ESPN
Breaking down UEFA Europa League playoff draw: Xavi and Barcelona to beat Man United?
It was written that for the first season of these revamped Europa League knockout rounds -- there's now a playoff round between teams that finished third in their Champions League groups and teams that finished second in their Europa League groups -- there would be a huge tie. And the draw didn't disappoint!
FOX Sports
MATCHDAY: Liverpool begins League Cup defense
A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Wednesday:. Liverpool begins its League Cup title defense with a home game against third-tier Derby County while Manchester City hosts Chelsea in the marquee match of the third round. This is the round where teams playing in Europe this season enter the competition. Liverpool won both of the domestic cups last season, beating Chelsea in both finals. City had won the League Cup in six of the previous eight years. Erling Haaland returned from a foot injury by scoring City's stoppage-time winner against Fulham in the Premier League on Saturday but is still not 100%, according to manager Pep Guardiola, so is a doubt for the Chelsea game. There are four more all-Premier League matches: Nottingham Forest vs. Tottenham; Arsenal vs. Brighton; Newcastle vs. Crystal Palace; and Wolverhampton vs. Leeds.
SB Nation
Bournemouth v Everton - Carabao Cup match preview | Toffees seek to bounce back on the south coast
Everton will look to bounce back from that disappointing defeat to Leicester when they head to the south coast to take on Bournemouth in the Carabao Cup third round. The Toffees were woeful against the Foxes on Saturday and were deservedly beaten 2-0 in what was arguably their worst performance of the season.
BBC
Monday's gossip: Hazard, Gordon, Mudryk, Nkunku, Saliba, Gakpo
Newcastle United and Aston Villa are interested in bringing Real Madrid's Belgium forward Eden Hazard, 31, back to the Premier League. (El Nacional - in Spanish) Tottenham are weighing up a move for Everton's English winger Anthony Gordon, 21, in the January transfer window. (Sun) Arsenal remain interested in signing...
theScore
Champions League draw: Real Madrid meet Liverpool, Bayern battle PSG in last 16
The round of 16 in this season's Champions League promises to deliver fireworks. And possibly some retribution. Monday's draw produced several tantalizing matchups, including a rematch of last season's final between Liverpool and reigning champions Real Madrid. The Spanish club claimed a 1-0 victory and record-extending 14th European Cup back in May.
SB Nation
Klopp on Darwin Nuñez’ “Massive Threat” and “Room for Improvement”
Darwin Nuñez was Liverpool’s agent of chaos on Sunday against Tottenham, rampaging down the left of an attacking trident with Mohamed Salah to the right and Roberto Firmino through the middle. Moments of brilliants and physical dominance were interspersed with the odd touch that raised eyebrows, but as...
BBC
Mark Hudson: Interim Cardiff City manager offered role 'until end of season', says owner Vincent Tan
Cardiff City have offered Mark Hudson the manager's position to the end of the season. Former captain Hudson stepped up as interim boss following the departure of Steve Morison in September. Hudson met club owner Vincent Tan ahead of Tuesday night's 3-2 Championship home defeat to Hull City, where he...
FOX Sports
Bayern to rest Thomas Müller to boost World Cup chances
MUNICH (AP) — Germany faces more injury concerns ahead of the World Cup with Bayern Munich set to rest Thomas Müller and Borussia Dortmund's Marco Reus having more issues with his ankle. Various injuries and illnesses have restricted Müller to only two substitute appearances since the start of...
ESPN
Juventus beat Inter Milan behind superb Filip Kostic
Filip Kostic set up both goals as Juventus took a 2-0 win at home against Internazionale in Serie A on Sunday in a challenging game where both teams had chances to win. Inter were the better team for the first 45 minutes, but the game was at a goalless stalemate when the referee whistled for halftime.
BBC
Rio Ferdinand pledges to use OBE for positive change
Former England football captain Rio Ferdinand has said he feels a responsibility to foster "positive change" after receiving an OBE. The ex-Manchester United star was honoured for tackling social problems facing young people. Ferdinand has devoted much of his retirement from football to tackling racism and a lack of social...
Liverpool owner FSG tests water on value for a crown-jewel football brand
The tantalising prospect of buying a slice of one of the world’s few crown jewel football brands – just as prestige clubs get set to cash-in on a post‑pandemic commercial boom – has analysts speculating that Liverpool could be valued at as much as $7bn. Fenway...
theScore
Canada's Crepeau to miss World Cup after breaking leg with LAFC
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles FC goalkeeper Maxime Crépeau broke his right leg while committing a red-card foul during extra time in the team’s MLS Cup final victory over the Philadelphia Union, the team confirmed Sunday. Crépeau had surgery at Kaiser Permanente’s Baldwin Park Medical Center....
NME
Peter Kay announces stand-up return with first tour in 12 years
Peter Kay has announced his return to stand-up comedy, confirming a huge UK tour across late 2022 and the first half of next year – see dates below and buy tickets here. The comedian made his TV comeback in 2020 after two years away. He was supposed to tour the country in 2017 but cancelled due to “unforeseen circumstances”.
