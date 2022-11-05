Featherweight contender Michael Conlan looks to shine in his Belfast homecoming when he battles French veteran Karim Guerfi on Saturday, Dec. 10, at The SSE Arena. Conlan (17-1, 8 KOs) returns for his second Belfast block party since his challenge of WBA featherweight titlist Leigh Wood in March. The two-time Irish Olympian was leading on the scorecards before being knocked out in the 12th round. In August, he returned to his winning ways with a one-sided decision over three-time world title challenger Miguel Marriaga at The SSE Arena. Guerfi (31-6, 9 KOs), from Manosque, France, is a former two-division European champion coming off a decision win over Mexican veteran Ricardo Mercado in July.

2 DAYS AGO