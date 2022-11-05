Read full article on original website
Sunny Edwards: “I’m ready to swim with the sharks. I AM the shark.”
Quick-fisted IBF flyweight titleholder Sunny Edwards has long called for a unification with WBC counterpart Julio Cesar Martinez. The two were tabbed to meet somewhere in either the United States or Mexico, with a working date of October 22. However, similar to how Terence Crawford vs. Errol Spence Jr. rumbled on for several weeks and ultimately fell apart, so did Edwards-Martinez, much to the Brit’s chagrin.
Dubious stoppage at ASBC Championships underlines amateur boxing’s continued woes
Paul Julyfer Bascon is still trying to process just what happened, days after his first international tournament at the Asian Boxing Confederation (ASBC) Championships came to a premature halt. For close to two minutes on Friday, the 25-year-old Bascon of Davao del Norte, Philippines was able to control his jitters...
Michael Conlan returns to action in Belfast against Karim Guerfi on Dec. 10
Featherweight contender Michael Conlan looks to shine in his Belfast homecoming when he battles French veteran Karim Guerfi on Saturday, Dec. 10, at The SSE Arena. Conlan (17-1, 8 KOs) returns for his second Belfast block party since his challenge of WBA featherweight titlist Leigh Wood in March. The two-time Irish Olympian was leading on the scorecards before being knocked out in the 12th round. In August, he returned to his winning ways with a one-sided decision over three-time world title challenger Miguel Marriaga at The SSE Arena. Guerfi (31-6, 9 KOs), from Manosque, France, is a former two-division European champion coming off a decision win over Mexican veteran Ricardo Mercado in July.
I’ve been training for Zepeda for three years – Regis Prograis
It’s been three years since Regis Prograis wore championship gold around his waist. Since then, Prograis has endured a frustrating period as he waited for a title shot, a return match with Josh Taylor, a big fight, anything to put his name back where he believes it belongs. He...
