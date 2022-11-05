Bayern Munich has offered a positive injury update on Alphonso Davies, saying the Canada star is not in danger of missing the World Cup despite suffering a hamstring strain. Davies limped out of Bayern’s 3-2 win over Hertha Berlin on Saturday, holding the back of his right leg in what appeared to be a nightmare scenario for Canada just two weeks ahead of the World Cup. But a day later, Bayern issued an update on the 22-year-old star that eliminated fears of a worst-case outcome. “FC Bayern will be without Alphonso Davies for the two remaining Bundesliga games prior to the winter break,”...

2 DAYS AGO