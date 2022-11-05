Read full article on original website
Related
Voter turnout in Travis County exceeded 50%
AUSTIN, Texas — The polls have closed and the ballots are being counted – and data shows voter turnout has hit a record high in Travis County. The Travis County Clerk has published the results regarding voter turnout for the 2022 midterm election, citing a total of 52.15% of registered voters went out to the polls to cast their vote.
kut.org
Williamson County: 2022 General Election Results
The seat for county judge, the highest official in Williamson County, is up for grabs. The incumbent, Republican Bill Gravell, is running against Democrat Blane Conklin, a senior business analyst for the University of Texas System, and Libertarian Wes Benedict, an engineer. Two county commissioner court seats are also up...
Early voting results show Democrat Blane Conklin leads in Williamson County judge race, plus other county election updates
Early voting results have Blake Conklin in the lead for the Williamson County judge race, with Bill Gravell trailing. Early voting results from Williamson County have Precinct 2 Commissioner Cynthia Long and Precinct 4 Commissioner Russ Boles, both Republicans, in the lead in their respective races. Meanwhile, Democrat Blane Conklin...
Election results show some turnover in Round Rock ISD board races
Travis and Williamson County residents cast ballots in races for five seats on the Round Rock ISD board of trustees in the Nov. 8 election. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Travis and Williamson County residents cast ballots in races for five seats on the Round Rock ISD board of trustees in the Nov. 8 election.
KVUE
Wait times for the polling locations across Central Texas
AUSTIN, Texas — Tuesday, Nov. 8, is Election Day, and that means you'll want to know which polling location in your area has the shortest wait time. After the early voting period ended on Nov. 4, the only day for Central Texas residents to cast their vote is on Election Day. This will likely lead to long lines outside of polling locations from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Which Austin bonds passed, failed during the November Election
AUSTIN, Texas — With the ballots cast and counted in the Nov. 8 election, voters in Austin city limits and Travis County were asked to vote “for” or “against” three bonds that totaled to more than $3 billion. Regardless of which bond residents chose to vote “for,” all three bonds would increase the tax rates in the area.
Elgin Courier
Election results in for Elgin, Bastrop County
The 2022 General Election is in the books, and residents have picked their next Bastrop County judge as well as passed and denied local propositions. With 100% of precincts reporting as of 10:16 p.m. on Election Day, Nov. 8, unofficial results are as follows:. City of Elgin. Prop A: “Shall...
KVUE
Breaking down the Austin bonds on the ballot
Austin voters will choose whether or not to raise taxes for projects across the area. Three taxing entities have bond propositions on the ballot.
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM
Texas election results: Greg Casar wins Congressional District 35 race
AUSTIN (KXAN) – Greg Casar is projected to fill the U.S. Congress seat for District 35 — which spans from northeast Austin to Central San Antonio. This is the first election to take place since the congressional districts were redrawn by state legislators in 2021. See latest election...
Early voting results point to Jane Hughson ahead for San Marcos mayor
Political signs adorned the San Marcos Library ahead of voting Nov. 8. (Heather Demere/Community Impact) Incumbent Jane Hughson is leading in early results Nov. 8 for mayor of San Marcos ahead of challenger John Thomaides, a former San Marcos mayor. Early voting and absentee ballots released by Hays County show...
kut.org
Israel and Watson will head to a December runoff in the race to elect Austin's next mayor
More than half of Austin voters could not agree on one candidate to be the city’s next mayor, so voters will return to the polls in a month to determine the winner. Celia Israel had 40% of the vote and Kirk Watson had 35%, according to unofficial results. Because both are just shy of the more than 50% of votes needed to secure office, the two will face off in a runoff election Dec. 13.
KVUE
San Marcos voters approve ballot measure to decriminalize marijuana within city limits
SAN MARCOS, Texas — Voters in San Marcos have chosen to decriminalize marijuana within the city limits. Proposition A calls for the elimination of enforcement for people found in possession of 4 ounces or less of marijuana. As of right now, San Marcos police can only issue citations, not arrests, for marijuana due to a 2020 ordinance that organization Mano Amiga pushed for.
KVUE
Candidates vying for five Austin City Council seats. Who took home wins on election night
AUSTIN, Texas — Austinites cast their vote to fill five Austin City Council seats on Tuesday. Candidates were vying for seats in districts 1, 3, 5, 8 and 9. Below is a breakdown of each winner for each district. District 1. Natasha Harper-Madison has won re-election as the councilmember...
Texas Election: Terry Wilson wins District 20 state House seat
After redrawing the political maps in 2021, the State House District 20 has new boundaries. The district represents more than 203,800 residents in parts of Georgetown, Cedar Park, Leander, Liberty Hill, Jarrell, and Florence in Williamson County.
Austin mayoral race: Kirk Watson, Celia Israel to face off again in runoff
AUSTIN, Texas — We still don’t know who Austin’s next mayor will be. None of the six candidates vying for the city’s top job received more than 50% so of the vote, forcing a runoff election between the top contenders. Former Austin mayor and state senator Kirk Watson and State Rep. Celia Israel will face each other once again on Dec. 13.
San Marcos votes to decriminalize low-level marijuana possession
San Marcos voters will decide whether to decriminalize marijuana possession within city limits.
Students ran into problems applying for Texas absentee ballots, some can’t vote
Some college students had issues with their absentee ballot applications, and it could cost them a vote this election.
Forgery claims arise ahead of Round Rock ISD school board election
The letter states a particular principal in another district should be removed from her job related to an incident dealing with the Round Rock ISD superintendent. The letter has what appears to be Feller's signature, but Feller says she never wrote or signed the letter.
kut.org
Ellis, Harper-Madison reelected to Austin City Council; Districts 3, 5 and 9 heading to runoffs
If result charts do not appear, refresh the page. The dais at Austin City Hall will look different come January. A contest for mayor was at the top of the ballot for voters, but there were also five City Council seats up for grabs. Incumbent District 8 Council Member Paige...
Gov. Greg Abbott projected to defeat Democrat challenger Beto O'Rourke
Here are results of major of the Bexar County and Texas midterms.
KVUE
