FOX Sports

MATCHDAY: Liverpool begins League Cup defense

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Wednesday:. Liverpool begins its League Cup title defense with a home game against third-tier Derby County while Manchester City hosts Chelsea in the marquee match of the third round. This is the round where teams playing in Europe this season enter the competition. Liverpool won both of the domestic cups last season, beating Chelsea in both finals. City had won the League Cup in six of the previous eight years. Erling Haaland returned from a foot injury by scoring City's stoppage-time winner against Fulham in the Premier League on Saturday but is still not 100%, according to manager Pep Guardiola, so is a doubt for the Chelsea game. There are four more all-Premier League matches: Nottingham Forest vs. Tottenham; Arsenal vs. Brighton; Newcastle vs. Crystal Palace; and Wolverhampton vs. Leeds.
BBC

Monday's gossip: Hazard, Gordon, Mudryk, Nkunku, Saliba, Gakpo

Newcastle United and Aston Villa are interested in bringing Real Madrid's Belgium forward Eden Hazard, 31, back to the Premier League. (El Nacional - in Spanish) Tottenham are weighing up a move for Everton's English winger Anthony Gordon, 21, in the January transfer window. (Sun) Arsenal remain interested in signing...
theScore

Champions League draw: Real Madrid meet Liverpool, Bayern battle PSG in last 16

The round of 16 in this season's Champions League promises to deliver fireworks. And possibly some retribution. Monday's draw produced several tantalizing matchups, including a rematch of last season's final between Liverpool and reigning champions Real Madrid. The Spanish club claimed a 1-0 victory and record-extending 14th European Cup back in May.
SB Nation

Klopp on Darwin Nuñez’ “Massive Threat” and “Room for Improvement”

Darwin Nuñez was Liverpool’s agent of chaos on Sunday against Tottenham, rampaging down the left of an attacking trident with Mohamed Salah to the right and Roberto Firmino through the middle. Moments of brilliants and physical dominance were interspersed with the odd touch that raised eyebrows, but as...
FOX Sports

Bayern to rest Thomas Müller to boost World Cup chances

MUNICH (AP) — Germany faces more injury concerns ahead of the World Cup with Bayern Munich set to rest Thomas Müller and Borussia Dortmund's Marco Reus having more issues with his ankle. Various injuries and illnesses have restricted Müller to only two substitute appearances since the start of...
ESPN

Juventus beat Inter Milan behind superb Filip Kostic

Filip Kostic set up both goals as Juventus took a 2-0 win at home against Internazionale in Serie A on Sunday in a challenging game where both teams had chances to win. Inter were the better team for the first 45 minutes, but the game was at a goalless stalemate when the referee whistled for halftime.
BBC

Rio Ferdinand pledges to use OBE for positive change

Former England football captain Rio Ferdinand has said he feels a responsibility to foster "positive change" after receiving an OBE. The ex-Manchester United star was honoured for tackling social problems facing young people. Ferdinand has devoted much of his retirement from football to tackling racism and a lack of social...
theScore

Canada's Crepeau to miss World Cup after breaking leg with LAFC

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles FC goalkeeper Maxime Crépeau broke his right leg while committing a red-card foul during extra time in the team’s MLS Cup final victory over the Philadelphia Union, the team confirmed Sunday. Crépeau had surgery at Kaiser Permanente’s Baldwin Park Medical Center....
NME

Peter Kay announces stand-up return with first tour in 12 years

Peter Kay has announced his return to stand-up comedy, confirming a huge UK tour across late 2022 and the first half of next year – see dates below and buy tickets here. The comedian made his TV comeback in 2020 after two years away. He was supposed to tour the country in 2017 but cancelled due to “unforeseen circumstances”.

