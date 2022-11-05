Everything went well for Florida to ring in “The Golden Era” as the Gators led from start to finish against Stony Brook, winning the game 81-45 and comfortably giving new head coach Todd Golden his first win as a leader of the orange and blue. Everyone on Florida’s bench had an opportunity to see the floor and buckets by Alex Klatsky and Jack May at the end of the game meant that 13 players had at least a point giving fans an opportunity to cheer on everyone from the starters to the end of the bench. Stony Brook did their best to junk up the game with a compact 2-3 zone not allowing the Gators to really show what the offense under Golden will look like but the players responded well to what was in front of them and ended up with an easy win.

GAINESVILLE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO