BBC
World Cup 2022: Antonio Conte 'confident' Son Heung-min will be fit
Tottenham boss Antonio Conte is confident South Korea forward Son Heung-min will be fit to feature in the World Cup later this month. The Spurs attacker suffered a fracture around his left eye during their 2-1 win at Marseille on Tuesday. The 30-year-old had surgery on Friday, missing Tottenham's 2-1...
BBC
England: Head coach Eddie Jones does not see 'really strong problems' despite Twickenham defeat
The element of surprise, the sleight of hand, the decoy and deception, arrived eventually. It was just too late to avert a 30-29 defeat by Argentina. After an England display soaked in perspiration, but light in inspiration, coach Eddie Jones put on a performance of his own. You might have...
Rob Page names Wales World Cup squad with ‘special case’ Joe Allen included
Rob Page has conceded he is treating Joe Allen as a special case after naming him in his squad for Wales’s first World Cup in 64 years and admitted that Gareth Bale’s fitness for the finals remains the “million-dollar question”. By the time Wales play USA...
BBC
Mark Hudson: Interim Cardiff City manager offered role 'until end of season', says owner Vincent Tan
Cardiff City have offered Mark Hudson the manager's position to the end of the season. Former captain Hudson stepped up as interim boss following the departure of Steve Morison in September. Hudson met club owner Vincent Tan ahead of Tuesday night's 3-2 Championship home defeat to Hull City, where he...
