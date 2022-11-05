Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
UPDATE: Veterans Day celebration at Camp Blanding canceled due to Subtropical Storm NicoleZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Clay County curbside recycling collection to resume Dec. 5 after year-long suspensionZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Holiday Favorites Return to Gainesville.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Satire: Dr. Sasse Comes to UFMatthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Former librarian sentenced for distributing sex abuse images of Clay County childDon JohnsonClay County, FL
Related
Gator Country
Call Billy Napier the Fireman for having to put out so many crises
Everyone knew that Florida football had a lot of issues after the end of the Dan Mullen era. Call Billy Napier the Fireman, as he and his staff have successfully put out a lot of the fires. There are more to go, but it’s remarkable how many issues they’ve successfully addressed. Some of them are still provisional extinguishments, but here’s a rundown of some of the fires they’ve had to fight and what their status is now.
Gator Country
Florida Football Mailbag / Nov. 8th edition
The Florida Gators are 3/4ths of the way through the 2022 college football season. Florida holds a record of 5-4 with three games left on their schedule. Gator Country provides you with a Florida Football Mailbag, answering all your Gator football questions. Johnagator: With Scott being released from USF, do...
Gator Country
Florida defeats Stony Brook 81-45 in season opener
It’s basketball season in Gainesville. The Todd Golden era got off to a fast start on Monday night as the Florida Gators cruised by Stony Brook, winning 81-45 in the opening game of the 2022/2023 season. “I thought we did a really good job of playing with purpose for...
Gator Country
Gators inching closer to playing complete football
This past weekend the Gators snapped a two-game losing streak after a great performance against Texas A&M. Anthony Richardson arguably had the best performance of his career going 17/28, for 201 yards and two touchdowns. While also averaging 11 yards per carry; Richardson accounted for two more touchdowns and 78 yards rushing in last Saturday’s match-up. Montrell Johnson and Trevor Etienne combined for 180 yards on the ground while the defense went on to hold the Aggie offense scoreless in the second half.
Gator Country
Todd Golden says the Gators played with purpose for 40 minutes
The Florida Gators men’s basketball team picked up a season-opening victory on Monday night in head coach Todd Golden’s debut. The 36-point margin of victory marked the largest in a Florida coaching debut, topping UF’s 34-point win in Tommy Bartlett’s debut (93-59, 12/1/66 at Jacksonville). Seven...
Gator Country
Florida Versus Kennesaw State Preview
The “Golden Era” got off to a great start with the Gators taking an easy 81-45 win over Stony Brook on Monday and they’ll look to keep things going on Friday as they take on Kennesaw State. Stony Brook was a low-major team depleted of some top talent due to injury and things will look a little different against the Kennesaw State Owls who will come in fresh and ready to take their shot at a high major opponent.
Gator Country
Golden Era Starts With Decisive Win Over Stony Brook
Everything went well for Florida to ring in “The Golden Era” as the Gators led from start to finish against Stony Brook, winning the game 81-45 and comfortably giving new head coach Todd Golden his first win as a leader of the orange and blue. Everyone on Florida’s bench had an opportunity to see the floor and buckets by Alex Klatsky and Jack May at the end of the game meant that 13 players had at least a point giving fans an opportunity to cheer on everyone from the starters to the end of the bench. Stony Brook did their best to junk up the game with a compact 2-3 zone not allowing the Gators to really show what the offense under Golden will look like but the players responded well to what was in front of them and ended up with an easy win.
Gator Country
Photo Gallery: Florida Gators basketball vs. Stony Brook
The Florida Gators basketball team opened the season on Monday by defeating Stony Brook 81-45 in Gainesville. David Bowie was live at Exatech Arena as the Gators opened the Todd Golden era with a big 36-point victory. Alex Fudge and Colin Castleton led the way for the Gators victory as...
Gator Country
Friday Night Frenzy recap week 11: Florida Gators recruiting
It’s that time of the year again where the Friday Night Lights are bright and prospects across the country are trying to shine on the field to impress college coaches and win a state championship ring before heading to college. Like the past years, Gator Country is going to...
Comments / 0