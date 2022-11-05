Read full article on original website
BBC
England: Head coach Eddie Jones does not see 'really strong problems' despite Twickenham defeat
The element of surprise, the sleight of hand, the decoy and deception, arrived eventually. It was just too late to avert a 30-29 defeat by Argentina. After an England display soaked in perspiration, but light in inspiration, coach Eddie Jones put on a performance of his own. You might have...
BBC
World Cup 2022: Gabriel Martinelli named in Brazil squad but Roberto Firmino misses out
Arsenal forward Gabriel Martinelli has been named in Brazil's squad for the Fifa World Cup in Qatar but Liverpool's Roberto Firmino has been left out. Martinelli, 21, has scored five goals in 13 Premier League appearances this season, while Firmino, 31, misses out despite six goals in 12 games. Striker...
Manchester United 1-3 Chelsea: Women’s Super League – as it happened
Goals from Chelsea’s Sam Kerr, Lauren James and Erin Cuthbert ended Manchester United’s perfect start to the WSL season
World Cup 2022: Everything you need to know
The 2022 World Cup will be one of the biggest sports events on the calendar this year, and we have
BBC
Mark Hudson: Interim Cardiff City manager offered role 'until end of season', says owner Vincent Tan
Cardiff City have offered Mark Hudson the manager's position to the end of the season. Former captain Hudson stepped up as interim boss following the departure of Steve Morison in September. Hudson met club owner Vincent Tan ahead of Tuesday night's 3-2 Championship home defeat to Hull City, where he...
Canada got some pretty good news on Alphonso Davies’ injury
Bayern Munich has offered a positive injury update on Alphonso Davies, saying the Canada star is not in danger of missing the World Cup despite suffering a hamstring strain. Davies limped out of Bayern’s 3-2 win over Hertha Berlin on Saturday, holding the back of his right leg in what appeared to be a nightmare scenario for Canada just two weeks ahead of the World Cup. But a day later, Bayern issued an update on the 22-year-old star that eliminated fears of a worst-case outcome. “FC Bayern will be without Alphonso Davies for the two remaining Bundesliga games prior to the winter break,”...
Liverpool owner FSG tests water on value for a crown-jewel football brand
The tantalising prospect of buying a slice of one of the world’s few crown jewel football brands – just as prestige clubs get set to cash-in on a post‑pandemic commercial boom – has analysts speculating that Liverpool could be valued at as much as $7bn. Fenway...
