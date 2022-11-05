Kenna Sauer, Brooke Kanas net double-digit kills, Texas Tech volleyball falls to TCU

FORT WORTH — Kenna Sauer and Brooke Kanas combined for 30 kills, but its wasn’t enough as Texas Tech suffered a 15-25, 31-29, 25-16, 27-25 road loss to TCU on Saturday.

Sauer led the attack with 19 kills, to go with nine digs, while Kanas ended the day with 11 kills, two digs and two blocks. Maddies Correa (12 digs), KJ Adams (11 digs) and Reese Rhodes (10 digs) did their best to slow down a diverse Horned Frogs offense.

With the loss, the Red Raiders (14-10, 3-8) dropped their sixth straight match, while TCU (12-10, 7-5) snapped a two-contest losing skid — that included one forfeit to Texas on Wednesday.

Audrey Nalls (20 kills), Zoe Hall (15 kills), Julia Adams (15 kills) and Jalyn Gibson (12 kills) balanced out the Horned Frogs attack.

Texas Tech, tied for seventh place with Oklahoma (13-10, 3-8) in the conference standings, is slated to take on the Sooners in a 6 p.m Wednesday road match.