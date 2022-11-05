Read full article on original website
Related
ComicBook
Attack on Titan Cosplay Gets Mikasa Ready for Her Wedding
Attack on Titan will be coming back very soon to round out the final slate of episodes for the series overall, and one awesome cosplay has given Mikasa Ackerman the happy ending she deserves by getting her ready for her wedding day! The fourth and final season of the anime bhas been running for the last couple of years as fans have seen all kinds of twists and turns in the form of who actually is the "real" threat to the rest of the world. Caught in the middle of all of this is Mikasa, as she tries her best to really figure out why Eren is doing what he's doing in the finale.
ComicBook
Chainsaw Man Brings Aki's Dark Backstory to Life: Watch
Chainsaw Man is getting more serious thanks to its latest episode, breaking down the absolute horror and carnage spread by the Gun Devil, the most powerful demonic force in Denji's world. With the fear of gun violence being both a real-world issue along with an issue in the universe that sprang from the mind of Tatsuki Fujimoto, viewers of Chainsaw Man's first anime series had the opportunity to witness Aki's early life as a child and how the Gun Devil played a role in affecting him for the worse.
ComicBook
Squid Game Star Admits the Show's Success is "Bittersweet"
It's hard not to argue that Squid Game has earned its place as one of Netflix's biggest original series, with the streaming service currently working on a "Squid Game Universe" which will see future seasons of the series, along with a live-action reality series that re-creates the deadly games without being so deadly. The star of the series, Lee Jung-jae hasn't shared details about story points when it comes to the upcoming second season, though he did share a surprising quote in which he believes that the success of this show is "bittersweet".
ComicBook
Fairy Tail Cosplay Magically Summons Aquarius
Fairy Tail is gearing up to return to the world of an anime with an official adaptation for its sequel series, and one awesome cosplay is gearing up for this new series by magically summoning Aquarius to life! As the main hero of the series, Lucy Heartfilia ended up taking on all sorts of tough opponents and major fights over the course of her adventures together with Natsu Dragneel and the rest of the Fairy Tail guild. Lucy was able to keep up with these challenges thanks to the help of her various Spirits that all had distinct personalities and approached their time with Lucy in different ways.
ComicBook
The Witcher Henry Cavill Petition From Angry Fans Nears 200,000 Signatures
Following the conclusion of Season 3 next summer, Henry Cavill will no longer be playing Geralt of Rivia in Netflix's The Witcher series. Replacing Henry Cavill in Season 4 and beyond will be Liam Hemsworth. As you would expect, this news hasn't sat well with many fans, and not because of the appointment of Hemsworth, but because of how much the show stands to lose with Cavill leaving. Many agree that Cavill is the best part of the show, and not just because he's the most talented actor on the set, but because his passion for the character and the series bleeds through his performance. He's the perfect Geralt, and fans aren't happy he's leaving the role behind.
ComicBook
IT Prequel Series Welcome to Derry Finds Showrunners
A prequel TV series to the recent adaptation of Stephen King's IT was announced earlier this year, with Variety confirming today that the project has found its showrunners in Jason Fuchs and Brad Caleb Kane. The new series is, more specifically, set before the events of the 2017 IT and 2019 IT CHAPTER TWO from director Andy Muschietti, with him and his sister Barbara Muschietti serving as producers on the new series. The outlet confirms HBO Max has given the new series a production commitment, despite the status of a number of streaming projects overall on the platform being up in the air in recent months.
ComicBook
James Gunn Breaks Silence on Saving Legends of Tomorrow and Releasing the Ayer Cut
It was recently announced that James Gunn and Peter Safran have been tapped as the co-chairs and co-CEOs of DC Studios, a new entity formed to replace the struggling DC Films. Of course, Gunn has already helmed The Suicide Squad and Peacemaker for DC, so fans are excited to see what he will do for the company now that he has an even bigger role. Gunn is pretty active on Twitter, so it's no surprise that DC fans are also hitting him up with requests and suggestions about the direction of DC. The director addressed some of the ideas on the site, including saving Legends of Tomorrow after it was canceled and releasing the "Ayer Cut" of David Ayer's Suicide Squad.
ComicBook
Tim Allen Gives Major Galaxy Quest 2 Update (Exclusive)
Since its release in 1999, Galaxy Quest has become a cult classic of cosmic proportions. Fans have long clamored for a direct follow-up to the sci-fi adventure and Tim Allen counts himself amongst those that'd do anything for a sequel. Speaking with ComicBook.com's Chris Killian in support of The Santa Clauses, Allen revealed he's looking forward to getting Galaxy Quest 2 off the ground any way possible.
ComicBook
Secret Invasion Has Already Replaced Prominent Marvel Heroes as Skrulls
Another Secret Invasion is overtaking the Marvel Universe. The first Secret Invasion event took place between 2008 and 2009, as Earth's Mightiest Heroes had to fight back a Skrull invasion of Earth. Marvel Studios is adapting Secret Invasion into a Disney+ limited series, and Marvel Comics is also revisiting it as well. Writer Ryan North and artist Francesco Mobili are collaborating on a new Secret Invasion miniseries, featuring Nick Fury and Maria Hill as its main characters. Since Skrulls can shapeshift, they can take on the appearance of any hero or villain they like. The first issue of Secret Invasion concludes with several Marvel heroes having already been replaced by Skrulls.
ComicBook
The Walking Dead's New Variant Zombies Unleashed in Terrifying Twist
The Walking Dead Season 11 just introduced a brand new variant of zombies ahead of the series finale, and these new creatures are even more deadly than the undead walkers, roamers, and lurkers we've already seen. And now that we are hurtling toward the finish line (and multiple spinoffs), the series is starting to shed light on the latest threats that are making the apocalypse even deadlier. When Aaron (Ross Marquand), Jerry (Cooper Andrews), Lydia (Cassady McClincy), and Elijah (Okea Eme-Akwari) encounter a brainy walker exhibiting abnormal behavior, Jerry suspects an aberration. Aaron fears something more dangerous: are these stronger and smarter walkers a mutation? An evolution? But this is not the first time these new zombies, as seen in Sunday's "Variant" episode, have appeared on The Walking Dead or the Walking Dead Universe.
ComicBook
John Wick: Chapter 4 Countdown Teases Incoming Update
The John Wick films mark the rare example of a franchise that only grows more popular with each subsequent chapter, with the film's official social media accounts posting a clip of an hourglass today that teases an exciting update for John Wick: Chapter 4. The cryptic tease is sure to have fans speculating about what this hourglass could mean, and since we've yet to get an official look trailer for the project, some fans are sure to hope this means a trailer is imminent. What we do know is that this past summer saw the film launch an official texting program to deliver fans the latest updates, which you can join by sending a text to 310-564-8005. John Wick: Chapter 4 is currently slated to hit theaters on March 24, 2023.
ComicBook
Aquaman Star Jason Momoa Breaks Silence on "Dream" Project After James Gunn's DC Takeover
Jason Momoa has appeared as Aquaman in three live-action films to date and will reprise the role in his second solo film as Arthur Curry in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom next Christmas. While he's now gotten two films in his own superhero franchise, the Game of Thrones alumnus now says his dream superhero project is still to come under new DC Studios bosses Peter Safran and James Gunn.
ComicBook
The Walking Dead Names New Variant Walkers
Warning: this story contains spoilers for Sunday's "Faith" episode of The Walking Dead. What do you call the variant walkers on The Walking Dead? Capable of climbing walls and wielding weapons, these smart zombies are a rare breed. If you ask virologist Dr. Edwin Jenner (Noah Emmerich), they're "variant cohorts." Ask Jerry (Cooper Andrews), they're "aberations." Ask Aaron (Ross Marquand), they're the stuff of rumors and nightmares. "I've heard stories about walkers like this that can climb walls and open doors," Aaron said in "Variant," after encountering one such walker exhibiting abnormal abilities. "I was never sure if they were just stories. Maybe there's other kinds, too. I hope not."
ComicBook
Gospel #1 Review: Will Morris Takes Readers on a Ghibli-esque Odyssey
The most interesting stories are those that happen at intersections, places where different genres and themes collide to take on larger issues and questions as part of the adventure. It's that notion of storytelling within the intersection of many things which Gospel #1 exists. It reveals a tale that is much more than it initially seems – taking the threads of medieval history, the hero's journey, issues of faith, and all out adventure to take on something bigger—namely questions of self—while providing a dreamy visual quality as dynamic as the story on the page.
ComicBook
Scream 6 Star Addresses How Sequel Deals With Neve Campbell's Absence
The upcoming Scream 6 will see a number of familiar faces returning to the franchise to square off against a seemingly new Ghostface, but Neve Campbell's Sidney Prescott won't be making any appearances, with star Jenna Ortega recently noting that there's enough going on in the new film to engage audiences that they won't be wondering where Sidney has gone. Campbell made it clear that she felt she wasn't being compensated fairly for her involvement in the upcoming film and opted to walk away from the franchise, though we'll have to wait until next March to see exactly how the narrative addresses her departure. Scream 6 is currently slated to land in theaters on March 20, 2023.
ComicBook
HBO Submits 12 House of the Dragon Actors for Awards Consideration
Game of Thrones spent several years as a frontrunner for numerous acting awards, with its all-star casting often taking home gold on an annual basis. Prequel series House of the Dragon could do the same, but fans have been wondering how the various actors on the show would be categorized. Given the ensemble nature of the cast, and the fact that some actors only played their roles for half the season, it was difficult to predict which performers would run as leads and which would run as supporting players. Now, a few weeks after the show's Season 1 finale, we know how HBO will choose to submit its stars.
ComicBook
Dying Light 2 Brings Back Fan-Favorite Feature From the First Game
A new update is now live for Dying Light 2 Stay Human, bringing it up to version 1.7.2. As a result, players will be able to check out the game's first story DLC later this week. There are some exciting things to check out right now, however, including the return of a fan favorite feature from the first game: X-ray! Following Techland's announcement on Twitter, a number of fans expressed their happiness about the feature's return. The developer has also stated that this is only the "first phase," and players can expect to see the feature improved on.
ComicBook
Canceled Warner Bros. Movie Finishes Production, Even Though No One Will Ever See It
Warner Bros. Discovery has been on a mission to cut costs and find tax breaks ever since the merger between WarnerMedia and Discover was completed. New CEO David Zaslav has made savings the number one priority, resulting in nearly completed projects being axed entirely, and HBO Max original titles being stripped from the streaming service. Amidst this unprecedented set of circumstances, one of the canceled films opted to complete production anyway, in the hopes that it might eventually see the light of day.
ComicBook
Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story Renewed for Two More Seasons by Netflix
In a surprising turn of events, Netflix has renewed Monster has been renewed for two more seasons. Monster was the controversial look at the life, crimes, and effects of serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer, who has been portrayed in the series by American Horror Story actor Evan Peters, with the series being created by AHS creator, Ryan Murphy. Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer story broke all kinds of new records for Netflix, and has been a major pop-culture fixation – in both good and bad ways.
ComicBook
Netflix Looking to Add Live Sports to Streaming Content
Netflix may be getting into the sports game, as the streamer is making moves to acquire different rights to add to its content. Along with releasing original TV shows and movies, Netflix has recently begun to offer mobile games as an alternative for users. Exclusive content is key to alluring more users to subscribe to a streaming platform, as Netflix competes with the likes of Disney+, Hulu, Prime Video, HBO Max, Paramount+, and Peacock. ESPN+, Hulu, Prime Video, Peacock, and Paramount+ already offer live sporting events, with Prime Video a recent addition thanks to its acquisition of Thursday Night Football. Netflix doesn't want to get left behind, and is reportedly eyeing different sports leagues and events.
Comments / 0