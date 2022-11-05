Dreams come true: Westlake High School Marching Band names honorary drum major
Westlake Thunder Marching Band, one of Utah's best high school bands, has opened their community to Jameson Jones, naming him honorary drum major.
Jameson is a senior at Westlake. He's part of the school's Life Skills class, a group for students with special needs. In a post on Facebook, his mom Cindy said: "music is Jameson's language and always has been. He will spend hours and hours playing along with or conducting music and has been obsessed with drums and marching band for a very, very, long time."
Jameson is part of the band's drumline.
Comments / 0