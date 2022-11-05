Read full article on original website
wkdzradio.com
Hopkinsville Man Reports Money Stolen
A Hopkinsville man told police someone took over $39,000 from him between October 31st and Monday. Hopkinsville Police say someone took $39,800 from the man’s account with a money transfer without his consent. No arrest has been made but the report lists the charge as fraudulent use of a...
whopam.com
HPD investigates assault involving knife
Hopkinsville police investigated an assault with a knife early Wednesday morning on North Elm Street. Officers were called to the Greenway Place Apartments on North Elm Street a little before 1:30 a.m. regarding a man reportedly being stabbed by his daughter. Investigation determined there was an argument between the father...
2 pedestrians injured in Clarksville hit-and-run crash
Two pedestrians were injured in a hit-and-run crash Tuesday afternoon in Clarksville.
wkdzradio.com
Woman And Police Officer Injured In Hopkinsville Crash
A wreck on South Main Street in Hopkinsville sent a woman and a police officer to the hospital Wednesday morning. Hopkinsville Police say an SUV and a police officer’s cruiser collided at the intersection injuring both drivers. The police officer had a head injury and the driver of the...
whvoradio.com
Hopkinsville Police Investigating Park Avenue Shooting
whopam.com
Apartment building, car struck by gunfire
One person shot in Clarksville flown to hospital
An unidentified male was shot Monday afternoon in Clarksville and taken by helicopter to a Nashville hospital for treatment.
wkdzradio.com
Herndon Man Charged With Fleeing From Law Enforcement
A Herndon man was charged with fleeing from law enforcement on Binns Mill Road Monday. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say they attempted to arrest 24-year-old William Petrin on a warrant for first-degree burglary and he fled on foot. He was reportedly apprehended by a law enforcement K9 after being...
wkdzradio.com
Man Injured In Hazel Street Crash
A man was injured in a wreck on Hazel Street in Hopkinsville Monday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say an SUV was turning into an apartment complex and made a wide turn crossing into the opposite lane of traffic and was hit by a truck behind the SUV. The driver of the...
whopam.com
Home, vehicle hit by gunfire on Greenville Road
wkdzradio.com
House And Two Vehicles Hit In Greenville Road Shooting
wnky.com
92-year-old dies in vehicle accident in Todd County
GUTHRIE, Ky. – Todd County Emergency Management says one woman died in a vehicle accident Monday. Todd County dispatch received a call at 5:22 p.m. last night for a two-vehicle collision near 4115 Guthrie Road. Emergency management says witness statements, along with an investigation by Kentucky State Police, found...
wevv.com
Swearing-in ceremony held for three new officers in Madisonville
A swearing-in ceremony was held for three new officers in Madisonville, Kentucky on Monday. Officials with the city said that two new Madisonville Police Department officers and a School Resource Officer were sworn in during the ceremony in the City Council Chambers. According to the city, the new School Resource...
whopam.com
Woman, infant injured in Parkway accident
A mother and infant were injured in a single-vehicle accident Monday morning on the Pennyrile Parkway in Christian County. The Christian County Sheriff’s Department report says 31-year old Sagar Patel of Clarksville was southbound near the 8 mile-marker when his car went off the right shoulder of the road and flipped multiple times.
whopam.com
One killed in Todd County accident
fox17.com
THP looking for suspect who fled from trooper during I-65 arrest
ROBERTSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — The Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) is looking for a 26-year-old man they said fled from a trooper Sunday during an arrest on Interstate 65. THP says Sedric Stevenson was handcuffed on I-65 in Robertson County when he fled on foot. The trooper was attempting to put Stevenson in his patrol car at the time. The arresting officer chased after Stevenson but couldn't find him.
WSMV
Handcuffed man escapes arrest following traffic stop in Robertson County
WHITE HOUSE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Multiple law enforcement agencies are looking for a man who managed to run away following a traffic stop on I-65 North above Millersville on Sunday night. According to Millersville Police, the man was pulled over by Tennessee Highway Patrol on the Bethel Road exit ramp...
whopam.com
HPD investigating theft of motorcycle
Hopkinsville police are investigating the theft of a motorcycle from a home on South Main Street. The victim told officers his 1996 Harley Davidson FLS Series bike was stolen sometime between October 28 and Saturday afternoon in the 300 block of South Main, with no suspects named on the report.
wkdzradio.com
Man Injured In Hopkinsville Hit-And-Run
A wreck on East 9th Street in Hopkinsville sent one person to the hospital Saturday night. Hopkinsville Police say two cars collided at the intersection of Belmont Street and East 9th Street and one of the drivers fled before law enforcement arrived. A man was injured in the crash and...
wkdzradio.com
Traffic Stop Leads To Drug & Weapons Charges For Tennessee Man
A Portland, Tennessee, man was charged with possession of drugs and a stolen gun after a traffic stop in Todd County Sunday. Todd County Sheriff’s Deputy Dennis Brown says he was called to the area for a complaint of a suspicious vehicle on private property and located 56-year-old David Carter inside the vehicle. Carter admitted to having a handgun and a DUI-suspended license during the traffic stop.
