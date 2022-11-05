Portage County man dies Saturday in one-vehicle crash

TOWN OF PLOVER - A 51-year-old man is dead following a one-vehicle crash Saturday morning.

The Portage County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash about 5:48 a.m. Saturday on Forest Drive in the town of Plover, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office. Deputies found an SUV that went into the ditch on the north side of the road and struck a tree.

The man was the driver and only occupant of the vehicle, according to the sheriff’s office.

An investigation is ongoing.

