, his teammates finished second and third, completing the first sweep of the meet.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
Michigan Daily

Inconsistency foils Michigan comeback in loss to Purdue

To knock off ranked opponents, a team must execute in all phases and handle the big moments well. Failing to do so consistently makes that already-uphill battle even steeper. The Michigan volleyball team (14-10 overall, 5-9 Big Ten) came into Sunday’s matchup against No. 14 Purdue (18-6, 9-5) looking for a much-needed win deep into conference play. Despite the Wolverines’ aggressive and optimistic gameplan, the Boilermakers’ hard-hitting attack slipped through Michigan’s blocking in a 3-1 win for Purdue at Cliff Keen Arena.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Michigan Daily

In first start, Jeff Persi exemplified Michigan’s ‘next man up’ mentality

Jeff Persi had less than a day to prepare for his first collegiate start. The junior offensive tackle had only appeared in five games throughout his entire three years on the No. 3 Michigan football team’s roster. With starting left tackle Ryan Hayes out against Rutgers, Persi was thrust out of the frying pan and into the fire.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Michigan Daily

Michigan field hockey capitalizes on penalty strokes, advancing to the Big Ten championship

A stroke, the result of a defensive foul that prevents a goal from being scored, is the most severe penalty given in college field hockey. They are a fairly uncommon, but in Friday’s Big Ten Tournament semi-final match between No. 4 Penn State (7-1 Big Ten, 15-4 overall), and No. 6 Michigan (5-3, 13-5), they were the centerpoint of play. The Wolverines secured their spot in the tournament final against Northwestern with a 2-1 win over Penn State, scoring both of their goals on stroke shots.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Detroit News

Michigan State's Suzy Merchant finally has new contract, with a big raise

Suzy Merchant has completed 15 seasons as Michigan State head women's basketball coach. Throughout those 15 seasons, she had signed just one new contract: Her original one. The original contract was a rollover deal that left increases in pay mostly up to university administration. That changed June 22, when Merchant...
EAST LANSING, MI
Michigan Daily

Michigan volleyball swept by Minnesota

Senior middle blocker May Pertofsky laid down a strong block, appearing to just get by the hand of Minnesota libero C.C. McGraw. Pertofsky’s block would have given a surging Wolverines team a real shot at coming away with the first set. Instead the replay showed McGraw narrowly, but successfully, sneaking her hand under the ball and winning the point en route to the Gophers taking the first set.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

Michigan Fans Are Not Happy With Tom Izzo's Comment

There was a big incident about a week and a half ago after the Michigan-Michigan State football game. After the Wolverines beat the Spartans 29-7, Wolverine cornerbacks Ja'Den McBurrows and Gemon Green were attacked by numerous Spartan players in the tunnel. Green's father confirmed last Monday that the family was going to press charges against the players.
EAST LANSING, MI
The Spun

Michigan Fans Love What President Said About Ohio State

Wolverines fans were loving what Michigan president Santa Ono had to say in the leadup to The Game later this year. After last season's inclement weather that allowed Michigan's run game to shine, UM's prez did his best to speak similar conditions into existence on Twitter. Saying, "From my days...
ANN ARBOR, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy